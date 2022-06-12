Ryan Cole said earlier in the week that Tennessee should be “a little scared” to play Notre Dame.
Most of the college baseball world scoffed at him when he said that — me, too, a little bit admittedly.
Maybe the Volunteers should’ve heeded Cole’s advice.
Because on Sunday afternoon, Cole was part of a dogpile with his teammates at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, celebrating the Fighting Irish’s first College World Series berth since 2002.
Notre Dame shocked the baseball world this weekend, upsetting No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional to punch its ticket to Omaha.
The trip to The Cornhusker State was booked with a 7-3 win Sunday in Game 3 of the series, which seemed unlikely heading into the seventh inning of the game. Trailing 3-1 entering the frame and Tennessee pitcher Chase Burns baffling Irish hitters all day, it looked like it was all-but academic for the Vols.
But this Notre Dame team has dealt with adversity all season. They probably shouldn’t have been playing in Knoxville this weekend to begin with, but it was the hand they were given by the NCAA baseball selection committee.
A two-run deficit on the road against the best team in the country in front of a hostile crowd? No sweat for these Irish players.
With two outs and a runner on second, David LaManna smacked only his second home run of the season over the short right field fence, tying the game and three and silencing the crowd.
Less than two minutes later, you could hear a pin drop throughout the State of Tennessee.
Jack Brannigan followed LaManna’s homer with a moonshot to left field, clearing the tents occupied by Tennessee tailgaters.
Just like that, Notre Dame led 4-3.
They never looked back.
What seemed like a dream started becoming more of a reality in the eighth inning, as the Irish added three more runs. Carter Putz crushed a two-RBI double into the right-center field gap, then Jack Zyska drove in Putz with a single in the next at-bat. All of a sudden, it was a four-run lead for Notre Dame, and they just needed six more outs to advance to the CWS.
Fortunately for the Irish, they had arguably their most valuable player of the postseason so far on the mound in freshman Jack Findlay.
Having come in during the bottom of the fifth inning with no outs and a Tennessee runner on second base, Findlay pitched around the mess to leave the inning without causing further damage.
The freshman then settled in and pitched his way to Omaha. He was able to induce a double play to end the sixth. He retired the side in order in the seventh, which allowed his team’s offense to get right back up and do more damage in the eighth.
After a Findlay throwing error on a groundball in the bottom of the eighth, LaManna was able to catch that runner trying to steal second base. A pop out then ended the frame.
It would be another double play ball to end the game as well. After Christian Moore drew a walk, Findlay got Evan Russell to ground into a 5-4-3 double play to finish off the “upset of the year in college baseball,” as ESPN’s Tom Hart exclaimed on the national broadcast.
I will admit that I am a casual college baseball fan, as I think most people are. It’s a sport that most people don’t really pay a lot of attention to until now, as the postseason ranks amongst the best in all of sports. There’s drama at every turn with its double-elimination setup, often causing chaos because of that.
Even in my casual following, though, I knew that Tennessee was the most dominant team in college baseball this year. While there were a lot of teams early — including Notre Dame — that had reached No. 1 in the various polls, by mid-April, every poll had the Volunteers at the top. They dominated the best baseball conference in the country in the SEC, winning it by a record six games.
They could pitch. They could hit. They were at home in front of one of the rowdiest fan bases in the country. Nobody was going to beat them twice, especially in Knoxville. This was their year to win it all.
Notre Dame didn’t care.
A veteran Irish group who’s been through it all wasn’t fazed. They used every slight against them as motivation, and because of it, they’ll be one of eight teams playing in Omaha, Nebraska starting this Friday.
What a job by head coach Link Jarrett, turning a once-dormant program into a national title contender. They arguably should’ve made the CWS in 2021 as well, falling just short against eventual champ Mississippi State in the Super Regional. They were on pace to make the NCAA Tournament early in the 2020 season too before COVID-19 shut down the world.
Rumblings of Jarrett being interested in the opening at Florida State began this weekend. Regardless of if he stays in South Bend or not, the impact he’s made on the Fighting Irish program in such a short time cannot be understated.
For the first time since 2002, Notre Dame is going to the College World Series. Not many people would’ve believed that sentence two weeks ago when the tournament brackets came out.
Notre Dame believed, though, and they’re Omaha bound because of it.