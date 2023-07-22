GOSHEN — Byron Hooley looks at his horses as athletes.
Hooley graduated from Westview High School and was later a teacher and coach there for decades.
He often found himself meeting his friends on weekday afternoons at Wana Cup in Shipshewana and solving the world’s problems or at least talking about local sports.
The long-time horseman now lives on the southeast side of Fort Wayne and trains horses at Summit Pacing Acres.
“I don’t get up to the meeting everyday,” said owner/trainer Hooley. “I try to get away once every couple of weeks or so.
“I want to make sure the guys don’t make too many major decisions without my input.
“We talk about coaches and basketball and all that kind of stuff.”
As a nod to that pastime, Hooley named one of his animals Coaches Corner.
His son — Derek Hooley — drove the horse to victory Saturday in the $11,200 Elkhart County Classic XXXII 3-Year Colt Pace. It was the final event of a 10-race card at the 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
In earning its eighth lifetime victory and seventh this year, Coaches Corner led at each quarter (29.1, 58.2 and 1:28.4) of the 1-mile race and finished in 1:57.2 — 3/5 of a second ahead of runner-up Always A Way (driven by Lewayne Miller).
“It’s always fun to come to the Elkhart County Fair,” said Byron. “When you win here it’s special because you know a lot of people.”
A large crowd of family and friends gathered at the grandstands as the horse received its victory blanket.
“My son drives and his boys just love this,” said Byron. “At Hoosier Park (in Anderson) you can’t get where the horses are. This is why I like fairs. You can be right down here (in the barn area) and everybody’s helping and we sit up in the stands together.”
Coaches Corner has done much of his racing on the Indiana fair circuit with a few Hoosier Park starts.
“He’s just about a step out of the top-caliber horses,” said Byron. “The fair he’s kind of dominating.
“After we’re done at the fair we’ll take him to Hoosier Park and we’ll go against some of the better horses.”
Derek Hooley positioned Coaches Corner from the start.
“We didn’t want to get locked in anywhere,” said Derek. “He’s good off the gate.
“It opened up where he could get to the front at the quarter (mile),” said Derek. “He was able to hold on at the end.
“He’s a real fierce competitor. You know he wants to win. He’s got some confidence in him. You can tell that in a horse.”
Hooley described the fairgrounds track.
“It’s not hard,” said Derek of a surface that is a combination of dirt and sand. “It’s nice and wide so you’ve got plenty of room to get around here and that makes it nice.”
Saturday’s races took place in heat around 80 degrees.
“The horses are used to (heat),” said Derek. “You also take precautions as a trainer. You’re not over-exterting them. You give them more time to blow out and to cool down.
“Horses and trainers adjust.”
Miller was close to driving to victory in both of Saturday’s features. He was in the sulky as Pretty N Sassy pulled out the $10,900 Elkhart County Classic XXXII 3-Year Filly Pace in 2:01.3 — just a shade ahed of Pink Ruby (driven by Walter Haynes Jr.).
Pretty N Sassy, a 12-time lifetime winner, is owned by L&S Racing of Anderson, Lester Racing of Knoxville, Ill., and Jeff S. Jones of Toulon, Ill.
Miller also drove Wanda’s Wonder to a win in the $3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 3rd Division (2:01.3).
Doug Rideout drove two winning entries — Starlit Chloe in the $3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division (2:07.2) and Pilot Heir in the 3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Trot 2nd Division (2:05.4).
Brad Ferguson also drove a pair of victors — Southernsummer in the $3,800 ISFC 2-Year-Old Colt Trot 1st Division (2:07.4) and Trickin in the $3,800 ISFC Circuit 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division (2:06.4).
Of the 10 winners Saturday, seven led at the half mile. The exceptions were Southernsummer (Camelot Prince was ahead after the first lap of Race 3), Wanda’s Wonder (Sea Surfer was ahead at the halfway point in Race 7) and Pretty N Sassy (Pink Ruby was in first after one lap in Race 9).
Another harness racing program is slated at the fair at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
HARNESS RACING
Elkhart County 4-H Fair
Saturday, July 22
Winners
Race 1 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division) — Starlit Chloe (Driven by Doug Rideout) 2:07.2.
Race 2 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Filly Trot 2nd Division) — Youmeandwhiskey (Driven by Walter Haynes Jr.) 2:14.
Race 3 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Colt Trot 1st Division) — Southernsummer (Driven by Brad Ferguson) 2:07.4.
Race 4 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 2-Year-Old Colt Trot 2nd Division) — Pilot Heir (Driven by Doug Rideout) 2:05.4.
Race 5 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 1st Division) — Trickin (Driven by Brad Ferguson) 2:06.4.
Race 6 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Filly Trot 2nd Division) — Swartz Bros Donna (Driven by Mike Peterson) 2:03.3.
Race 7 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Trot 3rd Division) — Wanda’s Wonder (Driven by Lewayne Miller) 2:01.3.
Race 8 ($3,800 Indiana Sired Fair Circuit 3-Year-Old Colt Trot) — Energysource (Driven by Doug Rideout) 2:02.4.
Race 9 ($10,900 Elkhart County Classic XXXII 3-Year Filly Pace) — Pretty N Sassy (Driven by Lewayne Miller) 2:01.3.
Race 10 ($11,200 Elkhart County Classic XXXII 3-Year Colt Pace) — Coaches Corner (Driven by Derek Hooley) 1:57.1.