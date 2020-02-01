GOSHEN — Those who have coached Katie Sowers are not surprised to see her succeeding in the NFL.
Sowers will become the first openly gay and first female coach in Super Bowl history when her San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday (6:30 p.m. FOX). Sowers is in her third year as an offensive assistant with the 49ers, primarily working with the wide receivers.
A 2009 graduate of Goshen College, Sowers participated in three sports for the Maple Leafs: basketball, soccer and track and field. She played basketball in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons, track in 2008 and 2009 and soccer in 2008.
When the Hesston, Kansas native was being recruited to come to Goshen, then-women’s basketball coach Steve Wiktorowski noticed not just her playing ability, but also her leadership skills.
“I could tell she was a very good person with leadership qualities, which proved true when I later made her a team captain,” Wiktorowski said.
On the basketball court, Sowers averaged 6.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 61 games for the Maple Leafs. In her one year of soccer, she played in 15 games, only tallying two total shots. On the track and field team, she set the school record with a javelin throw of 132’ 9”, a record that still stands today.
“For any athlete to play three sports and still be a good student says they are disciplined and can manage their time, are passionate about athletics, and are coachable,” Wiktorowski said. “Katie had all three traits.”
ENDING AT GOSHEN
Her final days at Goshen College have come under scrutiny as Sowers’ profile has risen in recent months. In November, Sowers told NBC Sports Bay Area about wanting to become an assistant coach on the Maple Leaf women’s basketball staff, but was denied because of her sexual orientation.
“I was near tears,” Sowers told NBC Sports Bay Area. “He gave me a hug and he said, ‘It’s nothing personal.’ And, I remember hugging him, but being extremely upset. It was just something that I grieved about for a while, but then I decided I had to move on.”
The coach Sowers was referencing was Wiktorowski. The now-former Maple Leaf coach did not want to go into detail about the issue when asked about it.
“Katie is very deserving of the positive publicity she is getting these days because of her hard work and I don’t want to distract from that story,” Wiktorowski said. “Her version of her final days at GC that is being portrayed in the media is much different from mine. A newspaper is not the place to dwell into it further.”
Last week, Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus issued a statement that served, in part, as an apology to Sowers.
“While we cannot go back and change history, justice calls us to stand up now and say that the way Goshen College treated Katie’s offer to coach was hurtful and wrong,” Stoltzfus said. “I express on behalf of the institution our profound apologies to Katie Sowers and to all others who have not been welcomed here, simply because of who they are.”
Sowers responded to the College’s apology to NBC Sports Bay Area Monday.
“I loved my time at Goshen and I love everything Goshen College represents,” Sowers said. “This moment was tough, but the reality is we all experience rejection and adversity in our lives.”
FOOTBALL CAREER
After being denied a coaching spot at Goshen College, Sowers turned her attention to the sport she grew up loving: football. She ended up playing seven seasons in the Women’s Football Alliance, primarily with the Kansas City Titans.
The highlight of her playing career came when Sowers was selected to play for the U.S. Women’s National American Football Team in the 2013 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women’s World Cup. Of the 275 women that tried out for the team, only 45 made the cut. Sowers was an easy choice, according to head coach John Konecki, not just because of her physical abilities.
“She was a sponge,” Konecki said. “She was extremely cerebral, and you know that from speaking to her. It doesn’t always transfer to sport, but it did (for Sowers).”
USA dominated the championships held in Vantaa, Finland. They won their three games by a combined score of 255-7 to win the title. In their 107-7 victory over Germany, Sowers had five interceptions — running two back for touchdowns — and had a fumble recovery.
“It’s Madden, Tecmo Bowl numbers,” Konecki quipped.
Her postgame press conference is what stood out the most to Konecki, though, and set the table for Sowers eventual coaching career.
“She was extremely polished, she was ready for that stage, she was ready for the questions, and that’s not the case for most athletes,” Konecki said. “And I remember being taken back … it was one of those things, as a coach, where I remember vividly thinking, ‘Wow, she really has something special.’ She understood it. She got it.”
Sowers’ sexuality was not a concern for Konecki.
“It never came up in any conversations,” Konecki said. “As a football coach, ‘Can you play football or can you not play football?’ That’s the criteria. … For us, in that moment in time, we were selecting the 45 best players to play on that particular team.”
NFL HEAD COACH?
Sowers earned a full-time job on the 49ers staff this season after being an intern the past two. She started her NFL coaching career as an intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
Her rise up the coaching ranks has people wondering if Sowers could eventually become the first female head coach in NFL history. Both Wiktorowski and Konecki believe that achievement is possible for Sowers.
“She has the traits to be successful in any field she chooses, and I think she will have her own team someday,” Wiktorowski said.
“She’s there, and she’s proven she’s capable of doing the work,” Konecki added. “So, yeah, 100 percent she could become a head coach in the NFL.”
