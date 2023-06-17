GOSHEN — The 2022-23 sports season was truly an historic one for The Goshen News coverage area.
State champions were crowned. Records were broken on an almost weekly basis. Student-athletes from all across the area impressed daily.
Now, it’s time to honor the best of the best.
Below are the finalists for the 2023 Goshen News Sports Awards. Nominees from each school were submitted, with The Goshen News staff then narrowing it down to three finalists for each award.
There are seven different awards, with each one having a male and female category, meaning a total of 14 winners will be announced as part of the 2023 Goshen News Sports Awards Show.
The show is scheduled to be taped this Tuesday, June 20 at the television studio at Goshen College, which is where last year’s show was filmed as well. The 2023 edition will then debut on The Goshen News’ YouTube page Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
The seven different awards are: Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, Individual Athlete of the Year, Breakout Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year and Mental Attitude Athlete of the Year.
For Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year, we will be examining athletes that excelled in more than one sport. This is a slight change from the award last year, which was given to athletes who exclusively played three sports. We have broadened the category this year to allow for two-sport athletes, say those who run cross country and track, to be eligible.
For Individual Athlete of the Year, we will be recognizing athletes who excelled in one specific sport. While they may have been multi-sport athletes officially, they were standouts in primarily one sport during the 2022-23 season.
Each athlete is only nominated once for each award, except those who were on Team of the Year finalists.
Without further ado, here are the finalists for each of the seven awards for the 2023 Goshen News Sports Awards. Each award will have the finalists listed in alphabetical order.
BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Goshen boys tennis: The RedHawks had one of its best season in program history, going 23-1. They won NLC, sectional and regional championships before losing to North Central in the semi-state championship match. It was the first time winning a regional title since 2015 for the program.
NorthWood boys basketball: The Panthers won the Class 3A state championship, capping off a 28-2 season by beating Guerin Catholic in the state title game. Along the way, they won a second-straight NLC title, fourth-straight sectional, first regional since 2007 and first-ever semi-state crown.
Westview boys soccer: A year after winning a Class 1A state title, the Warriors put up an impressive 2022 campaign, going 19-2-1. They won NECC, sectional and regional championships before losing to Park Tudor in semi-state. Westview was ranked No. 1 in the coaches’ poll for the majority of the season, backing that up by outscoring its opponents by a 131-10 margin.
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Bethany Christian girls basketball: The Bruins went on a magical run to the Class 1A state championship game, winning the program’s first-ever regional and semi-state championships before falling to Lanesville in the state title contest. Bethany compiled a 24-4 record, with all four losses coming to teams that went on to win sectionals — and two that won state in Lanesville and Fairfield (3A).
Fairfield girls basketball: Speaking of Fairfield, the Falcons were able to win the school’s first state championship in any sport when it defeated Cordyon Central to win the 3A title. They went 28-2 on the season, adding NECC, sectional, regional and semi-state trophies to go along with the state championship hardware.
NorthWood girls tennis: The Panthers had a spring to remember, winning its first NLC title since 1989, then winning its first sectional in four years and first regional title in 14 seasons. They finished with a record of 17-2, with its only two losses coming to teams ranked in the top 20 of the coaches’ poll.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Brewster, Northridge boys golf: Taking over as the head coach for the first time since 2017, Brewster was able to guide the Raiders to its first state finals appearance in 11 years. They picked up NLC and sectional titles in the process, and had an impressive 21-0 record in nine-hole regular season matches.
Jason Rahn, Westview baseball: Coaching a team with only two seniors, Rahn was able to lead the Warriors to its first sectional title since 2014 and the program’s first-ever regional championship. They finished with a 19-9 record, playing a difficult schedule that includes two teams playing for state titles this weekend in Illiana Christian (2A) and Penn (4A).
Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood boys basketball: Wolfe finally reaped the biggest reward a coach can get this year, leading NorthWood to the 3A state championship. For his efforts, he was selected to be the Indiana Junior All-Stars coach.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Brodie Garber, Fairfield girls basketball: Garber went out a winner, leading Fairfield to the 3A state championship. He, like Wolfe, was also selected to help with the Indiana Junior All-Star team last week.
Hilary Laidig, NorthWood volleyball: The winner of this award last year, Laidig took the Panthers’ program one step further this season, leading NorthWood to its first regional championship since 2010. The Panthers compiled a 28-7 record, which included a fourth-straight sectional title as well.
Krysten Parson, Bethany Christian girls basketball: Parson did a remarkable job of instilling belief into her team, which led them all the way to the 1A state championship game. The Bruins pulled off two upsets in the semi-state round, knocking off two top-6 teams to reach the state finals.
BOYS MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Tyson Chupp, junior, Bethany Christian soccer/basketball/baseball: In soccer, Chupp was a key defenseman, playing in all 20 games for a Bruins team that won a sectional championship. He then had a standout basketball campaign, averaging 18 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals a game, helping the Bethany program to its first sectional crown since 2009. He then finished the year with a solid showing on the baseball diamond, batting .351 in 20 games while also being the team’s lead pitcher, going 4-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 34 innings pitched.
Armen Koltookian, senior, Concord football/wrestling/track: A three-sport star for Concord, Koltookian earned all-NLC honors in football, wrestling and track, becoming just the fourth athlete in the last 35 years at the school to accomplish that. He had 65 tackles on defense and 235 yards receiving on offense during the football season, finished eighth at the state wrestling meet in the 195-pound weight class in the winter, then advanced to the state track meet as part of the Minutemen’s 4X400-meter relay team. He was voted a captain on all three teams as well.
Bishop Williams, junior, Jimtown football/basketball/track: Williams was a first-team all-NIC selection in football and track, while being an honorable mention selection in basketball. He played both offense and defense on the gridiron, accumulating 1,100-plus yards and 18 touchdowns on offense while forcing four turnovers on defense. In track, he won the NIC, sectional and regional championships in the 400-meter dash, advancing him to the state meet.
GIRLS MULTI-SPORT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Claire Payne, sophomore, NorthWood volleyball/basketball/track: In volleyball, Payne totaled 342 kills, 101 digs, 74 blocks and 32 service aces across 100 sets played (35 matches), helping NorthWood win a regional title. In basketball, despite having an injury-shortened season, she still averaged 9.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game in 16 appearances. Finally, on the track, she was an NLC champion in the high jump, then finished second in the sectional at the event to advance to the regional.
Ryleigh Robinson, senior, Concord golf/diving/track: In golf, she was the No. 2 player on a team that advanced to regionals. In diving, she was an NLC and sectional champion, was fourth at the regional and 11th at the state meet. Then, in track, she improved her pole vault performance by more than three feet across the season, setting a new school record of 11 feet while also picking up sectional and regional championships in the event. She then finished 14th at the state finals.
Zoe Willems, junior, Bethany Christian soccer/basketball/tennis: In soccer, she led the team with 17 goals and seven assists, leading the Bruins to a sectional championship. In basketball, she averaged 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.4 steals a game on a team that reached the Class 1A state title game. Finally, in tennis, she was a varsity starter, playing No. 1 doubles on a Bruins’ team that finished with a 7-6 record.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Lucas Byrd, senior, Elkhart boys swimming: Byrd finished off an historic career with the Lions with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle at the state finals. He was also on a 200-yard medley relay team for Elkhart that advanced to the state meet. Byrd set multiple programs along the way.
Josh Cruz, senior, Goshen boys soccer: Cruz had an electrifying season for the RedHawks, scoring 35 goals and adding four assists in 20 games played. He was a 1st team all-state selection by the ISCA, leading Goshen to its first NLC and sectional championships since 2017.
Silas Haarer, sophomore, Westview boys golf: Haarer was a force to be reckoned with at the end of the spring, shooting four of his last five rounds in the 60s. Three of those came in the postseason, as he shot a 66 to win the sectional, 69 to win the regional and a 66 on the second day of the state tournament to help him finish tied for second at the state finals. The 66 at the sectional was the Meadow Valley course record, while the 66 at state was tied for the fourth-lowest round in state tournament history.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Tyra Marcum, senior, Goshen softball: Marcum had one of the best seasons in program history this spring. She had a .643 batting average, .708 on-base percentage and 1.300 slugging percentage. She also totaled 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs at the plate. In the pitcher’s circle, she struck out 203 batters in 112 innings of work.
Julie Mishler, sophomore, Wawasee girls swimming: Mishler placed in four events at the state finals this season, twice individually and on two relays. Individually, she finished third in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. She was then on a third-place 200-yard freestyle relay and sixth on a 200-yard medley relay team.
Emma Yoder, junior, Wawasee track and field: A second Wawasee athlete to make it here, Yoder had another impressive spring throwing the discus disc. She ended up finishing sixth at the state meet in the event, giving her two-straight years of placing at the state finals. She broke her own school record multiple times during the year, with her longest toss being 155-01 feet at the regional.
BOYS BREAKOUT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Noah Bontrager, freshman, Westview cross country/track: Bontrager rewrote the Westview cross country record books this past fall, setting a new best time in program history with a 15:20 showing in the semi-state. That time made him semi-state champion, adding to his NECC, sectional and regional titles in the three weeks prior. He then finished 12th at the state meet to earn all-state honors. For good measure, Bontrager then qualified for the state track meet in the 3,200-meter run this spring.
Max Malloy, sophomore, Elkhart cross country/track: Malloy had an impressive cross country season, finishing third individually at the sectional while also leading his team in their regional and semi-state performances. Then, in the spring, he was the lone Elkhart County athlete to place at the state track meet, finishing ninth in the 1,600-meter run. He also won the sectional championship and was the regional runner-up by 0.01 seconds in the event.
Tyler Raasch, sophomore, NorthWood boys basketball: After not playing much as a freshman, Raasch became an impact starter for a team that won the 3A state title. The 6’8” sophomore ended up averaging 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 blocks a game, playing in all 30 contests for the Panthers.
GIRLS BREAKOUT ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Catie Brenneman, freshman, Concord: A year after her older sister, Grace, placed in four events at the state swimming finals, Catie did the same this year. Individually, she finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, then was on the fourth-place 400-yard freestyle relay team and eighth-place on the 200-yard freestyle relay unit.
Shaniyah Hughes, sophomore, Elkhart: While she had a solid season on the basketball court (five points and five rebounds a game, on average), her real breakthrough came in the track and field season. She ended up setting new school records in both the high jump (5-05 feet) and long jump (18-03.25 feet), winning sectional championships in both events as well.
Dakotah Moore, freshman, Northridge: Moore was able to qualify for the state finals in both the cross country and track seasons. In the fall, her 13th place finish at semi-state advanced her to the cross country finals. Then, in the spring, she was the only female Elkhart County athlete to advance to state in multiple events, going individually in the 1,600-meter run and as part of the Raiders’ 4X800-meter relay team.
BOYS SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Quinn Bechtel, senior, Goshen: On the field, Bechtel was a three-sport athlete, playing quarterback on the football team before an injury cut his season short, starting every game for the basketball team and being a versatile player on the baseball team. Academically, he graduated with a 4.12 GPA, was part of the National Honors Society (NHS) and received the Fellowship of Christian Athletes character award.
Isaiah Hostetler, senior, Westview: A tennis standout, Hostetler went 26-1 in his senior season, with his only loss coming in the individual state semi-finals. Off the court, he graduated with a 4.2 GPA and was involved in plenty of activities, including student council, NHS and peer tutoring.
Jaxon Miller, senior, Northridge: Miller advanced to state in both cross country and track, the latter of which he qualified in three events for (800-meter run, 4X400-meter relay and 4X800-meter relay). He graduated at the top of his class and will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, one of the more prestigious colleges in the country, next fall as both a student and athlete.
GIRLS SCHOLAR ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Kiah Farrington, senior, Wawasee: Farrington was a first-team all-NLC selection in both swimming and tennis this year. In the classroom, she finished with a weighted GPA of 12.39 out of 12 and was part of numerous clubs, including NHS and Key Club.
Adley Keim, senior, Elkhart: Ended up playing four sports her senior year — cross country and soccer in the fall, then track and tennis in the spring. While doing all of that, she still managed to graduate with a weighted GPA of 4.38, was named the Elkhart High School Athlete of the Year and received the prestigious Catherine Wolf Award.
Emily Mawhorter, senior, West Noble: She was an all-NECC selection in both soccer and track, winning two sectional championships in the latter sport (300-meter hurdles and long jump). Academically, she graduated at the top of her class and had a near-perfect SAT score.
BOYS MENTAL ATTITUDE AWARD
Breece Erickson, senior, Bethany Christian: Playing tennis and baseball this year, Erickson was named the Senior Most Outstanding Athlete for Bethany Christian. He was a team captain for the tennis team in the fall and received several sportsmanship reports from officials during the baseball season as well.
Rodney Gates, senior, Elkhart: A three-sport athlete for the Lions, Gates had perfect attendance and was an all-NIC selection for football, the team MVP in basketball and was a captain on the boys track team. He was the recipient of the Boys Track Elkhart Pride Award and was also the winner of the Garvin Roberson Award. He has volunteered his time at Feed The Children in Nappanee, the Kim Kress Factory and the Agape Baptist Church.
Ian Raasch, senior, NorthWood: Raasch made history on the basketball court, as he was selected to be an Indiana All-Star, the first in NorthWood boys basketball program history. He was also named the IHSAA mental attitude award winner for Class 3A boys basketball following the Panthers’ state title win in March. He received the honor, in part, due to his 3.99 GPA and active role in volunteer work through mission trips.
GIRLS MENTAL ATTITUDE AWARD
Brea Garber, senior, Fairfield: Garber excelled on the volleyball and basketball courts, highlighted by winning the 3A basketball state title with the Falcons in February. After the state finals, she was presented with the mental attitude award by the IHSAA for 3A basketball. She’s been a 10-year 4H member and is part of organizations like NHS and the Sunshine Club.
Sydney Nethercutt, senior, Northridge: Remained a leader for the girls swimming and track teams despite her father, Bruce, passing away in early May. Ended up advancing to the state finals in swimming, where her father got to watch her place fifth in the 500-meter freestyle. She also advanced to the track regional in shot put.
Ryleigh Viront, freshman, Elkhart Christian: Suffers from alopecia, which is a disease that leads to the loss of hair. Despite her disease, she embraces who she is, which led her to lettering in three varsity sports as a freshman (volleyball, basketball and softball) while also earning all-HPC recognition in volleyball and softball. She also carries a 3.92 GPA.