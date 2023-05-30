NAPPANEE — There will be plenty of familiar faces taking the field for the Elkhart County Miracle Wednesday when the franchise plays its inaugural game against the Lake County Corndogs at NorthWood’s Field of Dreams complex in Nappanee.
According to team president Craig Wallin, 25% of the 25-man roster for the Northern League team is from Elkhart County. Along with Indiana, there are also five other states represented on the roster, as well as four total countries: the United States, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Venezuela.
“This is a tremendous mix of guys that are all blending together as one to become the Elkhart County Miracle,” Wallin said.
Evan Sharpley, a former two-sport standout at Notre Dame, has been the one primarily in charge of assembling the roster. Not all 25 players are currently with the Miracle, as some are still finishing up their collegiate seasons.
“We told Evan in the very beginning: we’re looking for the best possible players; players that have some street cred,” Wallin said. “High-character guys, guys that we’re not going to have to worry about, guys that are going to work really hard, and most importantly, guys that are going to win us a championship in the Northern League.”
One Miracle roster member getting to play at his home school’s field is Jaden Miller. A 2020 graduate of NorthWood, Miller didn’t get a chance to play his senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since high school, Miller has spent two of them playing at Danville Area Community College in Illinois before transferring to Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne for this past season.
While Miller is playing at his old high school, the field he’s playing on is different. The new turf stadium for NorthWood debuted this spring, replacing the old, grass field that had been home for the Panthers for more than 50 years.
“It’s an awesome chance for the high school and the kids to get on this field and have an amazing facility like this,” Miller said. “There were talks and rumors about it when I was in school, but it didn’t get done until I was a few years out. Can’t be happier for (NorthWood baseball coach) AJ Risedorph and NorthWood itself, though.”
Miller also has a historical connection to the Northern League, as his great-grandfather, J. Edward Sandy, played in the league in the late 1940s and early 1950s. In 1951, Sandy played in the Northern League All-Star game alongside future MLB hall of famer Hank Aaron.
“It’s a little different of a league now than back then,” Miller noted. “It’s really humbling to be part of the same league and play the game he loved. The past couple of days, it’s set-in. It’s super surreal.”
Another local player on the team is 2021 Elkhart High School alum Dylan Rost. He has been playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater the last two seasons, seeing on-and-off playing time for a Division-III program that ranks as one of the best in the country.
Being able to represent his hometown area means a lot to Rost.
“Evan Sharpley reached out to me, and right away I was like, ‘Absolutely, I’m in,’” Rost recalled. “He kind of asked for some guys from the around the area that had continued to play in college, and being able to play with some buddies that I know was a big thing, too. … I remember growing up, they had talked about making a team here and building a stadium. It’s a proud moment to be able to represent Elkhart, and I take a lot of pride in coming from Elkhart.”
Other Elkhart County players on the team include Edward Coddington-Velasquez and Brycen Sherwood (Elkhart Central) and Bryce Miller (Northridge). There are also a few players from South Bend and just above the state line in southwest Michigan.
Most of the Miracle players did not get together until a few days ago. Practices for the team began this past Saturday at Elkhart High School’s field since NorthWood was in the middle of hosting both IHSAA baseball and softball sectional tournaments.
“I’m very, very happy to get to know (the players) a little bit,” Miracle manager Wilson Vallera said. “We have spent the last four days together, and I can see a lot of potential in each one of them. I think if we spend more time together, we’re going to be stronger.”
The local talent event extends to the broadcast booth, as NorthWood senior-to-be Preston Andrews will be the play-by-play voice for the Miracle. The majority of the games will be broadcast on MNC Nation/101.9 FM, with Saturday games broadcasted on 95.3 FM. All games, home and away, will be broadcasted on the radio.
It’s going to be an eventful first week for the Miracle. They will be home for its first five contests, playing Wednesday-Sunday at NorthWood High School. The weekday home games will begin at 7 p.m., Saturday games at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. throughout the season.
Two high-profile names will be on hand for the weekend games coming up. On Saturday, former MLB All-Star and 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will be throwing out the first pitch, as well as signing autographs for fans. Zobrist also plans to speak at a church service at Crossroads Community Church in Goshen Sunday at 9:30 a.m.
Then, for Sunday’s home game, local baseball legend Don Presser will be throwing out the first pitch. Presser played at both Bristol and Elkhart high schools, graduating from the latter in 1969. He played collegiately at both Eastern Michigan University and Ball State University before having a brief minor league career in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He was inducted into the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
2023 ELKHART COUNTY MIRACLE ROSTER
More info on the players can be found on the team’s website, elkhartcountymiracle.com
# NAME
2 Dillan Pinero
3 Cole Mason
5 Bryce Miller
7 Bryce Trail
8 Parker Ellifirtz
9 Adriana Piazana
10 Nathan Garcia
11 Curtis Ball
12 Dylan Rost
13 JoAlan Richardson
14 Brycen Sherwood
15 Conor Gausselin
18 Nathan Wesley
21 Tommy Cartagena
22 Evan Laws
23 Robin Vazquelz
24 Ricky Nye
25 Jaden Miller
27 Hunter Christen
28 Dioris Valdez
29 Javier Gueuara
32 Ethan Lengfelder
33 Jordan Batten
35 Bryce Lesher
36 Ty Mickiewicz
38 Angel Perez
39 Edward Coddington-Velasquez
Manager: Wilson Vallera