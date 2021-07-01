ELKHART — Many people from different walks of life came out to the Northern Indiana Event Center Thursday to celebrate the life of Jim Hahn, the former Concord High School boys basketball coach who died on April 29 due to COVID pneumonia.
Hahn was 64 years old.
“It’s really emotional,” said Hahn’s widow, Cindy, when asked what it meant to her to see hundreds of people come to the event Thursday. “Jim and I were 11 years apart, so when he had his whole basketball era, I was in high school. … He just wanted to leave an impact on people, even past the basketball. He wanted to make an impact on everyone around him, and I don’t think he had any idea that when he would die, that he already was making an impact.”
The Hahn family had to limit how many people could come to the funeral back in May, partly because of COVID restrictions. That’s why Thursday’s event was a great way for many of Jim’s friends, co-workers and family members to gather and cherish the collective memories they had of the man who touched many people.
“I received a lot of phone calls from people who wanted to go to the funeral, and we were limited by the number of people,” Cindy said. “I’m glad that people got to come and share their stories and be a part of this.”
Hahn is most remembered for his run as Minutemen head coach from 1983 to 1994, overseeing the most successful era in program history. He led Concord to two state championship games in 1988 and 1990 back in the one-class system, going 28-0 en route to those contests before losing in the finals each year. The 1990 state title game is the single-most attended high school basketball game in history, with 41,046 fans packing the Hoosier Dome that night.
While the 1990 team made an incredible run of their own, it’s the 1988 team that stands out in many people’s minds, in large part due to Shawn Kemp. The 6-foot 11-inch Kemp was one of the top players in the state that year and eventually went on to have a successful NBA career, primarily with the Seattle SuperSonics.
Among those in attendance Thursday was a high school teammate of Kemp’s, Ryan Sumrak. The 1988 Concord graduate still has memories of the impact Hahn had on not only him, but the teams he coached as a whole.
“He was really a player’s coach,” Sumrak said. “He knew how to motivate us.”
After his coaching career ended, Hahn transitioned into a sales role at Welch Packaging. He held that job for the last 26 years of his life, becoming one of the top salespeople within the company.
“He wasn’t just a sales guy — he was the top sales guy,” said Gary Sieber, who was Hahn’s boss the last six years. “Anyone who knew him loved the guy.”
The founder of Welch Packaging, Scott Welch, was also in attendance Thursday. Welch said the best part about Hahn was his honesty.
“Jim was a unique person,” Welch said. “A lot of people don’t like confrontation, and a lot of people don’t tell you the truth a lot of times — they tell you what you want to hear. The greatest value Jim and I had as a relationship was pure honesty with each other, and that meant a lot to me.
“I learned a lot from Jim. He was a great public speaker, he was very dynamic in his intrapersonal relationships, he was very thoughtful. As a peer, he still taught me a lot, and I hope to carry those things I’ve learned from him for years.”
Friends from Hahn’s childhood also gathered for the event, including Jim Falls, who was best friends with Hahn since seventh grade. Ironically enough, the two met each other as on-court rivals, playing against each other in a middle school basketball game.
“He was a really good ball player in seventh grade,” Falls said. “I just played defense — I couldn’t do anything else. And so, they put me on him. Then, the relationship grew.”
Falls interacted with many of the guests Thursday from all the different parts of Hahn’s life.
“He influenced so many people and touched so many people’s lives,” said Falls of Hahn. “There was a couple of the people that we went to high school with that came, and then you see some of the ball players, and then, obviously, a lot of the Welch Packaging people. … You create so much stuff with your legacy, and that’s what you leave the earth with. That’s what Jim’s done. He just touched so many people.”
