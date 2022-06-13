Finalists for the 2022 Goshen News Sports Awards

Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 89F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.