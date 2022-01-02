GLENDALE, Ariz. — During the last couple of weeks leading up to Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, all you’d hear from Notre Dame players and coaches was how important beating Oklahoma State was to them. The Fighting Irish had something to prove. There was a massive chip on the shoulders of every player and coach after the program had to endure a head-coaching change just weeks before Notre Dame’s postseason finale.
Now, after this weekend’s demoralizing loss that saw the Cowboys comeback from a 21-point deficit to win over the Irish, that chip is even bigger.
With the loss, Notre Dame fell to 0-8 in major bowl games during the BCS/NY6 era. The last time the Irish were victorious in a high-profile bowl was in 1994 when the Irish beat Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl.
The loss was certainly disappointing, especially for those with high expectations for new head coach Marcus Freeman. The 35-year-old took responsibility for that disappointment after the game.
“They deserve a winning product," said Freeman of the Notre Dame fan base. “They deserve a team that every week goes out there and wins. It's our job to make sure we prepare and do everything necessary to give this team, the fan base, the university, and everybody else that deserves it a really, really good product out on that field. So we'll get back to work. That's the only thing we know how to do.”
Saturday’s loss becomes even more frustrating for Freeman and his team when one considers how well the Irish started the Fiesta Bowl.
Notre Dame looked to be quite the College Football Playoff snub during the first half against Oklahoma State, jetting out to a dominant 28-7 lead very late in the second quarter.
Starting quarterback Jack Coan was having the game of his career — 24-of-33, 342 yards and four touchdowns at half — and the Irish defense was terrorizing Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Oklahoma State managed a quick touchdown drive at the end of the first half though, and the game was never the same from there. Oklahoma State made all the adjustments, while Notre Dame looked like a shell of its first half self during the final two quarters of play.
The Cowboys outscored the Irish 23-7 in the second half, keeping Notre Dame scoreless until Coan found wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. for a 25-yard touchdown to cut the lead to two with 1:05 left.
In addition to the scoring differential, the Cowboys outgained the Irish, 373-193, in the second half. Coan went just 14-of-35 for 167 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“It's easy to look at the first half and the second half and say, ‘hey, it didn't go as well in the second half.’ Yeah, it didn't,” said Freeman of the second half offense. “But that has nothing to do with the play calls. It's about execution. We have to execute better. We have to coach better. We have to execute better on both sides of the ball.”
“Honestly, I feel like they were just making more plays, to be honest,” added Coan of Oklahoma State’s defense in the second half. “I don't think they were doing anything crazy to confuse me or the offense. At the end of the day, they were just making plays and we weren't. I would say that was the biggest thing.
“It’s definitely very tough when you have a lead like that at half. You want to build upon that and win. Any loss hurts, no matter what kind of game it is. This definitely hurts and I’ll use it as motivation for whatever I'm in next.”
Notre Dame’s defense played well in spurts during the second half in causing two key red zone turnovers, but the Cowboys’ up-tempo offense — combined with Sanders’ dual-threat ability — threw the Irish defense for a loop.
Sanders became too much to handle both on the run (17 carries, 125 rushing yards) and through the air (34-of-51, 371 passing yards and four touchdowns), while the secondary couldn’t slow down Cowboy receivers Tay Martin (10 catches, 104 yards, three touchdowns) and Brennan Presley (10 catches, 137 yards).
“You started to see them run quarterback draws,” said Freeman of Oklahoma State’s offense. “All of a sudden, you get pass rush, and the quarterback scrambles up the middle. We're going to tell our defenders to not rush the quarterback. So it's a chess match. We want to get pass rush, but we also don't want the quarterback to scramble right up the middle of our defense. So they did a good job of mixing it up. They did a good job of getting the ball out of the quarterback's hand, so that could slow down our pass rush.”
“I would say they shifted from opening it up in 11-personnel, trying to run the ball a little bit,” Notre Dame linebacker Drew White added. “Then they started switching to 10-personnel and spreading us out, trying to get the ball to the perimeter in the screen game. I think they found success with that, getting their guys in the open field and challenging us to make tackles, to make the open-field tackles. I think we fell short in that aspect.”
It’s a disappointing end to what was an otherwise very successful 2021 season for the Irish. And while excitement surrounding the beginning of the Freeman era was dampened a bit with the defeat, those within the program believe this loss will do nothing but help the team in the future.
“It's a blessing in disguise sometimes,” said White of the loss. “We all want the win, don't get me wrong. But this will have that fire under you, to push you in the offseason. This is going to leave a bad taste in the mouths of everyone for months.”
