Here is a look at the schedule for the Elkhart County Miracle this upcoming week.

Monday 6/12: at Southland Vikings (Dowling Park, Hammond), 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

Tuesday 6/13: home vs. Griffith Generals (NorthWood HS), 7 p.m.

Wednesday 6/14: home vs. Indiana Panthers (NorthWood HS) 7 p.m.

Thursday 6/15: home vs. Lake County Corn Dogs (NorthWood HS), 7 p.m.

Friday 6/16: at Griffith Generals (Griffith Baseball Stadium, Griffith), 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT

Saturday 6/17: at Griffith Generals (Griffith Baseball Stadium, Griffith), 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT

Sunday 6/18: home vs. Northwest Indiana Oilmen (NorthWood HS), 2 p.m.

