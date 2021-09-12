Former Notre Dame running back Brooks talks new book, career

In the late 1980’s and into the early 1990’s, Notre Dame was one of the top programs in college football.
Led by head coach Lou Holtz, the Fighting Irish went a perfect 12-0 and won a national championship in 1988. From that year up until the 1993 season, Notre Dame went 64-9-1.
Players like tight end Irv Smith and fullback Jerome Bettis helped lead the Irish to that success, but one player in particular had a huge effect on all of the victories as well.
Running back Reggie Brooks played at Notre Dame from 1989-1992, rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns in that span. His breakout year came in 1992, where he ran for 1,343 yards and 13 touchdowns during a 10-1-1 season. His efforts earned him fifth place in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. He’d later become a second round pick for the Washington Redskins during the 1993 NFL Draft.
Since his playing days, he’s worked at Notre Dame with Fighting Irish Digital Media and now he’s a part of the Holtz’s Heroes non-profit organization.
Recently, with the help of long-time Notre Dame senior associate athletic director John Heisler and Bettis, Brooks wrote a book titled “If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.”
Within the 333-page book, Brooks highlights Notre Dame teams from the past and present and gives the reader an inside look at his football journey through his time at Notre Dame and beyond.
The Goshen News got the opportunity to talk with Brooks about the book and his playing career at both Notre Dame and in the NFL. This is part one of our two-part conversation with the former Irish standout.
Q: What inspired you to do this? Was writing a book always something you wanted to do?
Brooks: Oh yeah. It actually came at the perfect time. The book came before I made the determination that I was going to make the transition away from Notre Dame. Having been on as a student, as an athlete, an alum and someone who’s worked at the university, you get a better perspective of the nuanced aspects of the university. Doing the book when they asked was basically a no-brainer because I do have such a unique perspective, because my interactions and relationships with guys who played before me, when I played and then after. That really set the tone for what this book is about. Again, it’s about the in’s and out’s of Notre Dame as it relates to my perspective, but more so that continuation of how, when Notre Dame football is at its best, is good for college athletics and the communities. It goes beyond just your four years at an institution. It becomes a part of life for you and those that you played with.
Q: Was the process of working on this book what you expected?
Brooks: Actually, if it wasn’t for John Heisler, there was no way I was going to do this. It just seems so daunting to write a book. And Heisler is a constant professional. He’s written multiple books about Notre Dame, so having him on board was paramount. I have such a trust and admiration for his understanding of Notre Dame athletics and his connection to Notre Dame. Nobody could’ve pulled the stories out of me or the different things that are in the book but him. So I have to give kudos to John to be able to put this together in a cohesive manner.
Q: Will this be your only book? Or do you think in the future, you may get involved again?
Brooks: I’ve actually had some conversations with different people about doing something more. Not so much focused on the football side of it, because being with Holtz’s Heroes, this has given me time to genuinely reflect on the different relationships that I’ve built while at Notre Dame. Because from that era (of when I played) you have six College Football Hall of Famers. Maybe that’s not that big of a deal, but to me, that’s pretty huge. Also seeing the individuals that were there and the impact that they had on me, and then those that we’ve lost. I think it’d be interesting to hear the stories of guys from that era that we’ve lost that people have a concept of but don’t really know. So I won’t say this is the end all. There are stories that I didn’t get to that don’t necessarily pertain to Notre Dame football, like with Notre Dame greats from other sports and the coaches as well.
Q: How was the process of working with John Heisler and Jerome Bettis who helped put together this book?
Brooks: I’ve worked with John because I did some work with Fighting Irish Media. That was probably the easiest part for me. I think I had the easy part. Basically he had to decipher my rambling and the stories that I had. The great thing about it was that he had context for it because it happened at Notre Dame. He was able to add nuance to the perspective that I had and also add the intricate pieces of the specifics that I may not have recalled that he remembered. He’s pretty good about getting stories out of me that I would forget about.
When it came to Jerome, that was a no-brainer because that was my backfield mate. And we had a lot of similarities. He was from Detroit and I was from Tulsa, but his dad was a postal worker like my dad was. And our folks would sometimes sit next to each other at the games. I remember not too long ago when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Notre Dame brought him back to acknowledge him. And his mom came back and that really blessed me to no end. Getting a chance to reflect and tell stories with her was great because you’re not just a former player. This isn’t just football, this is family. Jerome’s like my brother. There’s an instant connection there because we share common experiences not only at Notre Dame, but in life. So it just made sense for him to do the foreword because of the relationship that we’ve had and because he’s been such an integral part of my life over the years.
Q: The book is very detailed. There’s a lot of interesting stories and tidbits throughout. Are there certain parts that you enjoyed putting together the most?
Brooks: Yeah. Actually this was the difficult part for me. The part of kind of delving into the difficult times that I had at Notre Dame from a cultural standpoint. That was a real shock. So seeing how I progressed from 1989 to the early part of 1991, that’s when I wasn’t really kenned in to the Notre Dame experience. Notre Dame isn’t for everybody. It’ll bring out those qualities in you that you didn’t know you had. So in the book, chapters five, six and seven, even with the team’s success, those were probably some of the toughest years of my life. So to reflect back and know that I came through those with the help of my teammates and also my future wife at the time. The impact of being on that team helped me through some difficult times.
Q: Coming from Tulsa, Oklahoma, you said you expected to go to an Oklahoma school for college. At the end of the day, what made Notre Dame the place for you in your mind?
Brooks: The biggest part of it was the recruiting process that my brother, Tony, went through. And to be honest with you, after the 1988 season when they won a national championship, that had a big impact on me. To a degree, I was a part of that journey. I’d play Friday night and then we’d hit the road and drive up the 13, 14 hours to South Bend to watch my brother play. Just seeing the camaraderie with the team and the fanfare of being at a game. It was an experience. I thought that I could get used to that. The close-knit community aspect really resonated with me as well. Growing up, I wasn’t part of a large city, so that setting felt more comfortable for me. Having my brother there was also a key factor for me because family is important to me. Also Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were both on probation at the time, so that didn’t really help their chances.
Q: Did you play both sides of the ball in high school? I know you played on both sides of the ball some at Notre Dame…
Brooks: Early on, during my freshman and sophomore years, I played some defense. I learned how to play football on both sides of the ball. But I didn’t play a lot of defense. Predominantly coming out of high school, I was an offensive player. I ended up playing running back my freshman year before transitioning to defense. Chapters five, six and seven kind of speak to that transition of going back and playing a position that I hadn’t played since my freshman year of high school. Coach Holtz was big on recruiting athletes, so that was kind of a common deal. You didn’t have much specialization back then as you do now. You’d play multiple positions. You’d go into camps where you had a day on offense, but then you’d have a day on defense.
Q: Your Irish career really peaked in 1992. Over 1,300 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, finished fifth in the Heisman voting. Could you have envisioned that type of finish to your Notre Dame career?
Brooks: Oh, no. The early part of my Notre Dame career was just about survival. The prospects of having the kind of year I had in 1992 was not in the forefront of my mind going into my senior year. I knew what I was capable of doing. That year was really special and it started in the offseason with my level of commitment in the weight room. Coming out of spring ball, I felt really good about where I was going into that year. But still, I didn’t anticipate such a strong season. It never really resonated with me until near the end of the year. I was having big games, but I never really equated it to what I was doing because we had such a strong offensive line. These guys were opening up gaping holes for me and I just had to run through them. It was easy in some respects, but it was only easy because of the confidence I had in the guys in front of me. I was pretty damn good. I’m not going to sit here and say I wasn’t. I just wasn’t the only one. We had some pretty high-level players. Seventeen guys on both sides of the ball my senior year went and played in the league.
Q: Working in Goshen, I’d be doing a disservice if I didn’t ask about Rick Mirer. How was he as both a person and a player while you shared the same huddle with him at Notre Dame?
Brooks: This dude. Once he was on Sports Illustrated, he was like the golden boy. He had a California look. I still give him a hard time about that, because he lives out in California now selling wine. I told him he was made for this. He had that look back in college. But Rick was a hell of an athlete at Notre Dame. People talked about his throwing, but he was an athlete. He could move. That’s what really impressed me about him. He didn’t get the accolades of being a real athletic quarterback, and he’s still to this day one of my real good friends. We still get together to this day because yeah he was my quarterback, but he was more than that.
Q: Did he always carry the same type of persona on and off the field?
Brooks: I remember the 1992 Penn State game, we were driving down to score. This was when they started having TV timeouts, which basically just disrupted the rhythm of the offense. I remember him just joking around in the huddle. You know, we are on the march heading down to what’s basically going to be a game-winning or game-losing drive, and he’s cracking jokes. That relayed to us not only the confidence he had in himself but the confidence he had in his teammates that we were going to do this. He definitely had a calming influence in the huddle and was a leader on that offense. Rick just allowed himself to lead. It wasn’t forced.
Q: What was it like sharing the backfield with Jerome Bettis at Notre Dame?
Brooks: You talk about high energy. I was not a very rah-rah person. But from Jerome, there was nothing but hype and energy. I was always in awe of him, because this dude has asthma. I talk about it in the book. He would go from the play and go to the sideline and have to take his asthma medicine. But he always stayed upbeat. I never felt like we competed against each other. You know sometimes, in the backfield, you won’t want one player to do better than you, but that was never the case with him. I never felt threatened about either me getting the ball or him getting the ball. We just fed off each other’s energy and success. And if I did something, he was the first to congratulate me and vice versa. He loved the game of football. He played with such joy and excitement that you couldn’t help but get energized from being around this dude.
Q: Obviously Lou Holtz needs no introduction. Looking back, could you have imagined being coached by anyone else but the Notre Dame legend?
Brooks: Looking back, I was ready to just quit. I was ready to leave. He was intense. It’s important to know that coaches are about expectations and doing the little things the right way. He was extremely meticulous and extremely driven. Our practices were so intense that we would get to the game and that was literally a break for us. But to this day, this man will do anything for the guys that played for him. He cares, and that’s the thing that really stood out to me because in the organization I’m with, Holtz’s Heroes, we have a mantra: peace, love and commitment. They are very basic topics of life. But it’s who we are. And a lot of that was born out of the leadership of his coaching style.
Q: The 1992 "Snow Bowl" game against Penn State was one of the biggest games of your Irish career. Where does that game rank within all the games you’ve played as a football player?
Brooks: People like to talk about the Michigan game with me getting knocked out and how awesome it was, [but] Penn State was probably my favorite game because we had to come together and really lean on each other to pull that out at the end. I never considered that I was going to be in that position. At the time, I was not really a person who got the ball from a passing standpoint. For me, that was a great chance to show who I was to be able to step up for my teammates. When you’re in it, you don’t think about it as much, but that was definitely one of the more iconic games in Notre Dame history. Reflecting back, that was one hell of a drive. It took everybody stepping up and making plays, and I was just fortunate enough to make the play to win the game.
Q: In 1993, your NFL dreams become a reality. How surreal of a process was that for you, especially with the type of rookie season that you had?
Brooks: It was just a continuation of the hard work and commitment from the year before. For me, the NFL, it was still a game. In 1993, I’m just playing the game. Just enjoying the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself. The Washington Redskins were a storied program. The games against the Dallas Cowboys, a team I grew up being a fan of, they really just set the tone. Also being in the mix for Rookie of the Year was awesome.
Q: After your rookie season, you had some tough times in the NFL. What were some of the biggest reasons that happened, and how did that tough situation help you grow as a person and lead you on the path you are today?
Brooks: I didn’t understand the politics or the business side of the NFL. I was still just looking at it as a game. I wore my heart on my sleeve, and I wasn’t worried about a dollar. I figured if I treated people right, it would work both ways. That wasn’t the case. I learned about the political and business side of the NFL the hard way. I’m not bitter because that’s not living. You learn from your mistakes, you make adjustments and you move on. It hurt. It definitely hurt, but it definitely gave perspective and moved me to make some changes in how I live my life.
Q: The Irish program has seen a lot of success recently. Its gotten close to a national championship a few times over the last decade. Do you personally believe Brian Kelly will someday bring Notre Dame its first national title since 1988?
Brooks: As much as I would love for that to happen, I just struggle to know. Notre Dame doesn’t change. Its standards are its standards. That’s not an athletic standard, that’s a Notre Dame standard. Notre Dame athletics have to meet the standards of the university. From a depth standpoint, the Alabama’s of the world, the Ohio State’s, they have guys that just want to play football. Notre Dame isn’t for everybody in that regard. If that’s your focus, to just play football, then Notre Dame is not the place for you. We have some special players. I really thought this past year was Notre Dame’s best opportunity to win. They had a dynamic defense and a solid offense, particularly in the running game. But I’d say the depth gap between Notre Dame and teams like Alabama and Ohio State is just too great.