The IHSAA is set to release its sectional draws for softball and baseball this Sunday.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Such is life in the sprint that is known as the spring sports season in Indiana.
While the postseason tournaments for softball and baseball don’t start until May 23 and 25, respectively, the sectional pairings coming out this weekend signifies just how fast the spring sports season is — especially in this part of the state.
Even though it feels like we’re only halfway through the spring calendar, “championship season” is right around the corner. For me, that officially begins next Tuesday, May 10 with the Northern Lakes Conference boys and girls track meet at Warsaw. The following day is the Northeast Corner Conference girls track meet at Churubusco, with the NECC boys one that Friday, May 13 at Fairfield.
Also during that week, you have the NLC and NECC girls tennis tournaments. The NLC begins boys golf conference matches May 10, while both conferences mentioned above are in the home stretches of crowning regular season champions in baseball and softball. While no hardware is given out in those latter three sports officially during that week, teams who are in line to win conference titles will be inching closer to those trophies.
All of this means that there’s only one full week left of only regular season competition across the six sports competed in the spring.
Didn’t we just start playing games, like, two weeks ago?
The late March/early April weather hasn’t helped our cause, in terms of making the spring sports season feel longer. Virtually all sporting events scheduled in the final two weeks of March were wiped out due to either it being too cold, too wet or both. Then, everyone took the first week of April off due to spring break, cramming a lot of postponements from March into mid-April and May.
The weather didn’t stop there, as snow — yes, snow — April 18 caused even more delays.
Now that we’re at this point of the spring, though, it gets fun to analyze the teams in our coverage area. Everyone has played enough games or competed in enough events where you have a feel for what’s going on. It gets me excited for what our teams could do in the next couple of weeks.
Northridge is having yet another strong spring, contending in all six sports for conference and postseason titles. Both the softball and baseball teams are undefeated in NLC play at 5-0 at the time of this writing. Both will be contenders in their respective sectionals as well, with Goshen and Concord softball and Penn baseball serving as some of the bigger threats for those Raider teams.
On the track, Northridge has depth on both the boys and girls’ sides. While it looks like both will finish either second or third in the NLC regular season standings, both have enough firepower to produce regional and state qualifiers come postseason time.
In the other two spring sports, Northridge is among a crowded scene atop the NLC girls tennis standings, while the boys golf team is unbeaten in nine-hole matches and has been competitive in its 18-hole invites, including winning the Whitko one last weekend.
While Northridge is in contention across the board, many other schools are in play to see success. The boys track and field talent is as deep as it’s been in a while I feel like, with multiple athletes from Goshen, Concord, NorthWood, Lakeland and West Noble all in contention for regional and state spots. Qualifying for state in track is arguably the hardest sport to do so in, but the talent is there from our area to have a lot of representation at the state meet come the first weekend of June.
There’s a fair amount of girls track talent, too, including Wawasee having two regional contenders in Emma Yoder (discus) and Dylan Konieczny (high jump). You never know who’ll surprise you once the postseason rolls around, which makes for some exciting watching come tournament time.
In girls tennis, Fairfield looks just as good as they did last year. They had an unbeaten season going before losing in the regional final last spring and are currently at that pace right now with a 7-0 record through April 28. They have wins over Northridge and NorthWood, too, which could be their biggest challenges on their way to a semistate appearance.
On the links, Goshen appears to have the most balanced boys golf team among the area programs, having won both the Goshen and Lakeland invitationals so far this season. There are some great individuals out there, though, including Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller, Westview freshman Silas Haarer and Lakeland junior Ben Keil. The sectional feels wide open once again, with a bevy of teams competing for the three regional spots available.
Along with Northridge, Goshen and Concord in softball, the 2A sectional with Fairfield and Westview should be exciting. Both of those teams are off to strong starts, with the Falcons at 7-3 and Warriors 6-1 at the time of this writing. The two teams will face off in Topeka May 17, then will more-than-likely see each other again in the sectional the following week. I, for one, can’t wait to see both of those games.
And finally, in baseball, Fairfield looks strong at the 2A level. Behind a dominant ace pitcher in Alec Hershberger, quality pitching depth behind him and a very balanced lineup, the Falcons have all the tools to contend for a sectional title and beyond this season. A lot of the other baseball teams we cover are young this season, but have the talent to where they could play spoiler to some teams once the sectional rolls around.
All in all, the spring sports season really is a sprint. It’s a fun sprint, though, and it only seems to start going faster from here-on out.
Don’t blink, or you just might miss it.
