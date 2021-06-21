Well, we made it to the end. Somehow.
This past school year will undoubtedly go down as one of, if not the, craziest school year in history. A huge round of applause needs to go to all school administrators, teachers and staff for navigating an entire school year through a global pandemic that inhibited all of us in so many ways.
Not only did we all get through this year, but we thrived along the way as well. This was true in the local sports front, as multiple teams and athletes had standout performances.
This column is to highlight the ones that stood out to me, personally, the most this season. Like TGN sports reporter Evan Lepak did on Saturday, I will be taking this space to list my favorite team, game that I covered from the local prep scene in the 2020-21 season — with some honorable mentions as well.
Again, these were my favorite teams/games/moments I covered in-person. If your favorite isn’t listed — trust me, I wasn’t trying to offend you. There were a lot of great teams, games and moments this year. These were the ones that just stuck out to me the most.
Without further ado…
FAVORITE TEAM: Fairfield football
It’s fun when you get pleasant surprises in this profession. Fairfield football going undefeated in the regular season this year was one of them.
The fact the Falcons football was where they were at this season speaks volumes to the job coach Matt Thacker and the players on the roster did over three seasons. In 2018, Fairfield went 0-9 and never looked competitive. It was a glorified junior varsity team suiting up for the Falcons, as they only had one senior — yes, only one — on the roster.
In 2019, though, Fairfield improved. After a 4-5 regular season, the Falcons won two sectional games to advance to a sectional championship. Injuries and going against a stout Eastside team ended the Fairfield run, but a 6-6 campaign meant the program was on the right track.
That all led to this season, where the Falcons went a perfect 8-0, winning the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division in the process. A triple-option running attack led by News player of the year Cory Lantz proved to be one of the most lethal offenses in the area. A signature road win at Angola in the middle of the season really kick-started things, and the regular season ended with another solid road win at Churubusco.
Unfortunately, the run for Fairfield ended in the sectional semifinals to the always tough Fort Wayne Bishop Luers Knights. The Falcons still finished with a 9-1 record and was a season the people in Benton will be talking about for a while.
For me, they were my favorite team this year because of the long journey it took them to get here. You like seeing good people do well, and Thacker is one of the best the area has to offer. They were a fun team to watch and helped make for an exciting fall football season.
Honorable mentions: NorthWood boys soccer, NorthWood boys basketball, Northridge boys basketball, Goshen girls basketball, Lakeland girls basketball, Northridge girls tennis, Northridge softball
FAVORITE GAME: Fairfield vs. Wapahani Class 2A semistate volleyball match (Oct. 31, 2020)
About mid-way through this match, I remember thinking, ‘Man, this is awesome.’
And then the match kept getting better.
It was truly an epic showdown between the Falcons and Raiders that Saturday afternoon at Logansport High School. Fairfield came in as the underdog with a 20-14 record, seemingly having no chance to upset a powerhouse Wapahani team who was 27-5 and looking to make their second-straight trip to the state finals.
The Falcons’ showed why they were in that match to begin with, though, in the first two sets, taking both of them to go up 2-0. Wapahani would then begin their rally, culminating with winning the final three sets and a semistate crown.
The final score read 23-25, 24-26, 25-17, 26-24, 15-9, and it almost felt closer than that. The first set was tied at 23 late, the second set at 24 and the fourth set would be tied at 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24. It was truly a back-and-forth classic match between two of the stronger volleyball programs in the northern half of the state.
After the game, I tweeted that it was “One of the best high school sporting events I’ve ever covered.” That’s still true for me nearly eight months after the match happened.
And then a week later, I covered the Clemson-Notre Dame football game in South Bend. That’s probably the best game I’ve ever covered period, but this column is focused purely on high school contests.
I got really spoiled in late fall, game quality wise.
Honorable mentions: State girls golf tournament (10/3/20); Westview vs. Bethany Christian Class 1A boys soccer sectional final (10/10/20); NorthWood vs. SB St. Joseph Class 2A boys soccer regional final (10/17/20); Northridge vs. Goshen girls basketball (12/18/20); Westview vs. West Noble boys basketball (2/3/21); Northridge vs. Lakeland boys basketball (2/18/21); NorthWood vs. Leo Class 3A boys basketball regional final (3/13/21); Northridge boys golf wins Goshen invite in 10-man playoff against NorthWood (4/17/21)
FAVORITE MOMENT: A dual no-hitter is thrown between Goshen and Fairfield (March 29, 2021)
You never know what you’ll see at the ballpark — especially when the teams haven’t played in two years. What Goshen senior Reese Fisher and Fairfield sophomore Alec Hershberger did in the season-opening baseball game this season, though, was truly historic.
Both pitchers threw no-hitters, with Goshen scoring two runs off errors in the fifth inning to win the game, 2-0. According to former TGN sports editor Stu Swartz, a dual no-hitter had never been thrown at the prep level in area history.
It was about the fifth inning when I truly realized what was happening. Naturally, there was a close defensive play at the end of the game, with Goshen’s Thomas Castillo making a fantastic play at shortstop to preserve the no-hit win for the RedHawks.
I’m a sucker for history, and it doesn’t get much more historic than what Fisher and Hershberger did that Monday evening in Goshen.
Honorable mentions: Concord girls golf snaps NorthWood’s 57-match NLC winning streak (8/25/20); Goshen boys cross country receives send-off to state meet (10/31/20); watching the Concord girls swimming react after winning the sectional title (2/6/21); NorthWood boys basketball’s entire postseason run, featuring four dramatic games (3/5/21 to 3/13/21); Goshen’s Drew Hogan goes from third to first on final lap to win the 4x800-meter relay for his team at the NLC championships (5/11/21); Northridge’s Jack Moore breaks 44-year-old sectional record in 3,200-meter run (5/20/21).
