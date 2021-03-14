All right NorthWood fans, let’s talk about the end of that regional championship game.
For those who may not have seen or read about it, the Panthers were trailing Leo, 47-46, with 6.2 seconds left in the Class 3A regional championship game Saturday night at New Castle High School. Following a timeout, Lions senior Xavier Middleton stepped up to the free throw line for a one-and-one. Middleton missed the free throw, and NorthWood sophomore Cade Brenner hauled in the rebound.
Brenner then took the ball, dribbled all the way down the court and made a layup to give his team the lead with 1.3 seconds remaining. As Brenner was going up for the shot, a whistle blew from an official. Once the shot went in, it seemed as if Brenner was going to have an “and-1” opportunity to give his team a potential two-point advantage.
The referee waved off the shot, however, saying the foul occurred on the floor. Leo was still ahead with 1.3 seconds left. Following a Lions timeout, the Panthers had one last shot at the win. Leo did a good job of forcing Brenner into a tough-angled shot on the baseline, as the ball hit off the side of the backboard. Time expired and Leo left with a regional championship trophy.
As of the writing of this column, I’ve watched the clip of that foul call at least 30 times. I was fortunate enough to get a video of it, which I posted to social media. Naturally, dozens of people have chimed in on the call, with most people (mostly NorthWood fans) saying that the foul shouldn’t have been called, the basket should’ve counted or that there doesn’t even appear to be a foul at all.
There was a lot to unpack in that 4.9-second stretch of the game. Here’s where I stand on the whole ordeal.
1. There was a foul. Contact did occur it seemed by Leo’s Ayden Ruble on Brenner. It’s a heads-up play by Ruble as well, knowing that his team has a foul to give. Seeing Brenner run down the court with ease, Ruble was trying to do anything he could to prevent the Panthers from winning the game. Photographic evidence seems to indicate Ruble slapping Brenner’s arm just inside the three-point line as Brenner heads toward the basket.
2. It’s a weak foul call. It seems like 95% of the time there’s one final play to decide a game, the referees “let the players decide it on the court.” You can even go back to NorthWood’s sectional semifinal game, where it seemed Brenner may have fouled Wawasee’s Collin Roberson as Roberson was going up for a layup in the final seconds. Roberson made the shot to cut the deficit to one, but no foul was called and time ran out. A foul call would’ve sent Roberson to the free throw line with one second left and a chance to tie the game, all-but sending it to overtime. The Panthers survived and advanced to the sectional championship game because of the non-call.
To me, the foul needs to be egregious in order to call it in the final seconds. This was not an egregious foul. Brenner did receive some contact from Ruble, but not enough to call it with the game on the line like that. There’s been worse fouls that haven’t been called in the final seconds of a game, so for that one to be called felt extra painful.
3. There’s no continuation rule in high school basketball. People clamoring for the “and-1” in that situation weren’t going to get it because of the rules in high school basketball. In the NBA and college basketball, if a player gets fouled and then continues into a shooting motion, it’s considered a shooting foul. In high school, though, a player must be fouled while shooting for it to be considered a shooting foul. Therefore, Brenner being fouled inside the three-point line, taking two steps and going for the layup means that the foul is on the floor and not a shooting foul.
I don’t make the rules — I’m just reporting them.
4. The whistle came in late. Not helping matters was the fact the referee didn’t blow his whistle until Brenner was mid-air for the layup. As has been established, the foul occurred just inside the three-point line. Brenner didn’t dribble once he was fouled, taking his allowed two steps and going for the layup. The optics of it in the moment made it seem Brenner was fouled as he was shooting, but in fact the foul happened before then. This made the “on the floor” signal by the referee that much more frustrating for the NorthWood contingency in the gym.
5. NorthWood should’ve had more time added to the clock. The clock is supposed to stop once the foul occurs. Since the referee was late to blow his whistle, though, NorthWood lost at least one second off of the clock. Maybe having 2.3 seconds instead of 1.3 would’ve helped the Panthers execute a better inbounds play? I know there’s no video review in high school sports, but it felt like a moment where the referees should’ve gotten together and adjusted the clock accordingly.
Verdict: your heart hurts for NorthWood. I know as journalists we’re paid to be unbiased. But as a human being, it’s hard not to feel pain for the Panther players, coaches and fans in that moment. They literally saw the regional-winning shot go through the net, only for it to be taken away from them. After trailing by 10 points with 3:41 to go, NorthWood had rallied to put themselves in a position to reach heights not seen in the program since 2007. It’s just an excruciating way to end your season.
And if the teams were reversed in this scenario, I’d be saying the same thing. The players should’ve decided the game in that moment, and that didn’t happen.
Was there a foul? Sure. Should the whistle have blown in that situation? I don’t think so.
