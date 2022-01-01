GLENDALE, Ariz. — After 30 minutes of play Saturday, it seemed the BCS/New Year’s Six bowl curse that’s hovered over the Notre Dame football program for nearly 30 years was finally going to be lifted.
Then, a collapse not many could’ve seen coming ended the hopes of what would’ve been the Fighting Irish's first major bowl win since 1993.
After taking a 28-7 lead with 1:16 until halftime behind magnificent play from graduate senior quarterback Jack Coan, Notre Dame began to unravel in every aspect. No. 9 Oklahoma State would make adjustments in the locker room at the break and go on to outscore the Irish 23-7 in the second half to defeat No. 5 Notre Dame, 37-35, in the 51st annual Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
The win was Oklahoma State’s largest comeback victory in program history as it handed Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman his first loss in his debut as the leader of the Irish program.
“Obviously we didn’t finish with the outcome that we wanted,” Freeman said. “It was disappointing. I thought the kids prepared tremendously, and I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. … Right now, I think more than anything, that this is a group that’s disappointed but also motivated. They’re motivated to right what happened (Saturday) and to start the progression toward the future.”
The Irish looked like the far more prepared team early on against a Cowboys group that had lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the same position at Ohio State in early December.
Without Knowles, the Cowboys played well in the run game (only 42 rushing yards allowed on 21 carries), but looked lost in communication in the pass game for most of the first half.
That allowed for Coan to light it up from the air in spite of a reliable run game in the first half. In his last game as a Notre Dame football player, Coan went 24-of-33 for 342 passing yards and four touchdowns during the first two quarters of play alone.
He found wideout Lorenzo Styles on a 29-yard strike down the middle of the field early in the first quarter, hit running back Chris Tyree on a quick pass to the flat that went 53 yards to pay dirt midway through the same quarter and found one of his favorite targets — tight end Michael Mayer — twice for touchdowns during the second quarter.
The four touchdowns in the first set a Notre Dame bowl record for touchdown passes in one half. He ended the game with 509 yards passing and five touchdowns.
“Jack played really, really well,” Freeman said. “He played really well. Obviously there was a couple plays (later in the game) we wish we could take back, but we can’t. I’m proud as heck of Jack, and now I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds at the position.”
“Coach (Tommy) Rees had a great game plan, as far as passing the ball,” Coan added. “He called a lot of great plays. But, yeah, I guess there was a lot of yards, but all I really care about is winning and losing, and I wish I could’ve done a little bit more to help the team.”
Down 21 points, Oklahoma State’s then-lethargic offense created a spark for themselves behind a quick nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Sanders to wide receiver Tay Martin with 37 seconds before halftime.
That score cut Notre Dame’s lead to 28-14, allowing the Cowboys to generate the slightest bit of momentum at the break.
On the first possession of the second half, Oklahoma State multiplied that momentum tenfold by manufacturing a 12-play, 87-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by Martin’s second touchdown reception of the day. This time, Sanders found the senior wide receiver on a well-orchestrated comeback route that made it 28-21 early in the third quarter.
The third period of play dematerialized more and more for the Irish as it wound down. The Cowboys shut down both the run and the pass on defense, and the up-tempo play on the offensive side continuously wore down Notre Dame’s defense.
Oklahoma State put together an 89-yard touchdown drive — which ended with Martin’s third touchdown catch at the 2:47-mark of the third — to tie the game, then made a 38-yard field goal by kicker Tanner Brown to take a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State outgained Notre Dame, 200-52, and outscored the Irish 17-0 in the third period.
“They made some really good second half adjustments both offensively and defensively,” said Freeman of Oklahoma State. “They were able to stop what we were doing offensively and kind of exploiting some things for us defensively. They did a good job, and you have to give credit when credit is due.”
“It kind of limited us in our play calling,” added Notre Dame line backer Drew White when asked about Oklahoma State’s up-tempo offense. “But, I don’t think many times we were out-schemed. I think it really just came down to executing, making tackles and covering guys.”
During the fourth quarter, a mostly clean contest in terms of turnovers became sloppy quickly. The first turnover cost Notre Dame a potential scoring opportunity after running back Logan Diggs was stripped by Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel in Cowboys territory early in the fourth quarter.
It appeared that turnover would cost the Irish dearly after the Cowboys quickly marched down the field, coming within striking distance of making it a two-possession game. Instead, Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser stripped Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley at the goal line, leading to a fumble recovery in the end zone by safety Ramon Henderson with 12:41 left.
No matter the spark, though, Notre Dame’s offense could never put it all together for one solid scoring drive to retake the lead.
After the Cowboys upped their lead to six on a 41-yard field goal by Brown with 9:07 left, the Irish were deep inside Oklahoma State territory with less than seven minutes to play. On a 2nd and 16 from the Cowboys 30-yard line, Coan forced a throw over the middle of the field that was cut off and intercepted by Cowboys linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
“I just thought that I was going to be able to backdoor the guy,” said Coan of the interception. “Obviously, he read my eyes well and kind of came back on it. He made a great play. It’s tough. I probably should’ve looked outside and threw it to somebody else, but that’s football.”
The Notre Dame defense fought hard to keep the Irish in the game after forcing a red zone turnover — a strip sack by defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey of Sanders with 3:07 left — but the Irish would then turn it over on downs during the next possession. That short field allowed Oklahoma State to finally make it a two-possession game, 37-28, behind a 25-yard field goal with 2:16 left.
Notre Dame would cut the lead to two on the next possession on a 25-yard touchdown from Coan to Austin Jr. with just over a minute left, but the following onside kick attempt would be unsuccessful.
The loss now leaves Notre Dame with an 0-8 record all-time in BCS/NY6 bowl games dating back to the beginning of the BCS era in 1998.
“I understand where we’re going in the future, and I understand we have a lot of games ahead of us,” Freeman said. “We’re going to use this game as motivation. We’re going to use this game and say, ‘remember that first one? Look where we’ve come from there.’ Sometimes you have to look at it as a blessing. … We have to work a little bit harder, and we have to make sure that we evaluate everything we do a little bit more, so the next time we step out on that field, we’re more prepared to have success.”
