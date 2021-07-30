GOSHEN — Since 1973, the winner of the Class “A” horseshoe pitching competition at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair have had their name carved into a traveling trophy. Multiple names have been etched into the silver plate on the trophy more than once, and that number grew on Friday.
Dennis Hanyzewski gave himself an early 80th birthday gift by winning the highest class of horseshoe pitching at the county fair. The South Bend native, who turns 80 years old Tuesday, went 4-0 against stiff competition to win his second county fair title. He won back in 2017 as well.
“It’s really cool, especially against the guys I played against,” said Hanyzewski on winning. “I only play on a Wednesday morning league, and these guys, they pitch in leagues and pitch in state tournaments. I used to do that, but I stopped. I just enjoy playing; it takes a lot of practice, just like anything else. It’s something to beat these guys; these guys are good.”
Hanyzewski said he practiced at least an hour a day for the last week in preparation of the county tournament. He has his own horseshoe pitching court in his backyard.
“It turned out pretty good (Friday),” Hanyzewski said.
Hanyzewski played against some strong players, including defending fair champion Steve Fisher. Hanyzewski lost to Fisher in the 2019 Class A fair tourney, his only loss that allowed Fisher to win. Those two squared off in Hanyzewski’s final match of the night, and the South Bend native won 45-22.
“I knew I had to play (Fisher) last, so I knew I had to bear down,” Hanyzewski said. “I said, ‘He isn’t going to beat me two times in a row.’”
Hanyzewski has been pitching for more than 15 years. He used to play in the Michiana Horseshoe League before giving up the sport. That changed a few years later when Hanyzewski started playing in a Wednesday morning league in Mishawaka.
“I started playing on Wednesday morning at Bendix Park in Mishawaka,” Hanyzewski said. “It’s a fun bunch of guys that show up. Whoever shows up, plays. We have a good time out there. … We’re just trying to get more guys out there to pitch.”
Horseshoe pitching leagues, like the Michiana one, were able to play during the summer of 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The county fair tournament did not happen with the cancelation of the fair, however, so to be back at the fairgrounds was exciting for Hanyzewski.
“It is really nice,” Hanyzewski said. “Alve (Shelter) got me started in here because he throws on Wednesday’s. He asked him if I could throw, and I said, ‘Well, I want to throw in the A-class.’ So, he got me in and I did pretty good.”
2021 ELKHART COUNTY 4H FAIR HORSESHOE PITCHING — RESULTS
Class “A” (played Friday, July 30): Dennis Hanyzewski 4-0, Steve Fisher 3-1, Larry Gilson 2-2, John Brewer 1-3, Alve Shetler 0-4.
Class “B” (played Thursday, July 29): Chuck Wothke 4-1, Devon Klotz 2-2, Archie Sexton 2-3, LaVon Eash 0-3.
Class “C” (played Wednesday, July 28): Ralph Gorusch 4-0, Lawrence Hively 4-2, Keith Burger 2-3, Terry Edison 2-3, Ray Pritchett 0-4.
Class “D” (played Tuesday, July 27): Justin Conrad 5-0, Marty Moyer 4-2, Ray Powell 3-3, Greg Jones 2-3, Dan Glogouski 2-3, Forrest Glogouski 0-5.
Class “E” (played Monday, July 26): Jack Rhodes 5-0, Jerry Good 4-1, Jolie Good 3-2, Joel Conrad 2-3, Josh Knight 1-4, Cass Conrad 0-5.
