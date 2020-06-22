DECADE OF DOMINANCE: Concord dominated boys gymnastics in 1960s

DUNLAP — Fred Myers was in the middle of a speech in his hotel room when he heard a knock on the door. Myers had disassembled a lamp to make it look like a championship trophy. He was trying to rally his fellow Concord High School gymnastics teammates the night ahead of the 1964 state finals.
All of the Concord gymnasts were in their underwear.
Myers answered the door, and who was there to greet them shocked all the Concord gymnasts. It was the gymnasts from Clarksville High School, who had won four-straight state championships at that point. Instead of talking smack to the Concord gymnasts, though, the Clarksville athletes offered them an adult beverage.
“They come into the room and they had some whiskey,” Myers said. “They offered it to us … now, me, I’d have done it normally anytime, but not the championship.”
It was at that point Myers knew his team was going to win a state championship.
“We were kind of stunned these guys came in and did this, but after I listened to them for a little bit, I told the guys, ‘We can beat these guys. They’re worried about us,’” Myers said. “And we went out and won our first state championship.”
The 1964 state championship was the first of three-straight titles for Concord. They also finished runner-up in 1962 and 1967-69, giving them seven first-or-second place finishes in the decade. It’s the most dominant stretch of any sports team in Elkhart County history.
BAND OF MISFITS
Jeff Myers — no relation to Fred Myers — was one of two athletes to compete on all three state championship teams. For Jeff, gymnastics was an outlet for himself.
“It was an outlet for a lot of adolescent energy; you’re almost ready to bust, and it gave me an outlet,” Jeff Myers said.
Fred Myers is a self-described “juvenile delinquent.” After being kicked out of his prior school, he was close to being kicked out of Concord before he discovered gymnastics. Fred channeled that teenage angst into gymnastics instead of fighting kids from there-on.
“I just always loved the thrill of things that looked difficult and a lot of people were afraid to do,” Fred Myers said. “I just always liked the challenge.”
For other team members, like 1965 graduate Tom Currier, it was the only sport he felt he could physically do.
“I certainly wasn’t going to play basketball; I wasn’t fast enough, tall enough or good enough,” Currier said. “I didn’t like track — I didn’t like running. I was fairly lean and strong, and we had gymnastics as part of our physical education program. … I picked it up pretty well and kind of went from there.”
There was one thing they all had in common, though, at least in Jeff Myers’ eyes.
“Gymnasts are a wild bunch. I don’t think you could do it unless you were half-crazy,” Jeff Myers said. “It’s not a rational person’s sport. Your odds of injury are pretty high.”
By the time the 1961-62 season rolled around, Concord had about 15 gymnasts on the roster. Now, it was about putting all the talent together to succeed at the state level.
BILL SNOOK
Before Concord could compete at the highest levels, they needed an individual to show them what they could achieve.
Enter Bill Snook.
Snook came to Concord from California and made an immediate impact for the Minutemen. Although he was just a student, Snook was, arguably, the most knowledgeable gymnast at Concord at the time.
“He was doing things we had never seen before; it was like a circus performance, watching him perform,” Fred Myers said. “Once Bill came in, he started doing some of these things that we had never seen before. And so, our guys started working on those things and (head coach Dale) Kelly was learning from Bill.”
Snook graduated from Concord in 1962, competing on the first state runner-up team. He won an individual state championship in the rings that year.
After high school, Snook competed in gymnastics at Indiana State University. He returned to Elkhart County as a coach in the 1970s, leading Jimtown to a gymnastics state championship in 1974. Snook passed away in 2016 at his home in Florida, but his legacy at Concord is profound.
“It revolutionized our program,” Fred Myers said.
BREAKING THROUGH
While Concord finished runner-up in 1962, the results weren’t particularly close. Clarksville won with 192 points, while the Minutemen were second with 63.5 points.
After not finishing in the top two in 1963, Concord came back in the 1964 season determined to get back to the top. They went 12-1-1 in the regular season, with their only loss being a second-place finish at the Warren Central Invitational. Warren Central, fittingly enough, would be the location of the state finals that year.
Seeking redemption, the Minutemen went on to hold off a tough Clarksville team, winning 113 5/6 to 95. Concord had three individual state champions that year: senior Dan Iwema on the parallel bars, junior Fred Myers in tumbling and junior Larry Tait on the side horse, now known as the pommel horse.
“At the time, you’re kind of in a fog. I still remember getting up on the platform and getting the state championship medal put around my neck; it just happened so fast that I didn’t think about it too much,” Fred Myers said. “But then when I walked down the hall at school the week after we became state champions — I may not have been six feet tall and 200 pounds, but I sure felt like it.”
After being the hunter for years, Concord became the hunted the following season. With most of the athletes returning from the 1964 season, the target was squarely on the back of the Minutemen in 1965.
“We worked like hell to win that first state championship,” Currier said. “There’s nothing like winning to motivate you. If you’re a losing baseball team and keep losing and losing and losing, it affects your morale. But if you keep winning and winning and winning, it kind of makes you try harder. … I guess anybody being a defending state champion has an extra burden on them.”
All Concord did in 1965 was win — literally. The team went undefeated en route to a 143 to 81 state championship victory over second-place Crown Point.
Concord placed in nearly every individual event at state as well: Fred Myers was first in trampoline, second in tumbling and third in parallel bars; Larry Banghart was first in rings; Currier was second in side horse and parallel bars; Fred Myers was second in tumbling and third in parallel bars; Chip and Rich Bobbsey tied for third in the horizontal bar; Richard Fore was third in trampoline; and Gary Banghart finished third in the all-around competition.
As they continued to win, fan support started to grow for the team as well.
“We really got a lot of support and encouragement and backing from the school,” Currier said. “Whenever we would have a home meet, there would be a couple hundred, 300 people there. The school was only 700 (people) I think, but there were a lot of parents who would come. It was always well-supported by students.”
For the 1966 season, most of the competitors from the first two state champions were gone. Jeff Myers and Fore were still there, though, and were able to lead Concord to its third state championship. They won 121 to 73 over second-place Warren Central to claim its third championship.
Individual state results that year were Fore finishing first on the high bar and trampoline; Mike Row tying for third on the rings; Rob Eckhart finishing second on the parallel bars and sixth on side horse; and Jeff Myers finishing third on the floor exercise.
KELLY’S IMPACT
Dale Kelly knew how to coach gymnastics. That doesn’t mean he knew how to do what he was teaching, though.
“He couldn’t do a single trick … he couldn’t do complicated tricks,” Currier said.
What Kelly lacked in gymnastics experience, he made up with a coaching style that was second-to-none.
“He knew it wouldn’t do us any good to harp at us,” Jeff Myers said. “He just led by example: he worked hard. I just know that I remember the example of him being a good guy. That’s an overused term, but that’s how he made the biggest impact on me.”
Currier echoed Jeff Myers’ sentiments.
“He was a really nice guy; got along with kids like Fred who was almost outside the bounds all the time and almost ready to get into trouble at school in any minute,” Currier said. “He was a good coach and mentor for those type of people; probably kept them from getting into trouble.”
Kelly coached the team from 1961-1980, leading them to 147 victories in that span. He also coached the cross country and track teams at Concord at the time, achieving success as a coach in those sports as well. Concord’s annual Kelly Relays track meet is named after the legendary coach.
It was his work as a gymnastics coach, though, that led him to the most success.
“What a blessing when (Kelly) came in,” Fred Myers said. “He was just a super coach and a super person. If anybody’s going to try to emulate anybody, it’d be Dale Kelly who you’d want to try to emulate.”
LEGACY
The IHSAA officially sanctioned boys gymnastics as a sport in 1967. While Concord’s three state championships are in the IHSAA record books, none of their individual records are there.
Concord finished runner-up to Columbus three-straight years following the three-peat as state champs. They wouldn’t reach those heights ever again. The sport became unsanctioned by the IHSAA following the 1982-83 season.
The 1964-66 boys gymnastics state championships remain the only state champions in school history. A banner hangs in McCuen Gym to commemorate their accomplishment.
While the winning was memorable, Currier reflects most fondly on the people he won those state championships with. Currier, now 73 years old, is currently retired, living in North Carolina.
“There was, really, a unique mix of people that just happened to come along at the time altogether that was interested in gymnastics,” Currier said. “Some of my really good friends were in it, and I made a lot of friends along the way.”
Fred Myers stayed in the area for most of his life, ultimately coaching NorthWood to success in boys gymnastics, track and cross country. He is a member of the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame. Being part of those state championship teams changed Fred’s life forever.
“It meant a lot because that was the thing, along with my wife, that motivated me to become a little better person than I was,” Fred Myers said.
After graduating from Concord, Jeff Myers served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After working various jobs, he wound back up in South Bend to work as a therapist. Jeff, now 72 years old, currently resides in Oregon.
While his memories of his time at Concord aren’t as crisp as Fred’s and Currier’s, he knows what he did there was trendsetting.
“I was just thinking how I would explain that to my grandson, and I think I would stress it was a pioneering thing; that we were among the first,” Jeff Myers said. “It’s kind of like when you look at those old basketball teams that win the NIT, like Holy Cross: maybe they weren’t so great, but they were pioneers. I think that’s what’s the most important thing. That’s what I tell my grandson at least. It was a pioneering adventure.”