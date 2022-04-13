The Goshen News did a different kind of NCAA Tournament bracket challenge this year, one that allowed us to have four winners.
The overall online winner was John Slabaugh of New Paris. Our overall print edition contest winner is Neal Helmuth of Milford.
There were then two other online versions of the bracket challenge played: one where players filled out a new bracket the Sweet 16, and another new one at the Final Four. Charlie Collins of Carp Lake, MI won the Sweet 16 edition, while Mike Truex of Goshen was the Final Four victor.
More than 200 people competed in both the overall online and print editions of The Goshen News’ NCAA Tournament Reader Contest.
Slabaugh correctly picked Kansas to win the championship while also selecting Villanova and Duke to make the Final Four. The only Final Four pick he missed on was Baylor, who lost to national runner-up North Carolina in the second round.
Slabaugh said he filled out numerous brackets across multiple websites, primarily picking Gonzaga to win it all in those. For his entry in The Goshen News challenge, though, he took the Jayhawks.
“I didn’t fill out multiple brackets for this one; the others ones I did were all on ESPN,” Slabaugh said. “… I think I filled out, like, 10 on ESPN, and a couple of them I did have Kansas to win.”
There were upsets as always in this year’s tournament, highlighted by 15-seeded Saint Peter’s making it to the Elite 8. UNC was also an 8-seed in making the championship game.
Two No. 1 seeds that were favorites to win in Gonzaga and Arizona also both lost in the Sweet 16.
“It was a very challenging year to make decent picks,” Slabaugh said. “A lot of people got killed when Gonzaga got knocked out. … A lot of people had Iowa going farther, too, and they got knocked out in the first game. It was a challenging year. It was fun to watch, though.”
Congratulations to Slabaugh, Collins, Truex and Helmuth for their victories, and thank you again to everyone who participated in this year’s Goshen News’ NCAA Tournament Reader Contest!
