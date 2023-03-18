ELKHART — When Ethan Wolfe was subbed out of Saturday’s semi-state championship game, the first person he hugged was his grandfather.
A few moments later, he was hugging his dad.
That’s one of the perks of being the head coach’s son — and an assistant coach’s grandson.
Ethan Wolfe was two years old when his dad, Aaron, was hired to lead the NorthWood boys basketball program. On Saturday, all of the Wolfe’s — along with the rest of the Nappanee-Wakarusa communities — celebrated as the Panthers won its first ever semi-state championship, beating Delta in the title game at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
“It’s so cool,” Ethan said. “Growing up in the program all these years, none of these teams have gotten to state. And then when I finally get to play on the team with my dad and my grandpa, we got there. We’re finally there. It’s just a dream come true.”
There were many Wolfe family embraces after the game, of course.
As Aaron does after most of his wins, he and his wife, Sonya, gave a huge hug to each other. This one felt extra special, given all of the time and energy the entire Wolfe family has put into NorthWood basketball for the past 16 years.
“The burden of a coach’s wife is never seen,” Aaron said. “I like to say sometimes they’re the roots of the tree that hold everything together. It was just a special moment to be able to celebrate it with my family.”
Sonya said that hug afterwards ranks high on the list of their 24-year marriage.
“That one’s going to be memorable,” she said. “There was a lot of emotion wrapped up into that one.”
There’s the element too of Sonya’s dad, Sam Sheets, being an assistant coach on the staff as well. Three generations of Sheets/Wolfe are all together every time the Panthers take the court.
“I don’t know at what point it was, but when it appeared we had this game wrapped up, my dad did this whole, like, kick thing in celebration,” said Sonya, trying to imitate the motion at the same time. “It was so great to see him so excited as well.”
Naturally when a family is at the center of a team like this, the strong bonds and connections go beyond just blood relatives. Sonya made sure to note that when talking about how much this means to her.
“When we moved in and bought our house, our neighbors were the Brenner’s,” Sonya said. One of the Brenner’s, Cade, is a senior and the leading scorer on this current Panthers team. “He played with Cade when he was little. I started as a preschool teacher, and I had Camden (Ransberger), Brock (Bontrager), Ian (Raasch) and Cade in preschool. I had two of them in eighth grade as a teacher when I changed. I’ve literally watched them grow up, and so it’s amazing to see them have this dream as little kids to play together, grow up and reach it. It’s awesome.”
Ethan, a junior, has been a starter all season for the Panthers, who will take a 27-2 record into next week’s Class 3A state championship game against Guerin Catholic. As the starting point guard, Ethan helps facilitate the offense that features dynamic scorers like Brenner, Raasch and Ian's younger brother, sophomore Tyler Raasch.
Ethan isn’t afraid to shoot either, as he’s prone to making a couple of three-point shots a contest. He hit two big '3's' in the semi-state title game Saturday, both coming within 90 seconds of each other to start the fourth quarter.
“I’ve been in a little bit of a slump, and so when I saw those two go in, it was like an instant relief,” Ethan said. “I looked up at the score, and we were up double-digits with the clock winding down. It felt great.”
His mom was honest about what it’s like to see her son play sometimes.
“That kid’s going to give me a heart attack,” Sonya said. “I think I grab every single person around me every time he shoots. So, if you’re going to sit near me, you’re just going to get bruised.”
Ethan’s response?
“I am aware of that,” said Ethan of the stress he puts on his mom. “I just tell her to just chill out. That’s on her, not me.”
For Sonya, it’s just rewarding to see her husband and son do something they’ve always wanted to do.
“It’s hard to put into words how special this is,” Sonya said. “This is something that they both have dreamed of doing together for so long, and to be able to go through it together — I can’t think of anything more special. This is their dream, and to be able to have them do it together on the same team with Ethan’s closest friends is amazing.”