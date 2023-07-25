GOSHEN — Sweat, smiles, tears, jumpers, drives and passes were all a part of the mix during the first day of 3-on-3 basketball at the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
The Boys 10-11 division led off the annual event on the two courts located off Ash Street, across front the Youth Ag Center, next to the commercial exhibit buildings and nearest to B Gate.
The tournament was to continue with daily sessions scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, which is championship night. Boys 16-18 played late Monday. Boys 12-13 and Boys 14-15 were to compete Tuesday. Men 19-and-over were slated Wednesday, July 26. Girls 10-12 and Girls 13-15 were to play their whole tournament Thursday. Each division is double-elimination.
Beginning shortly 5 p.m. Monday, games were played in 80-plus degree heat. Every team signing up for the even gets a bottle of water and a T-shirt.
Of the three 10-11 Boys teams advancing to play again Thursday, July 27, Goshen-based Team Qaiyim (Jakyah Qaiyim, Santiago Chavo Lopez, Jayden Steffen and Jordan Santillan coached by Teodoro Santillan) and Team Pratt (Colton Pratt, Vinnie Jackson and Ryker Inbody) came through the winners’ bracket.
Unless time ran out, the winner was the first team to 13 (winning by two) or the first team to 16.
Squads making it to Thursday were given admission tickets to the fair for that day.
Wearing matching baby blue jerseys with Team Elite on them, Team Qaiyim won all three of its Monday games.
Qaiyim, son of former NorthWood High School standout Jakyah Qaiyim, was asked about the best part of his game.
“Maybe driving to the basket. I practice it a lot,” Qaiyim said. “I can’t really shoot against the taller kids.”
Chavo Lopez explained why he enjoys 3-on-3 — or any kind of basketball.
“It’s fun,” Lopez said. “Instead of being on the streets, I’d rather be here every single day. I play soccer and basketball.”
Basketball is his favorite during basketball and season and soccer is No. 1 during that season.
Steffen knows what he needs to do to help his team have a chance to win.
“Be aggressive and try my best,” Steffen said. “We passed the ball well and made a lot of shots (Monday).”
Jordan Santillan talked about what he likes about hoops.
“The sportsmanship, the friendship that we can gather in a safer way than out in the streets,” said Jordan. “I play soccer, football and basketball.”
Said Teodoro spoke of his squad.
“They’re great kids,” he said. “They love sports. They are very disciplined. They focus a lot on what they do. They play with their heart.”