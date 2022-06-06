The Goshen News is excited to announce that we will be hosting our inaugural Goshen News Sports Awards show on Monday, June 20. This awards show will serve as an annual celebration of the athletes from The Goshen News coverage area.
The first edition of this show will be streamed online at our website, goshennews.com/sports. The show will begin at 6 p.m., with 14 different winners being announced across seven categories (one male sports and one female sports winner for each category). The show will be hosted by the TGN sports team of Austin Hough and Evan Lepak.
The three finalists for each category will be named in the coming week. The seven categories are:
Team of the Year: Honoring the best boys’ and girls’ teams and their accomplishments from the 2021-22 school year.
Coach of the Year: Honoring the best coach of a boys’ sports team and a girls’ sports team from the past year.
Three-Sport Athlete of the Year: Given to one boy and one girl who excelled in three different sports this season.
Individual Athlete of the Year: An award designed to honor the best one-sport performers of our area.
Breakout Athlete of the Year: Recognizing athletes who burst onto the area scene during the 2021-22 season.
Scholar Athlete of the Year: Honoring those who excelled both in competition and in the classroom.
Mental Attitude Award: Recognizing those who were both great athletes and great civilians within their community.
If you would like to submit someone to be considered for nomination for an award, email those to us at sports@goshennews.com. The three finalists will be selected by Austin and Evan, with input from other Goshen News staff members as well.
We are excited to honor our area’s best athletes and hope this will grow into an annual tradition for our coverage area!