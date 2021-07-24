GOSHEN — There were plenty of hooves clacking, dirt flying and whips snapping at the fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
Fairgoers had the chance to witness all the excitement harness racing has to offer from the grandstands during the first day of races at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Eleven races were run and $48,000 in purse money was given away.
One of the harness racers, Doug Rideout, helped win himself and his team $12,000 of that after crossing the finish line first in four of the first five races.
“Yeah, I had a very good day,” Rideout said. “All the horses ran really good. A couple of them made breaks, but that’ll happen from time to time. But yeah, overall, it was a really, really good day.”
Rideout won the first race with Rojo Man, beating out John Kieninger and GusGus with a time of 2:05 4/5. He’d finish second in the second race of the day before winning races three and four. Walk With Me led him to victory in the third race, while Honorable Lady trotted across the finish line first during the fourth race.
“Honorable Lady raced a great mile,” Rideout said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting her to beat the horses she did during that race.”
Rideout almost earned a fifth victory during the ninth race, which included the biggest purse of the day ($11,300). He and Pure Cotton led for a majority of the mile before Kevin Lambright and Brilliant Beauty made a move on the outside down the stretch to win by literal inches.
“Pure Cotton raced great in defeat,” Rideout laughed. “That was a great race. Me and Kevin, neither one of us knew who won it. It was that close. … It happens more often than you’d think. It’s definitely exciting when that stuff happens.”
Outside of Rideout, only one other rider won multiple races on Saturday, and that was Jordan Ross. He won the sixth race with the help of Swan Fine Lady (2:02 3/5) before winning the 10th race on Northern Network behind a time of 1:57 1/5.
That time was almost good enough to be crowned the Elkhart County Classic champion in the 3-year-old colt division, but Joey Putnam’s time of 1:56 3/5 behind This Kit Rocks earned them the win and the trophy blanket instead.
A lively crowd in the grandstands paid witness to a very exciting day of harness racing on Saturday, and there will be two more opportunities for those who missed out on Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, harness racers will be circling the track.
You’ll catch Rideout on the track on those days as well, looking to build on his four-win performance. The Indiana native is a regular at the Elkhart County Fair, and the man who’s been doing this for just over 35 years is still hungrier than ever.
“I just love it,” said Rideout when asked why he’s raced for so long. "I love the horses, and I love the excitement of racing. It’s a lot of work though. A lot of hours go into this, so you have no choice but to enjoy it.”
Saturday’s Harness Racing Results:
Race 1 (2-year-old Colt Trot, 1st Division): 1. Doug Rideout, Rojo Man; 2. John Kieninger, GusGus; 3. Kevin Lambright, Vel Jail Bondsman; 4. Jordan Ross, Pines Dreamer; 5. Michael Myers, Singlepose. Winning Time: 2:05 4/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 2 (2-year-old Colt Trot, 2nd Division): 1. Clay Craib, Fashion Sir; 2. Doug Rideout, Punches Pride; 3. Don Eash, Swan Prodigy; 4. Lester Raber, Captain Swan; 5. Joey Putnam, Ponda Dan. Winning Time: 2:07 3/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 3 (2-year-old Filly Trot), 1st Division): 1. Doug Rideout, Walk With Me; 2. Matt Rheinheimer, Luv Lorelei; 3. Division Queen; 4. Don Eash, All Star Swan; 5. Kevin Slabaugh, Classy Daughter. Winning Time: 2:08 2/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 4 (2-year-old Filly Trot, 2nd Division): 1. Doug Rideout, Honorable Lady; 2. Jay Cross, Rainbows Dream; 3. Matt Rheinheimer, Vel Dee Yankee; 4. Chad Clark, Incredable Star; 5. Don Eash, ER Kelsey. Winning Time: 2:07 1/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 5 (3-year-old Filly Trot, 1st Division): 1. Doug Rideout, Here’s Devotion; Alex Udell, SJ’s Edith; 3. Lester Raber, Spell Cuteypie; 4. Scott Hayden, Miller Lite. Winning Time: 2:04 1/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 6 (3-year-old Filly Trot, 2nd Division): 1. Jordan Ross, Swan Fine Lady; 2. Lester Raber, Midnight Cookie; 3. Chad Clark, Sunset Jetta; 4. Matt Rheinheimer, Indiancreek Blu; 5. Doug Rideout, Miss Greenbacks. Winning Time: 2:02 3/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 7 (3-year-old Colt Trot, 1st Division): 1. Jay Cross, Northern Rocks; 2. John Kieninger Jr., Virgnes Kenny B; 3. Kevin Lambright, Vel Jesse; 4. Doug Rideout; Jessie’s Swan; 5. JR Bontrager, Valiant Dewey. Winning Time: 2:03 1/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 8 (3-year-old Colt Trot, 2nd Division): 1. Chad Clark, Yankees Aftershock; 2. Clay Craib, SJ’s Star’s Man; 3. Kevin Lambright, Pilgrims Image; 4. Tuf Stuff; 5. John Kieninger Jr, Charm N Caesar; 6. Doug Rideout, Keith Bourbon. Winning Time: 2:03 2/5. Purse: $3,000.
Race 9 (Elkhart County Classic, 3-year-old Filly Pace): 1. Kevin Lambright, Brilliant Beauty; 2. Doug Rideout, Pure Cotton; 3. Vel Keep Rolling; 4. Jay Cross, Faithful Dawn; 5. Don Eash, ER Sheila. Winning Time: 1:59. Purse: $11,300.
Race 10 (Elkhart County Classic, 3-year-old Colt Pace, 1st Division): 1. Jordan Ross, Northern Network; 2. Don Eash, Jet Ace; 3. Clay Craib, My Little Buddy; 4. Kevin Lambright, Vel Mr. Nice Guy; 5. Logan Powell, Illini Hank. Winning Time: 1:57 1/5. Purse: $6,300.
Race 11 (Elkhart County Classic, 3-year-old Colt Pace, 2nd Division): 1. Joey Putnam, This Kit Rocks; 2. Mike Peterson, El’s Rocker; 3. Don Eash, ER Rufus; 4. Kevin Lambright, Armbro Arya; 5. Clay Craib, Fantasy Cruiser; 6. Vel Lets Roll South. Winning Time: 1:56 3/5. Purse: 6,400.
