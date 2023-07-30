GOSHEN — It was the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
It was not far from the midway.
But this was not bumper cars.
These were real cars and trucks colliding in the Sarge & Sons Demolition Derby on Saturday — the last day of the 2023 fair.
Wet track conditions caused the afternoon session to be canceled, but the show roared at night.
Kenny Bob Rutter, show manager for Zanesville, Ohio-based Sarge & Sons, says a good derby has many entrants. The hope was for at least 30 per session Saturday.
“We’ve raised the prize money this year,” said Rutter. “We’re trying to get it to where we actually have a good amount of cars for two shows to run here.”
Pre-show promotion called for $10,500 total purse per session — afternoon and night.
The derby brought to the grandstand a chance for full size ferocity, power puff pummeling, 6-cylinder smashing, compact impacting, truck thrashing, mini-van mashing and a “Fireman’s Heat.”
In Sarge & Sons shows, the car making the last hit in a class is the winner.
“We’ll run them down to one,” said Rutter. “We like to have at least five (per class). We get it down to three and all three get prize money and trophies.”
Rutter said a typical heat lasts 15 to 25 minutes.
The 2023 Sarge & Sons calendar include fairs in Indiana (LaGrange July 8 and Goshen July 29), New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Elkhart’s William Johnson was one of the first in line Saturday and had planned to drive in the compact division in both sessions with a pair of Toyotas — a 1998 Avalon with a V6 and 2011 Camry with a 4-cylinder.
Johnson, 29, took part in his first demolition derby at the fair at 13.
“I ran a mid-’80s Ford station wagon and took first in my heat and fifth in the feature in the full-size division,” said Johnson, who was also a 4-H member in the Rabbit Club. Father Matthew Johnson is a fair board member. “Since then I’ve primarily ran minis or what some would call mid-size.”
Johnson prefers to run compacts because of the affordability.
“Derby cars in general are not cheap,” said Johnson. “When a lot of people ask me about finances when it comes to a derby car a lot of times I’ll just throw my wallet it at it because most of the time that’s what it takes.
“You can’t be a millionaire and be a derby driver. It costs more money than you’ll ever make out of the sport. We love putting on a show for the crowd.”
Then there’s the issue of safety.
“A lot of guys don’t put on a roll bar or halo bar. I will not run a car without a four-point cage and a handlebar.
“It’s uncommon for one of these cars to roll over. However, I’m a dad with three beautiful kids and a bonus daughter. I absolutely want to make sure I can come home safe after this. I have hurt myself in these cars. I actually tore my rotator cuff (at the fair).”
Goshen’s Brian VanHook, 31, has been a derby driver for 15 years — a week after getting his driver’s license.
“I like the rush and it’s fun,” said VanHook of what keeps him in demolition derby. “My dad (Wallace VanHook) and I built it together. He’s been building them for 25-plus years.
“It’s something everyone can do. The rules are basically take out all the windows and trim and you are allowed a cage for your safety.”
A 1970 Lincoln Continental is what Brian brought to the fair to compete in the full size division.
VanHook estimated he had about $1,400 in the vehicle.
“I’ve got a bunch of extra motors and stuff for them,” said VanHook. “If this one blows up and the body’s still good, I’ll just put another motor and transmission in it and keep going.”
Hunter Bennett of Goshen is in his third year of demolition derby. He brought a Camry to compete in the compact car class at the fair.
Bennett says he might have $500 in his derby mobile including the cage. That’s how much he won three weeks ago at the LaGrange County Fair.
Anthony Colcord, Niles, Michigan, who was also at LaGrange, has about 17 years of demolition derby experience and his family has been doing it for four decades.
“I just love the thrill you get when you smash and crash the cars into each other,” says Colcord, who was there Saturday with a compact. “I’ve got 50 bucks in the car, 50 bucks in the bumper and 50 bucks in the cage.”
Concord was a winner at Goshen a year ago and pocketed $1,200.
Columbia City’s Derek Kissinger came to the fair Saturday to drive a friend’s car.
“It’s fun and exciting,” says Kissinger of demolition derby. “It gets your adrenaline going.”