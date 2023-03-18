Weather Alert

...Driving Conditions May Become Hazardous This Evening... Winds are expected to become more northwesterly bringing additional snowfall into this area of Northern Indiana starting late afternoon or evening time frame. Additionally, we are watching for a heavy snow band to set up, but it is uncertain where and if the band will set up. Gusty winds likely also blow snow around. As a result, lowered visibility and hampered travel may occur. If you encounter lowered visibility, heavy snow, or snow covered roads, be sure to reduce your speed, put more space between you and the drivers next you, and have your low beam headlights on.