Darlene Mathew spent 46 years working at Westview High School, whether it be as a teacher, coach or athletic director. She was at the forefront of Title IX, becoming one of the first female athletic directors not only in the area, but in the state and country as well.
The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame made sure all of those years of hard work didn’t go unnoticed.
Mathew was honored this past weekend with the Silver Medal Award by the HOF, given annually to “an individual deserving special recognition for his/her contributions to Indiana high school basketball,” per the Hall of Fame website. A committee organized by the Hall receives nominations for the award, then selects one male and one female to receive the recognition.
The longtime Westview AD officially received the award at the 2022 Women’s Award Banquet in Indianapolis. Along with Mathew being honored, 10 others were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their contributions to girls basketball in Indiana, whether it be as a player or a coach.
The 2022 Silver Anniversary Team was also recognized at the banquet, which included 1997 NorthWood graduate AJ Whitehead.
Mathew joins the likes of former Indiana Fever player Tamika Catchings and Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw to receive the Silver Medal Award.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Mathew of the whole experience Saturday. “It was very nice. Several ladies that I had worked with came down and spent the day with me. And then for the banquet, Randy Miller (the superintendent at Westview) came down for that.”
Mathew retired as Westview athletic director a year ago. It was a role she had been in since 1980, serving as the girls sports AD from 1980-1989 before taking over responsibilities for the boys sports as well in the 1989-90 school year.
Prior to being an AD at the school, Mathew was a teacher and coached multiple sports, most notably being the head girls basketball coach when the sport became sanctioned by the IHSAA in 1976.
Although she’s no longer the AD at Westview, Mathew is still keeping busy. Along with driving around the state to see her grandkids play in various sports, Mathew is still the membership chairman for the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association. She also helps run home track meets at Westview.
Mathew hasn’t stayed out of the classroom either, filling in as a substitute teacher occasionally and also helping her daughter’s kindergarten class.
Another past Silver Medal Award recipient, Phyllis Tubbs, was there to induct Mathew. Tubbs spent many years as the athletic director at Elkhart Memorial before the school merged with Elkhart Central in 2020.
“I know that her contributions and impact on athletics, and in particular basketball in the state of Indiana, make Darlene Mathew a very deserving 2022 Silver Medal Award winner,” said Tubbs during her speech.
Having Tubbs be there to induct her was important for Mathew.
“Phyllis and I have been really close for several years now,” Mathew said. “We have a special relationship.”
Mathew’s speech went about seven minutes. She covered a wide range of topics, thanking a lot of people along the way. The crowd gave huge ovations both before and after her speech.
“Too nerve-wracking,” admitted Mathew about the speech. “I was very nervous. I knew I was going to be anyway, but then Lin Dunn (the new general manager of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever) gave me the award, and I think of her as one of those special people.”
Along with Tubbs, all of Mathew’s family — her husband, Rick, four children and 10 grandchildren — were in attendance. This included her daughter, Chandra, who flew-in from Boston to attend the ceremony.
“It was very nice to have all of them there and all of the grandkids,” Mathew said. “It was fun. The thing I didn’t get to do, though, is take a picture of all of us. Usually when I get them all together, I like to take a picture because Chandra doesn’t always get her; we don’t see her as often.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.