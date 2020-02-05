LIGONIER — On Nov. 3, 2018, Colten Cripe wasn’t sure he would ever be able to run again.
On Jan. 30, 2020, he signed a letter of intent to run at the collegiate level.
Fifteen months after a near-fatal car accident, Cripe signed to continue his cross country and track career at Grand Valley State, a Division-II school in Allendale, Michigan. The West Noble High School senior will run for the Lakers starting in the fall.
“The success-driven environment they have at Grand Valley; from the top-down, they just want to achieve, to the best of their ability, all of their goals,” Cripe said. “(Assistant cross country and track) Coach (Aaron) Watson and (head cross country and track) coach (Jerry) Baltes … they’ve done an incredible job of recruiting kids there and developing them into great runners. More importantly, the team environment is really fun. They like to joke around, have fun with all the guys and girls. I think it’s a perfect fit.”
Cripe had just completed his junior cross country season when he was involved in a car accident on that November night in 2018. Cripe was airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend due to his injuries. In total, Cripe suffered a broken pelvis in two spots, a lacerated spleen, a severe concussion and bleeding on the brain in three spots.
After the outlook looked bleak in the first 24 hours, Cripe recovered quickly enough to be released from the hospital just three days after the accident. From there began physical and mental therapy for his injuries. Cripe missed weeks of school before slowly working his way back into the classroom. He resumed full school activities in March.
Cripe sat out the track season in the spring to heal his injuries. By the time cross country season rolled around in the fall, the now-senior was ready to help the Chargers make it back to the IHSAA state meet. The first invite, the Huntington Invitational on Aug. 24, was an emotional one.
“I knew I worked really hard in the summer, so I was expecting to do really well,” Cripe said. “But at the same time, if I didn’t do well, I didn’t want to be crushed because from where I was, I was just lucky to be alive. It’s kind of that fine line of being excited, but also trying to do my best.
“When the race was over, my parents came over and were crying. They were hugging and loving on me because I came so far. In that race, I think I ran 16:25, which was like four seconds from my PR (personal record) from the previous year, which is just phenomenal to come from where I was. So, I was just really, really excited.”
The first invite served as a springboard for Cripe. He wound up setting a new personal record time of 16:03 at the semistate race, helping West Noble to fourth place overall and qualifying for the state meet. On Nov. 2, 2019 — nearly one year to the day of the car accident — Cripe ran a 16:46 at state, finishing 81st individually out of 214 runners. West Noble finished 21st out of 25 teams.
The accident has helped Cripe in a good way, he said, as it’s given him a new-found perspective on life.
“I was kind of in the stage of life where whatever happens, happens,” Cripe said. “I was more self-centered, too, a little bit — not like a crazy amount that people who didn’t know me could tell, but definitely just focused on my own goals and such. And then when you go through a tragedy like a car accident, especially the one I was in, it opens your eyes that there’s more in life that just sports and other stuff. There’s more important things like family, friends and relationships.”
Cripe began researching colleges in the summer. He took an unofficial visit to GVSU in the summer before taking an official one this past January. As soon as he completed the official visit, Cripe knew Grand Valley was the choice for him.
“That’s when I spent the night with the team and really bonded with the guys and the coaching staff,” Cripe said. “I loved everything about it; it just felt like home.”
Cripe’s parents, Jack and Nikki, are proud of how far their son has come in the last 15 months.
“Blessed, very blessed. His mom and I are so happy for him to get a chance to do it,” Jack said. “Who knows what the future will hold, but at least he’s getting an opportunity. The coaches saw enough in him to give him a chance. We’re just very thankful and excited, of course.”
After not knowing if he’d ever be able to run again, Colten is grateful to be headed to GVSU and run for the Lakers.
“It’s been a roller-coaster, that’s for sure,” said Colten of the last 15 months. “I’m definitely excited to see where I am today. I just have frequent memories all the time of being in the hospital and stuff; the doctors saying, ‘Yeah, you may never be able to run again.’ And here I am, having an opportunity to go to Grand Valley and pursue my job of running in college. I think that’s definitely really cool.”
