GOSHEN — Basketball has long been a passion for Luke Stephens.
As a kid, he and his friends entered the 3-on-3 tournament at the Elkhart County Fair. He scored 1,099 career points during his days at Fairfield High School and graduated in 2018.
He spent the past five years at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, averaging 2.9 points and 1.3 assists per game over his career and finishing as a graduate student in 2023-24. He was hurt much of his freshman year and was granted an extra year of eligibility with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playing at IWU allowed him to take basketball-related mission trips to Dominican Republic and Canada.
At 23, Stephen’s next hoops adventure comes with the Indiana Pacers as a player development video assistant for the Indianapolis-based National Basketball Association.
He has been getting acclimated in recent weeks, attending the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and begins his full-time position with the start of training camp in September. He is seeking housing in Indianapolis.
On the on-court side, the job will have Stephens attending each Pacers practice, helping with drills, playing defense and on the offensive scout team as well as assisting in individual player workouts.
On the video side, he will be cutting up game film, scouting upcoming opponents and working with coaching staff — which is led by Rick Carlisle — on various projects.
Stephens, who earned a Sports Management degree and is working toward a Master of Business Administration at IWU, has long had a desire to get into coaching.
Indiana Wesleyan head coach Greg Tonagel opened Stephens’ eyes to the NBA route.
“He got the ball rolling and got me connected,” says Stephens. “I was able to get some connections to the Pacers staff.”
He went through a number of phone interviews with members of the coaching staff and also has a former college teammate — Nigerian Joel Okafor — in player development.
“I was blessed to get the opportunity,” Stephens said.
The Pacers’ new training center is connected by bridge to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is equipped with two full practice courts and a nutrition kitchen.
“It’s a beautiful facility,” Stephens said. “I’m excited to put my head down and work at it with all my heart.”
As he was growing up, the Pacers had some good seasons during the Paul George years.
“I always followed the Pacers,” Stephens said. “I’ve always been a huge NBA fan. I watch NBA almost every night of the week. I’ve always loved and admired the players, their abilities and work ethics.
“One thing that stands out to me about (pro basketball) is the level of intensity and focus in workouts.
“The NBA is full of the best basketball minds in the world. I’m blessed to be under a great coaching staff.”
Why hoops?
“The best thing I love about basketball is the relational side of it,” Stephens said. “Because I played basketball it allowed me to meet people from all over the world and from different backgrounds and cultures.
“It’s allowed me to make some of the best relationships of my life. Hopefully I can use basketball as a platform to continue to serve and inspire others.”
Stephens, who is now 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, saw his role as a player change over the years.
“In high school I considered myself more of a scorer,” he said. “Once I got to college I was surrounded by so many great scorers. We had Kyle Mangas who scored over 3,000 points in college (3,453 to be exact) and 7-footers that are playing professionally.
“My way to see the court was my ability to pass the ball and get it in the right spots. Ultimately, my best thing in high school and college was my leadership ability, seeing the games through the eyes of a coach and my hunger and drive to win.”
Born in Elkhart, Stephens moved with his family to Goshen at a young age and spent his elementary through high school years in Fairfield schools.
Brent and Lisa Stephens have two sons — Travis and Luke.
Travis Stephens, who went to Goshen High School like his mother, graduated from Indiana University and is now married with two children and living in Goshen. Brent Stephens hails from southern Indiana.
Cousin Josh Stephens, who now works in stadium operations for the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines, Iowa, was a senior on the Fairfield boys basketball team when Luke was a freshman.
“It was definitely fun being on the same team as him one time,” Luke said.
And now Stephens gets to have fun — NBA style.