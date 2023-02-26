BENTON — It was a championship celebration several years in the making for a lot of people Sunday when the Fairfield community welcomed back its state-champion girls basketball team.
The Falcons won the school’s first ever IHSAA state title Saturday night, beating Corydon Central, 49-42, in the Class 3A contest. The team stayed in Indianapolis overnight Saturday, returning to Benton Sunday to a huge celebration.
Fire trucks from multiple area townships that comprise Fairfield lined the parking lot of the high school, sounding off their horns as the team bus pulled in. Players and coaches were greeted by hundreds of people standing outside, sending off confetti guns and cheering as the team came off the bus.
A few minutes later, once everyone had filed into the gym, the players and coaches were driven in on golf carts, with even more confetti being shot into the air.
Athletic Director Mark Engle led the proceedings, acknowledging everyone that was part of the team. Finally, he introduced head coach Brodie Garber, which led to a standing ovation from the crowd that lasted nearly 30 seconds.
“People asked me over the last couple of weeks, ‘What are your chances?’ Engle said. “I didn’t watch a whole lot of game film, but this is what I said: if the team was inferior, we’re going to smoke them. If they had equal talent, we had the best coaching staff, bar none, because I knew exactly who we had. And if the team had superior talent, I still think we had the heart, the grit and the coaches to get it done.”
Those also speaking were school principal Jason Grasty, school board president Merilee Keim, superintendent Carrie Cannon, the four senior players — Brea Garber, Morgan Gawthrop, Delana Geiger and Bailey Willard — and Brodie Garber.
“The vision has been there — it just took us 55 years to win an Indiana state championship,” said Keim, which drew a laugh from the crowd.
Then Keim said to the team, “Look around today, reflect and enjoy the sheer joy of a journey such as what this means to our community. Look at the improvements that are continuing in our facilities, which will give our students every opportunity for success. … Ladies, you have my greatest admiration for a job well done.”
All four seniors thanked everyone for the support they’ve shown them over the years.
“We just want to thank you guys,” said Willard to the crowd. “It’s just been a wonderful season; it really has, from the start to the end. I can’t believe that it’s over, but I’m just glad it all happened.”
Brodie Garber shared what made this year’s Falcons team special.
“We’ve been told a lot that sometimes we don’t win pretty — but we win,” Brodie Garber said. “The four seniors, they’re winners. Winners here on the court, winners in the classroom, winners out in the community. I couldn’t think of four better examples of what is a Lady Falcon. … These young ladies have put us on the map, and I’m very, very proud of them.”