GOSHEN — An athletic director is a very busy person when their school is hosting a high school football game on Friday night. The work involved in hosting a contest becomes a little more stressful when inclement weather conditions cause games to be rescheduled on Saturday.
Such was the case for area ADs when thunderstorms rolled through the area last Friday, dumping large amounts of water on area fields combined with dangerous lightning that forced many of the games to be moved to Saturday.
Among the items Goshen AD Larry Kissinger had to arrange — on very short notice — once the decision was made to reschedule the Warsaw at Goshen game were lining up officials, finding ticket takers, press box workers and members of the chain gang.
Not all of the officials contracted to work the game Friday night could return Saturday morning. A normal crew includes five officials, but Saturday’s game began with a four-man crew made of some varsity and some JV officials. A fifth member was added to the crew when he arrived during the second quarter.
Brothers Brett and Bradd Weddell run the game clock and the play clock at GHS home games. Neither one was able to work the game that was slated to kickoff at 10 a.m. Saturday.
With the Weddell brothers unavailable, Kissinger stayed with a family relationship, enlisting the aid of Lori Pickard (wife of GHS wrestling coach Jim Pickard) to run the play clock and the couple’s son, Travis Pickard, former GHS football player and wrestler, to handle the game clock.
Teresa Yoder Harley, who has done everything at GHS and Goshen Middle School from coaching multiple sports to keeping score books, got to work on the chain gang.
She posted a picture of her working with the crew on her Facebook page and commented the experience allowed her to cross an item off her bucket list.
OPPORTUNISTIC MINUTEMEN
Turnover margin has been a friend to Concord in its 6-0 start to the 2019 football season.
With three takeaways and one giveaway in Saturday’s 29-9 home victory against Jimtown — a fumble recovery by Dylan Prough and interceptions by Roemello Moon and Carter Neveraski — head coach Craig Koehler say his Minutemen are now plus-15 in that category.
Koehler has been looking for his team’s ground game to improve, and he saw that happen against the Jimmies.
“We had success running it,” Koehler said, who saw Concord rush 27 times for 145 yards and eight first downs to go with a passing game that saw Ethan Cain complete 18-of-24 for 182 yards, including eight for 108 to Jack D’Arcy. “The roster (with its lack of size on the line) doesn’t lie. Look at the folks we have putting their hands in the grass. We are who we are. We’ve got to formation it. We’ve got to window-dress it. We’ve got to throw it and complete it and we’ve got to run it.
"We knew that’s who we were going into the year. I think we’re getting better. We’re going to have to be able to run some next week (at Plymouth) or we won’t win. If (Rockies coach) John Barron makes you one-dimensional, it’s over. He’ll pressure you and you won’t be able to throw it either.”
QUICK START
The NorthWood Panthers opened a 27-0 lead by halftime on the way to a 34-13 win over the Northridge Raiders.
Senior Ben Mestach ran for a pair of TDs while juniors Nate Newcomer and Kyle Sellers both tossed scoring passes to senor Jake Lone.
Newcomer rushed for a team-high 97 yards and passed for 168.
Northridge’s senior QB passed for 172 yards, including scoring passes of 48 yards to Breckin Judd and 16 yards to junior Jett Gott.
HORNETS STING
The Fairfield Falcons dropped a 48-16 decision to the Angola Hornets.
Junior signal caller Cory Lantz and senior wideout Nolin Sharick hooked up on a scoring pass that covered 70 yards in the third period for the Falcons. Lantz also scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.