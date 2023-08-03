NAPPANEE – The Elkhart County Miracle finished up its inaugural season Thursday night with a 9-7 loss to the first-place Lake County Corn Dogs.
While the finale ended with the Miracle on the wrong side of the scoreboard, owner Craig Wallin noticed the successes from his newly founded franchise in year one.
“I think it’s pretty much a unanimous seven or eight [out of 10],” Wallin said of his players and staff’s. “We did a lot of things right, but there are certainly things we need to improve for next year.”
Just the latest edition to professional baseball’s Northern League, the Miracle were able to draw an active crowd for the final game of the season. With only the top four clubs of the six-member league advancing to the playoffs, the Miracle (20-33, 5{sup}th{/sup} in the NL) will fall short of qualifying for the postseason.
Individual Successes
Over the course of the season, the Miracle collected seven Northern League weekly awards, three more than the league-leading Corn Dogs. Those seven awards were split among five Elkhart County players with pitchers Ethan Lengfelder and Conor Gausselin nabbing two each.
South Bend native Bryce Lesher, Louisiana born Dawson Willis and Concord graduate Kayden Cain all picked up weekly honors to go along with Lengfelder and Gausselin.
The individual awards displayed the talent in Elkhart County, but also showed that individual success does not always equal team success.
“This is a team sport,” Wallin said. “So, one of the areas that maybe we’re going to really have to polish is trying to make it more of a team effort rather than just seven guys that had been outstanding for a week but not make the playoffs.”
A Look to Next Year
Despite Wallin feeling a bit disappointed that the season ended sooner than expected, the founder already has a gameplan for attacking next season.
“Probably around September we will be signing players for the next year; we’re going to get a quicker jump at it,” Wallin said. “Last year we didn’t have enough time to get a full complement of Division I players like we hoped just because we weren’t able to sign all of our agreements until later in the fall.”
Some of the more impactful decisions this year that have made a great case to return in 2024 could be focused around the schedule structure and promoting that opening week.
This year’s schedule was tailored made to avoid any conflicts with the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. Dodging any competition with the fair, 28 of the Miracle’s 31 home games took place before July 21, when the fair was set to begin.
“We want to support the fair,” Wallin said of the team’s 14-game homestand before 11 consecutive games on the road during fair time. “We really didn’t want to compete with the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.”
Additionally, Wallin pointed out that the jammed-packed promotional activity leading up to opening week was a complete success.
“We spent probably six good weeks promoting the first opening week since we didn’t want to just promote opening day,” the owner said. “I think our opening week promotion was really fantastic.”
Giving away tote bags, team photos and creating themed nights at the ballpark allowed the Miracle to land towards the top of the league in attendance according to Wallin.
“We’re averaging somewhere in the range of 150 or so people per home game,” Wallin said. “If we can get that over 200 next year, I’d be very pleased and I think we can do that.”
Selling tickets for a new team in town is a hurdle in itself, but once they’re at the park, the goal switches to keeping people entertained and satisfied with their decision to attend.
Wallin recently found that part to be his favorite.
“That’s been one of the joys of the season is listening to our fans,” Wallin said. “We had a group that came from Elder Haus [Tuesday night] and these older citizens asked me to come and speak to their group a week or two ago and then they bought some group tickets and came out for the first time.”
Wallin also described a fan who was so excited attending his first game that the only thing he was disappointed about was that he wished he attended earlier.
The seemingly growing fan base, despite being very early in the process and too soon to know where it’ll go, isn’t stopping Wallin to be looking onward towards a permanent home.
“We’ve had three architectural renderings of different kinds of fields ranging from 1,000 seats up to 10,000 with a retractable roof but I think it’ll be somewhere in the middle,” Wallin said. “To be a regional draw, I’d like to see 3,500 to 5,000 seats and to have our own facility in the next three to five years.”
Adding on that keeping it in Elkhart County is another high priority for the club, Wallin will have to continue to wait and watch the numbers roll in. Funding a new home is no easy task like the organization found in 2014 when construction delays were just the first bit of bad news facing the Miracle in the fight to bring baseball to northeast Indiana.
Now with a year under their belt, next season should unveil more about what the Miracle have in store.
“We always like to say if you build it and work your backside off, they might come,” Wallin said. “That’s kind of been our attitude.”