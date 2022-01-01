FIESTA BOWL: Notre Dame's blazing start goes up in smoke
Evan Lepak can be reached at evan.lepak@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240326. Follow him on Twitter @EvanMPLepak.
React to this story:
Trending Video
Evan Lepak
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TOPEKA [mdash] Ida Mae Frey, 97, died at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at her residence. She was born July 27, 1924, in LaGrange County to Mahlon and Lizzie (Schrock) Hostetler. On Oct. 25, 1945 in LaGrange County, she married John William Frey. He died Aug. 7, 2002. Surviving are a daughte…
Dennis Phillips, 66, Millersburg, died Monday, at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are wife, Kelli; children, Rebecca, Sara, Ryan, Jesse, Natasha, Tatiana; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Lois; sister, Vickie; brothers, Steve and Ed. Graveside services; 2 p.m., Friday, Sugar Grove …
Most Popular
Articles
- Arnolds found in contempt of court
- Trooper saves man's life in Elkhart County
- New Paris honors longtime UPS driver
- POLICE NEWS: Burglary leads to several people being detained
- Foot, vehicle pursuit in Goshen leads to arrest of burglary suspect
- POLICE NEWS: Local police investigating numerous vehicle break-ins, thefts
- POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Dec. 27, 2021
- Police: No arrests yet in holiday theft spree
- Fire erupts at Elkhart home
- Middlebury woman enjoys 75 years of The Goshen News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.