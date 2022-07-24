GOSHEN — The 40th running of the Elkhart County Fair’s Parade 5000 Road Run will go down as one of the more memorable ones, in large part due to the conditions of the final half-mile of the race.
Traditionally finishing at the grandstands of the fairgrounds, runners this year had the enjoyment of the final stretch of the race being ran in the mud. The dirt track that hosts harness racing was transformed into a wet, slippery, muddy surface due to the rain from earlier in the morning Sunday.
The person that found his footing the best ended up being Anthony Roberts, who was the first one to cross the line with a strong finishing performance. The recent Concord graduate was trailing Goshen High School senior-to-be Tommy Claxton when they entered the track area, but Roberts was able to pass him with about a quarter-mile to go to win.
“I just didn’t think about it,” said Roberts of the conditions during the final stretch of the race. “Obviously, it’s mental toughness, but if I fall, I fall. At least I’m going to fall trying.”
Roberts will be running at Goshen College in the fall. A future teammate of his, Nelson Kemboi, was able to pass Claxton in the final 500 feet to take second place overall. Claxton then finished third.
The incoming GHS senior had an interesting comparison for what it was like to run the last half-mile in the mud.
“It was like running on a backwards treadmill,” Claxton said. “It felt like running on the moon. It was definitely a workout, that last lap."
Roberts explained how he was able to navigate the tough terrain.
“Going around this track, the first thing I thought about was just keeping my grip,” Roberts said. “I had to have safe steps. I know my feet are pretty big, so my balance would be able to come pretty easily.
"I had some doubt there; I wasn’t sure if I was going to catch (Claxton) because of how bad it was. Over a stretch on the back corner, though, was a nice, firmer area. That definitely helped me pick up the pace. I was able to get my feet underneath me.”
Yvette Rojas, a former runner at West Noble High School and then collegiately at Indiana Wesleyan University, was the top female finisher. Rojas just finished her first year as an elementary teacher within the West Noble school district and was competing in her first Parade 5000 Road Run.
“I had always looked forward to competing in this event,” Rojas said. “I was excited when I was signed up for it. It’s a lot of fun. Even though it’s tough, it’s rewarding at the end. I plan on being back next year. It’s just nice to be back in the alma mater area.”
There were concerns the race might not be contested due to the weather, but the rain subsided around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Running began around 1:20 p.m.
A total of 260 people competed in this year’s event. The Road Run began back in 1982 under the leadership of Rick Clark, the longtime Goshen High School cross country and track coach. After Clark was in charge of the event for the first 33 years, Gary Dean took over as the event organizer.
While having a muddy track wasn’t ideal, the rest of the weather conditions were better than most years, according to Dean.
“We were very happy for the rain because normally it’s very hot,” Dean said. “The runners love to run in the rain, so it’s not a problem. Lightning and thunder would’ve been a problem … Coming onto the track was a concern for us because it was really muddy, but we had a guy down by the entrance onto the track to tell people to watch for the mud.”
Claxton has been competing in the race for the last eight years.
"Just the atmosphere of this whole race is so fun," Claxton said. "Everyone gets together. It’s like a big family every time we run this race.”
Being able to win the 40th edition of the race means a lot to Roberts.
“Forty is a big number,” Roberts said. “When people think of the 40th race, I’ll be able to be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I won that one.’ I’m glad I was able to put on a show for everyone here.”