Below is information for those interested in competing in either the cornhole or the horseshoe pitching tournaments at the upcoming Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
There will be two cornhole contests at the Elkhart County Fair on Sat., July 24. The first one is at 9:00 a.m., with sign-ups beginning at 8:30 a.m. The second one is at 1:00 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 12:30 p.m. The contest is a team of two, with double elimination. The cost is $5.00 per person.
Horseshoe pitching contest will run from Mon., July 26 to Fri., July 30. Qualifications for the horseshoe pitching will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sat., July 17 at the horseshoe courts on the fairgrounds. You will pitch 50 shoes to help determine which class of horseshoe you will be pitching in. The cost is $8.00 and you get a ticket to get into the fair.
Any questions, please let Judy Good know by email at goodjudy09@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.