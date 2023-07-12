INDIANAPOLIS — A trio of area athletes get one more chance to represent their schools at the 57th Annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All-Star Classic hosted by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
The event for graduated seniors is slated for 7 p.m. Friday on the turf at Decatur Central High School’s Devere Fair Stadium on the southwest side of Indianapolis at 5152 Kentucky Ave.
Concord’s Armen Koltookian, Goshen’s Noah Alford and Northridge’s Jethro Hochstetler have been invited to play for the North.
Hillsdale (Michigan) College commit Koltookian is on the all-star roster as inside linebacker. Trine University-bound Alford was chosen as a punter. Indiana Wesleyan commit Hochstetler was picked as a slot receiver.
Koltookian, who is 6-foot and 205 pounds, plans to take core classes first and is undecided about his major at Hillsdale. But he’s sure about what he’ll be doing on the field.
“I get to do a lot of hitting,” Koltookian said. “It takes a physical player to be an inside linebacker.”
Concord head coach Craig Koehler remembers Armen and older brother Zaven coming to Minutemen youth football camps.
“It seemed like both of them won everything way back then,” said Koehler, who is heading into his ninth season leading the Concord program. “They’ve always been gifted.
“What separates Armen — in my opinion — is all of the intangibles that are hard to measure," he said. "It’s his leadership qualities, character, work ethic, loyalty, honesty. He’s a really, really high-end character kid.
“You probably only get one or two of those kids your whole career. He’s a very, very unique blend.”
Koehler used Koltookian on both sides of the ball and special teams in 2022.
The all-star game calls for a 4-2-5 base defensive formation and that’s what he will likely play at Hillsdale where Keith Otterbein is head coach.
“His biggest strength on the field is playing the box and downhill against the run game,” Koehler said. “I don’t think (Hillsdale) plans on using him in-space much. I think they see him as one of those two inside ’backers. That’s where he pops the most. He’s physical. He’s strong. He’s fast.
“I think it’s the way he’s wired. He’s just full-speed all the time.”
In the spring, Koltookian ran the anchor leg for the 1600-meter relay foursome that qualified for the IHSAA State Finals track and field meet. The first three legs were run by fellow seniors Darian Decker, Juan Ross and DaeSean Emerson.
The Northern Lakes Conference meet was the week after Zaven (a defensive end at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York) and Armen’s father Aram Koltookian died unexpectedly on May 3 at age 53.
“I’m trying to help my mom (Shelley Koltookian) with whatever, spending time with family and friends and surrounding myself with people that help keep me busy and not think of those kinds of things,” says Armen.
Alford, 5-foot-9, 155-pounder who has been recruited to Trine in Angola, as a punter took to that skill very early in life.
“I was really always a natural at it ever since I picked up a football,” Alford said. “I was blessed with big legs.
“The first time I ever punted a football and it went a good amount I thought, ‘Hey, I’m good at this.’”
Alford also played wide receiver and cornerback for the Goshen RedHawks.
He has chosen Exercise Science as a college major.
“I’ve been around athletes my whole life and I want to go into physical therapy,” Alford said. “Staying in athletics really interested me.”
Second-year Goshen head coach Tom Wogomon noted that Alford rarely came off the field for the RedHawks in 2022 and was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball and baseball).
“If you’re going to do that you’ve got to be a committed kid and put the team in front,” Wogomon said. “Noah did a lot for us.
“He rarely left the field for us. One of his best assets is the way he can put a toe on the football. He is just a natural punter. That’s a gift.”
In high school, Alford spent much of his practice time in other areas. At Trine, where Troy Abbs is head coach, he can devote it to punting.
Hochstetler, who is 6-2 and 185, played four seasons of football and basketball and three of baseball (the 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic) at Northridge.
He especially likes being a football receiver.
“I feel a little more involved when I’m in the middle of things,” Hochstetler said. “I get to block linebackers occasionally. It’s pretty fun.”
As a junior, he also played safety on defense. As a senior, he was a receiver, got a few reps at quarterback running the sweep and was a punt/kick returner.
Hochstetler said he plans to major in Mechanical Engineering while playing for Indiana Wesleyan head coach Andrew Rode. One of his all-star teammates is IWU-bound defensive end Tayvion Ortman, a 2023 New Prairie graduate.
Northridge head coach Chad Eppley witnessed Hochstetler’s growth during his prep career.
“He decided after his sophomore year that he wanted to start on varsity,” said Eppley, who took over the top spot on the Raiders staff for the 2021 season. “He saw some older guys leaving. He put in the work a little more than he had been as a freshman and sophomore and made sure he really understood the game and our playbook.
“He grew a lot as a leader and his maturity level really grew.”
Hochstetler made sure his pass routes were crisp and led his mates.
“He’s just a good leader on the field,” Eppley said. “He was a guy the other kids could look up to. When we needed him to do something for us he did it without even asking a question.
“He was like a coach on the field almost. He did a good job of seeing things on the field that we (as coaches) may not be able to see. His Football IQ was huge for us.
“We knew that we wanted to get him the ball, and he’d make something incredible happen.”
All-stars gathered Tuesday at the University of Indianapolis, 1400 E. Hanna Ave., for the first of three days of practices and meetings.
A dinner is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at Primo South Banquet & Catering, 2615 National Ave., Indianapolis.