Concord's Theinert pursuing lifelong passion of becoming harpist

ELKHART — In third grade, Evelyn Theinert was asked to list three professions she’d like to work when she grew up.
Theinert only had one thing on her mind.
Her three answers? Orchestra harpist, harp soloist and harp teacher.
“It was really showing a lot of diversity,” Evelyn’s dad, Markus, said.
Theinert has wanted to play the harp since she was three years old. Now, the soon-to-be Concord senior is on the verge of living up to her third grade assignment.
MUSICAL BACKGROUND
Evelyn was born into a musical family. Markus was working for Miraphone Instruments, a German company that makes musical instruments. Markus is originally from Germany, while his wife, Kari, is American. Both Evelyn and her younger sister, Grace, were born in Germany.
Markus had toured the world playing and conducting orchestras before moving into a behind-the-scenes role with Miraphone. Kari also performed in orchestras as well, which Evelyn recalls attending at a young age.
“My sister and I were the lone two children in the audience, with my mom playing the horn and my dad conducting the orchestra,” Evelyn said. “I was exposed from a very young age, even while my mom was pregnant (with Grace), to all kinds of instruments.”
While she was around numerous instruments, the harp was the one that stood out the most to her. At age three, she begged her parents to get her a harp.
Her parents had other ideas.
“My parents said ‘no’ because I was a three-year-old and they couldn’t get me a harp right away,” Evelyn said. “But they started me with piano lessons at the age of five and said, ‘If you do well in piano lessons, maybe you can move on to the harp.’”
Evelyn excelled at piano lessons, in large part to her musical background. Within three years of lessons, her teacher called her one of the most advanced piano players for her age.
This was music to Evelyn’s ears, as that meant one thing to her: she was getting a harp. The family drove to the neighboring country of Austria and purchased Evelyn’s first harp.
“Honestly, our strategy was as time goes by, she’s going to forget about it, but she never did,” Markus said. “Not at any single stage of her life did she forget about the harp.”
MOVE TO U.S.
In 2015, Markus accepted a job with Conn-Selmer, a musical instrument making company in Elkhart, to be its Vice President of Marketing. Fortunately for her, Markus and Kari had raised their children to be bilingual. There was no language barrier for the Theinert family moving to the United States, making the transition that much easier.
Evelyn’s harp passion carried over to the U.S. She continued practicing on her own, finding a teacher in Chicago. Unfortunately, at the start of 2018, that teacher left to go pursue new avenues in the musical world. This left Evelyn without a teacher for the majority of that year, and her passion for the instrument waned a little bit.
Around Christmas time, though, Evelyn was going through a drawer in her desk when she found a sticky note of a song she wanted to learn on the harp. She had written it down some time ago and forgotten the note even existed. Seeing this, she put on her wish list that she wanted to learn how to play that song.
In 2019, she started working on it. It was the hardest piece she had worked on up to that point. Without a teacher, Theinert spent hundreds of hours trying to learn the song.
“When she practiced, we’d sometimes have to, literally, take her off to go have some fresh air or do something else because she was so hooked on learning, especially that piece, where she spent hours and hours getting it to a level,” Markus said.
Eventually, Evelyn mastered the song. It was this moment where she realized that being a harpist was her future.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, I think I can stop searching,’” Evelyn said.
HARP AND GOLF
Tara Boessler always looks forward to seeing Evelyn on the early morning bus rides.
When the Concord girls golf team has to go off to a meet early in the morning, most of the players are grouchy or still waking up. But not Evelyn, though.
“She always has a smile on her face, always happy to be there, always happy to be working at golf and being around the team,” Boessler said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s 5:30 in the morning and the bus is leaving for an invitational or its 6 o’clock at night after a long day at an invitational.”
Evelyn fell in love with golf in a similar way she did the harp. At age seven, while driving with her family and discussing sports, she noticed a golf course out of her window. She decided right then and there that golf would be the sport she wanted to play.
Her parents bought her a kids golf club set, and she’s been playing the sport ever since.
Evelyn has been a three-year varsity player for the Minutemen. Last season, she was the No. 4 player on a team that advanced to the regional. In her two postseason rounds of golf, Evelyn shot an 86 at the sectional and a 91 at the regional.
“She not only works, but she works hard,” said Boessler of Evelyn. “She starts taking lessons, she was playing golf tournaments in the summer. She’s just a hard worker. … I’ve seen that all four years of her golf career.”
Evelyn said golf and harp are similar in a lot of ways, and she’s used both to learn how to do the other one better.
“Golf has taught me patience, trying to not overthink things because that leads to a bad swing or to tenseness in playing the harp and bad technique,” Evelyn said. “They all kind of go together; it’s kind of funny how similar they are.”
A COLLEGE DECISION
Since last September, Evelyn has been taking lessons with a new harp teacher, Maria Luisa Rayan. Evelyn was making bi-weekly drives to Chicago to learn from Rayan until the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. The two still try and take lessons via video conferencing, like Zoom.
“She’s just very dedicated and disciplined and very thorough in how she approaches the music and the learning process,” said Rayan of Evelyn.
Evelyn knows how fortunate she is to be able to take lessons from someone like Rayan.
“She is one of the best teachers of this generation; she is phenomenal,” Evelyn said.
Evelyn now gets to go through the college selection process to further her harp education. Applying to musical schools is different than normal colleges. Things like GPA and ACT scores don’t matter for musical schools; instead, your playing ability is what matters most.
Evelyn is currently looking at four different places in hopes of landing an audition to be accepted into the school: The Cleveland Institute of Music, The Juilliard School of Music in New York, the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in Bloomington.
“I know I’ll get somewhere because I do have a big passion for the harp, so I think they’ll see that,” Evelyn said. “I do feel a little behind because … I kind of skipped a whole stage of development without a teacher as well and didn’t do that level of difficulty, so my technique is something I really need to work on.”
Boessler understands that harp playing is what Evelyn wants to do with her life, so golf may not be as important to the 16-year-old in the next three months.
“Golf may take a bit of a backseat this year, and that’s fine because she wants to get to that next level with her harp,” Boessler said. “She knows how much dedication and work that’s going to take, and I’m OK with that as her golf coach.”
Evelyn spends 10-15 hours a week practicing the harp in hopes of turning it into a full-time career. She’s made multiple trips to-and-from Chicago for lessons from various teachers. With a positive attitude and strong work ethic, the sky’s the limit for Evelyn’s harpist career.
“She’s always so positive and so eager to learn … She’s always asking my questions,” Rayan said. “She wants to understand it really deep down, take it apart and put it back together, but always with a great attitude.
“She looks pretty stubborn to me, but in a good way. In music, you need that ‘you’re very stubborn and you know you’re going to nail it’ mentality, and that’s totally her attitude.”