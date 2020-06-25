TUCSON, Ariz. — One of Concord’s winningest coaches in school history almost left the school less than five years into his coaching career.
Dale Kelly was coming off leading the boys gymnastics program to the 1964 state championship when his wife, Ramona, started having some health issues. Specifically, Ramona was having a problem with her lungs that was affecting her breathing. The couple debated moving to somewhere with a better climate to help with Ramona’s issues.
It reached the point where Dale interviewed for a job to coach gymnastics at a high school in Phoenix, Az. There was a serious discussion of the Kellys moving to the warmer area, but ultimately, they stayed.
“I had all these kids back and they had won the state championship, so finally I decided I just couldn’t go,” Dale said.
In retrospect, it ended up being a career-defining move.
Kelly would stay at Concord through 1985, coaching gymnastics, boys cross country and boys track. He won two more gymnastics state championships in 1965 and 1966 and led the cross country and track teams to previously-unseen success as well. He was part of the inaugural Concord Hall of Fame class in 1988 and the annual Kelly Relays track event at Concord is named after him.
It’s in gymnastics, though, where he found his most team success.
FIRST TIME COACHING
Kelly only earned five ‘C’s’ during his time as a student at Purdue University.
One of them was in a gymnastics class the school offered.
Prior to coaching Concord, this was the only gymnastics experience Kelly had. When the young program needed a coach for the 1961-62 season, though, Kelly took the job.
“The guy that had been there the year before at Concord had gotten the kids interested and bought some equipment,” Kelly said. “I was coaching nothing else at the time and they asked me if I’d be interested in keeping it going, and of course we did.”
In his first full season as coach, the Minutemen finished second at the state finals. Senior Bill Snook won the individual high bar championship, despite the school not having a high bar to practice on.
“He went to the YMCA in Elkhart for practices,” Kelly said.
Snook was instrumental in getting the program off and running. He had been a gymnast in high school in California before moving to Elkhart before his senior year.
“He had some moves and we began to learn what they were called by listening and watching him,” said Kelly of Snook. “The kids were eager and they picked up stuff fast.”
SUSTAINED SUCCESS
Concord finally broke through for a state championship in the 1963-64 season, edging Clarksville to win the school’s first state title.
“It was kind of unbelievable in a way, but we had done well those first two years with the competition the way it was,” Kelly said. “I thought going in that if we could get past Clarksville, we had a good chance of winning it. It wasn’t a big surprise, but it was a good surprise.”
The Minutemen repeated as state champions in 1965 and 1966, then finished state runner-up from 1967-69. Their seven first-or-second-place finishes at the state meet were the most of any program in the decade.
“The winning and losing are always important, especially for the kids,” Kelly said. “It gives a great feeling and it gives the school a little boost. We got known throughout the state I think — people had never heard of Concord before in other parts of the state probably and probably realized we were in existence.”
FOND MEMORIES
Kelly coached the boys gymnastics program until 1980, but those 1960s teams provide the most vivid memories for the longtime coach.
“Ron Thiele and Fred Myers used to have competitions,” Kelly said. “Fred was a little more talented than Ron, but they used to start at the back wall of the gymnasium, doing back handsprings, and they would go right out of the gym, across the hall and through the cafeteria doing back handsprings. It was things like that that really made them competitive.”
On road trips, Kelly had to be more of a team chaperone than a coach.
“We were in Chicago, and we’re near the Chicago River. We’re walking down the street, and I looked around and there’s about four of them doing handstands on the rail above the river,” Kelly said. “I had to watch them when we’d go into restaurants — they’d be doing handstands on the barstools and things like that.”
Dale and Ramona currently reside in Tucson, Az. Dale just turned 90 years old recently and is still going strong.
While the team’s success was great, Kelly cares more about the memories made with his athletes during his coaching days.
“We had a lot of fun; they were a good group of kids,” Kelly said.
