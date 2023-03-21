MISHAWAKA — Nearly two decades ago, Craig Wallin had a dream to bring professional baseball to Elkhart County.
On Tuesday, he was able to announce that dream becoming a reality.
After many attempts in the past, the Elkhart County Miracle is set to play its inaugural season this summer. The Miracle will join the Northern League, which are all small, independent minor league teams across the Chicagoland suburbs and Northwest Indiana.
The Miracle will play its first game on May 31 against the Lake County Corndogs, which won the Northern League title last season. It’ll be the home opener for the Miracle as well, with the contest taking place at the new NorthWood High School field in Nappanee. All home games will be played there this season.
“We’re pumped about this opportunity,” Wallin said. “Ron (Bedward, the team’s director of marketing) and I started talking 16 years ago about bringing a minor league team to Elkhart County. … We tried a while back to connect with the Northern League, and when we did in 2014, the league just wasn’t quite ready for us. So, we put everything on pause as we continued to work on our rendering and getting our executive team together. But now we have a place to play, and we’re excited about opening up on May 31.”
The Lake County team is based out of Munster. The other four teams that comprise the Northern League are the Southland Vikings from Chicago Heights, Illinois, the Griffith (IN) Generals, the Crestwood Panthers and the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, both of which are based in Whiting.
Wallin explained why the team is named the Miracle.
“Living here for 45 years, what I’ve found about Elkhart County is there’s a lot of faith-based activities going on,” Wallin said. “People share with me all the time about the miracles that have happened in their personal lives, small or big. And so, I just think ‘Miracle’ is a great name that kind of reflects the culture of Elkhart County.”
While the first few seasons of home games will be played at the NorthWood facility, the plan is for the Miracle to have its own stadium. Wallin unveiled a blueprint of a potential 10,000-seat, retractable roof stadium that would be built on C.R. 17 near the US-20 exit in Elkhart, close to Elcona Country Club. The complex would also be able to host soccer matches, and a 5,000-seat indoor facility to use for basketball and hockey contests would sit next to the field.
“There is no minor league facility in America with a retractable roof, 10,000-seat stadium,” Wallin said. “This would be fantastic not only for our team in the Northern League, but also for area colleges. Notre Dame could come over and play an early game in February or March … And then to think about regional play and semi-state for (high school) baseball. It’s really going to be a great community treasure at some point in time.”
Wallin is optimistic that the new facility could be open by 2026, but was hesitant to put an official timeline on the project since it is still in the development stages.
Northern League President and Commissioner Don Popravak was also in attendance for the press conference Tuesday.
“Elkhart County Miracle gives us the most eastern portion of our footprint in northern Indiana, where we want to be,” Popravak said. “We’re looking at about 14-to-15 different markets that we’re talking to, and we hope to have about 12 affiliates in due time. We’ve talked to a lot of great cities, but Elkhart County is one that has been very excited about bringing an organization to its county and developing a baseball product for the people in Elkhart.”
Elkhart County will play 12 of its first 15 games at home. They will also be home for Sunday, July 2, two days before Independence Day. The team is planning on hosting a doubleheader with the Oilmen that day.
The regular season wraps up with a home game on Thursday, August 3 against the Corndogs. In total, the Miracle have 55 games scheduled for the summer. A full schedule for the team can be found on its website, elkhartcountymiracle.com, and tickets will go on sale for home contests in the coming weeks. A full roster and team manager will also be announced in the near future.
All the games will be broadcast on the radio. The majority of the contests will be on 101.9FM/1340 AM, with Saturday games featured on 95.3FM. The games are also expected to be video streamed online.
“We wanted to develop something that had been missing for years, and I think minor league sports is a great answer to that,” said Wallin of bringing a team to Elkhart County. “Having something really fun and enjoyable at a high level for people who live here I think is really important. That’s what we really wanted to do.”