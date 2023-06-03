NAPPANEE — The line seemed to never dissipate Saturday as former MLB player Ben Zobrist made an appearance at the Elkhart County Miracle game.
Zobrist was a three-time All-Star during his 14-year pro career. While the majority of his playing days were spent with the Tampa Bay Rays, his last four seasons as an MLB player were a major reason why the crowd was on hand to see him Saturday.
Zobrist ended his career with the Chicago Cubs, playing in the 2016-2019 seasons. His first one on the north side of Chicago was memorable, as he was the World Series MVP for a Cubs team that won its first world championship in 108 years.
Since retiring in 2019, Zobrist has done a handful of appearances like the one he did at the Miracle game Saturday. He said his experience throughout the day Saturday reminded him a lot of his time growing up in Eureka, Illinois.
“I love the time to be able to come to a small town like this,” Zobrist said. “You’ve got blue collar people that live a very similar life to the one that I grew up with. Even driving here, it felt like home to me. It’s the type of place that I really love and it reminds of me of some times in my life where baseball was one of the things, as a community, that you gathered around and really enjoyed together.”
Hundreds of people asked for autographs and pictures. There was a slight postponement in the evening, however, as a rain storm moved through the area. It also produced high winds, causing most people to seek shelter for a few minutes.
Once the wind died down, Zobrist continued signing autographs near the concession stand area, which was covered up by the rain.
“It’s typical Midwest weather,” Zobrist noted.
Most people seeking autographs and pictures were wearing Cubs gear. Many of them gave their thanks as well for the part Zobrist played in breaking the “Billy Goat” curse.
“With every person, it’s their personal story, and it’s new to me because I’ve never heard it before,” Zobrist said. “I really enjoy getting a chance to hearing those stories, especially those family relationships and how they experienced the Cubs winning that World Series in 2016. Just how they’re standing in line together (Saturday), waiting to maybe shake hands or get a picture or whatever they’re looking for — it’s always something fun for me to see those people do those things together as families.”
Before the game, Zobrist talked with some of the Miracle players. He then threw out the ceremonial first pitch, which was one-hopped into the mitt of Elkhart’s Conor Gausselin.
Afterwards, Zobrist explained why the throw didn’t make it the full 60 feet, 6 inches.
“I definitely want to critique it,” Zobrist said. “I have a high standard. But honestly, this is the first one that I’ve gotten to do the mound, like as an official first pitch. I had to give myself a little bit of an adjustment period. You know, it’s been a long time since I’ve thrown a baseball, so I was zipping it around beforehand in the dugout, but I wasn’t prepared for that slope on the mound. Maybe next time, we’ll get it all the way.”
Zobrist’s time in Elkhart County isn’t over, as he will be speaking at the Crossroads Community Church in Goshen, 57415 Alpha Dr, Sunday morning. The service is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
“Getting a chance to speak to people and tell my story and also try and inspire a little bit and connect with the faith community is also something I enjoy doing,” Zobrist said. “It’s definitely something that was an added reason why I wanted to come here.”
The Miracle ended up losing the game Saturday night to the Northwest Indiana Oilmen, 14-1, to bring its record to 2-2 on the season. They will finish up a five-game homestand Sunday against the Indiana Panthers. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at NorthWood High School’s Field of Dreams complex.