It looked like any other start to a track race.
The runners started lining up in their lanes on the track. The official starter watched as everyone went through their last-second warmups.
The words “On your marks” were then said by the starter. Everyone wanting to push off a starting block to begin the race got in position, while the ones not using blocks stood where they needed.
“Set.”
Silence.
Then, pop.
The starter fires off the gun, and eight athletes race by to begin the 4X400-meter relay.
It looked like any other start to a track race — except it wasn’t for Ray Streit.
That’s because it was the last time Streit would fire off the starting gun after 39 years as a high school track official. Streit is retiring from the full-time schedule of the job, although he’s not ruling out helping out in emergency situations in the future.
For all intents and purposes, though, Friday’s NECC boys track championship meet at Fairfield High School was the last one Streit has worked.
“Something about relief,” said Streit were the emotions of starting his final race. “My gun didn’t misfire. Everybody heard my commands. So, it was just relief I guess.”
Streit, who’ll turn 80 years old in September, has been involved in the sport of track and field in this area for nearly six decades. He spent 18 years as an assistant coach through the Goshen school district before becoming an official starting in 1983.
“I started at Goshen High School; I was an assistant coach to Dean Slavens for several years, and then I was a freshman coach,” said Streit, recalling his coaching journey. “Then I went to Towncrest (the former junior high school) to be the eighth-grade coach before becoming an official.”
Streit has known he’s wanted to retire for a little more than a year now. He decided to honor the 14 commitments he already had on the schedule for 2022, though, before officially calling it a career.
“It just felt like it was time,” Streit said. “I’m going to miss the kids. That’s the main reason I do it, to watch these kids develop throughout the season. And I’ll miss the coaches and the other starters that I’ve worked with.”
Adding to the specialness of Friday was the fact the meet was located at Fairfield. Streit’s grandkids have gone to the school, including one that is currently a sophomore.
“That’s a nice part of it,” said Streit of retiring at Fairfield. “This is a nice place to work.”
The timing of Streit’s retirement also was also another reminder to me about the national officiating shortage across high school sports. That trend was magnified early Friday morning when Concord athletic director Dave Preheim tweeted, “We received some shocking numbers today. This spring in Indiana, 359 HS baseball & 89 softball games have been canceled due to no umpires. 693 baseball & 192 softball games have been played with 1 umpire.”
While those numbers aren’t for track officials, it highlighted the overall trajectory of referees in high school sports. Track and field meets aren’t immune to it either, as their number of officials has decreased in recent years as well.
I don’t want to make this column too much about that topic, though. That conversation — while an important one to have — should be saved for another space.
This column is about Ray Streit.
It seemed like every time there was a big track meet in this area, Streit was there to work it. He was the starter for countless Goshen Relays, both the boys and girls versions, as well as sectionals and regionals. He even was the head starter at the girls track state meet one year as well.
For me personally, you just knew things were going to be in good hands when Ray Streit was officiating the meet. I know I haven’t been here as long as other sports journalists from this area, but I can’t ever recall there being an issue with a Streit-led track meet. He knew what he was doing and kept everything moving at a crisp pace, which I appreciated (especially when working a tight deadline like Friday’s).
Above all, Streit was a good human to talk to. There’d be moments of down time in between events, and he’d always be up for a conversation about the meet, life or whatever happened to come up in the discussion. The response to the news of his retirement on Twitter backs up everything I know about the guy as well.
I hope people can see the impact Streit has had and want to do that themselves, whether it be in the classroom or on the track. We need more people like Ray Streit, and I hope his influence isn’t lost on the generations of people he’s come across.