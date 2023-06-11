Here is a look at the schedule for the Elkhart County Miracle this upcoming week.
Monday 6/12: at Southland Vikings (Dowling Park, Hammond), 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT
Tuesday 6/13: home vs. Griffith Generals (NorthWood HS), 7 p.m.
Wednesday 6/14: home vs. Indiana Panthers (NorthWood HS) 7 p.m.
Thursday 6/15: home vs. Lake County Corn Dogs (NorthWood HS), 7 p.m.
Friday 6/16: at Griffith Generals (Griffith Baseball Stadium, Griffith), 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT
Saturday 6/17: at Griffith Generals (Griffith Baseball Stadium, Griffith), 8:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. CT
Sunday 6/18: home vs. Northwest Indiana Oilmen (NorthWood HS), 2 p.m.