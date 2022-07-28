GOSHEN – Crowds were gathered and balls were bouncing once again this year during the annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair over the past few days.
Monday through Thursday, participants aged 10 to 30+ put their basketball skills to the test in hopes of winning some hardware within each age division.
This year’s rendition, though, brought forth some changes that shook up how the tournament is usually played.
Instead of a single-elimination format – which has been the default way of playing for the past several years at the event – this year’s tournament featured a double-elimination bracket.
This gave each team – paying $44 as a whole – a chance to get their money’s worth by playing a minimum of two games.
Brian Krider, who is taking over as director of the event following Randi Yoder’s long-time stint in the position, has heard nothing but positives about the change so far this year.
“When the entire board sat down to brainstorm and see what we could do differently this year, we decided we’d do a double elimination this time around,” Krider said. “For 44 bucks, the kids got to play at least two games. Some teams are playing five or six games and some teams got to play at least two games, so it made it worth your while to come out and play in this 3-on-3 competition.”
One of the participants benefiting from the change was Fairfield alum and future Goshen College player Caleb Wright.
Wright, who was participating with the likes of his brother, Connor, and former Fairfield standout Nolin Sharick, was playing in the tournament for the first time in a few years.
“It feels good, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Wright of being in the tournament. “... There’s a lot of good teams out here playing physical, so it’s just fun to be a part of.”
While his team had proved itself as being one of the best in the 19+ age division, Wright still welcomed the change to the double-elimination format.
“I think the double elimination beats the single elimination,” Wright said. “Just because I know there’s good teams in the loser’s bracket. You play one game when shots aren’t falling, and you lose, that’s it. So I think it’s good to have it as a double elimination.”
“For us, it’s been really great,” Krider added. “I’ve been talking to a lot of the teams over the past few days, and I’ve asked how they’ve liked the new tournament. Most of them, and especially the people who have played in the past, love it. Nobody has had any complaints whatsoever.”
Krider, the Chief Operations Officer of Ben’s Soft Pretzels, is working the event for the first time this year, and he’s thoroughly enjoyed being a part of something that means so much to the community.
“I try to be as community-involved as possible,” Krider said. “I’m local obviously, and I ended up meeting Randi, and he was looking for some help. He’s moving up within the Fair board, and I think I have the skillset to help him with 3-on-3.
“It’s been very gratifying seeing the competition, because I just love the competition in sports. It’s been phenomenal, and it’s been really cool to see. It’s also been cool to see Elkhart County competitors, competitors from LaGrange County and St. Joseph County come in and play. Elkhart County has really held its own this year as well.”
With Krider being handed the keys, he plans on using his business and marketing background to continue growing what has been a staple at the Fair for a very long time.
“I think we’re going to be able to grow this into something that’s an even more elite-type of competition with the double-elimination format or pool play,” Krider said. “We have a really great team here. Obviously my skillset is in business and marketing, but the rest of the board who put this event together are basketball gurus. That’s what has made this so fun for me is working with them.
“Any time somebody new comes in, there are things that will change. I’m new to the board, new to being the director, and I’ve got some ideas if they allow me to make some changes. I think we’ll brainstorm after the event ends, meet up in the next few weeks and see if we can put some things together.”