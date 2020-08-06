Elkhart County athletics appeared to come to a screeching halt Thursday.
At least four schools — Jimtown, NorthWood, Northridge and Concord — have suspended all athletic activities until further notice due to the announcement by the schools of Elkhart County that they will go virtual-only until Sept. 28.
Other schools haven’t put a stop to sports just yet, though. In separate letters to parents Thursday night, neither Goshen nor the Baugo school districts mentioned anything about sports being suspended as part of the initial virtual-only announcement.
When asked Thursday night if their schools had suspended athletic activities for the time being, Goshen athletic director Larry Kissinger, Bethany Christian athletic director Gary Chupp and Elkhart assistant athletic director Josh Shattuck all said their schools have not officially suspended them yet.
The Goshen News also reached out to Fairfield AD Mark Hofer about the status of fall sports at the school, but he did not return our messages before press deadline.
CONFIRMED SCHOOLS
In a Facebook post Thursday night, the Middlebury Community School District said, “All athletic practices and contests are canceled until September 28. Please help your children understand that we will see them in person as soon as we can.”
Concord Superintendent Dan Funston put out a similar letter to the school community, saying “all athletics, extracurricular and co-curricular activities have been suspended for the time being.”
Northridge athletic director Dave Harms confirmed what the Middlebury Facebook post stated.
“As of right now, we are suspended until further notice. And right now, that date we were told would be Sept. 28,” Harms said.
Concord athletic director Dave Preheim also confirmed his superintendent’s statement.
“Our athletic practices and contests are suspended until further notice at the moment,” Preheim said. “Obviously, as with everything related to coronavirus, things are evolving quickly. Lots has happened (Thursday).”
The NorthWood athletic department put out a statement late Thursday night, confirming its news of suspending sports until further notice.
“It is with great sadness that I report to our athletes and their families along with our loyal fans that NorthWood Athletics has been suspended until further notice,” Athletic Director Norm Sellers wrote. “Coaches will be in touch with their teams via virtual meetings. Please reach out to our kids as they will no doubt struggle with this news.”
Preheim said he was informed of the county’s decision Thursday afternoon.
“I don’t know if anybody is not going to be upset about it — nobody that’s involved with this business wants to lose part or all of the season,” Preheim said. “Certainly, a mix of sadness — probably sadness more than anything; anger at no one in particular, just angry at the situation we’re in … it’s nobody’s fault, but it’s the situation we’re in.”
Both Harms and Preheim confirmed the county athletic directors were planning to meet Thursday night and Friday morning to discuss a plan to submit to the Elkhart County Health Department that would allow them to still play sports while school is all online. The IHSAA is allowing students to take all virtual classes and still be eligible for sports this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s one of those things where we’ll all meet, talk and see what happens,” Harms said.
Harms felt badly most for the athletes. Girls golf competitions began Monday, and the rest of the fall sports began official practices that day as well. Football teams were allowed to have their first full-contact practice Thursday. Volleyball, cross country, soccer and tennis can start competitions Aug. 15, with football games starting Aug. 21.
“It just sucks for the kids … It’s really hard for them,” Harms said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow. We’ll get through this. … We will overcome and we’ll figure it out.”
Preheim echoed Harms’ sentiments.
“We feel absolutely terrible for our kids,” Preheim said. “Again, what’s occurring is nobody’s fault … what’s sad out of it is our kids, in this particular decision, are stuck in the middle of that.”
This story will be updated online as more information is made available.
