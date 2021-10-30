INDIANAPOLIS — It could’ve ended against Bethany Christian.
It could’ve ended against Illiana Christian.
It could’ve ended against Park Tudor.
It could’ve ended against Providence.
It didn’t though. And because of that, the Westview boys soccer program has its first IHSAA state championship to show for it.
The Warriors did not have a lead in regulation in their final three postseason games, and yet when the final horn sounded on a wet, cold night at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis Friday, Westview was the one celebrating with a big, brand new trophy.
How did this happen? How did this team make this run?
As a sports writer, I am supposed to have those answers. Part of my job is to know why a team is good or not and why they ended up winning a state championship or not.
There are tangible things I can say here, sure. Teague Misner had 32 goals this season, including the one that sealed the win Friday night. They also had another elite scorer in Jadon Yoder, who’s two regulation goals Friday — including one with 1:37 remaining to send the game to overtime — complimented Misner when Providence was doing all it could to slow down the prolific sophomore.
There was solid goalkeeper play along the way from Alex Yoder. Gramm Egli was the facilitator of the offense in the midfield. They played good, hard defense.
These are all the things I’m supposed to say was why they won a state championship. And it’s part of it, sure.
But the real reason why this team went on this run to this state championship can’t be measured by stats. Simply put, they had the heart of a champion.
Sure, that’s a cliché to say. But in this case, it’s true. This team truly never quit ever, even when it looked like their season was coming to its inevitable end.
It took a late goal from Misner to beat Bethany Christian, 1-0, in the sectional final. They erased a 3-1 deficit late against Illiana Christian, then won in penalty kicks to come away with a regional crown. They trailed against the top-ranked Park Tudor team in the second half, only to score a goal in regulation — and then another in overtime from Carson Brown — to win a semistate championship.
That all just set the stage for Friday, when Abder Alrasheed sent a pass toward the net late in the game, Jadon Yoder was there to take it and then score to tie the game and send the Westview bench and crowd into a frenzy.
Once it got to overtime, it seemed destined that the Warriors were going to win. Junior Mohamed Aamer made sure they fulfilled that destiny, scoring less than two minutes into the first overtime session to give his team the lead. Misner added one for good measure in the second overtime, and the Warriors celebrated as state champs shortly after.
How do you explain this run? I asked three of the players — Jadon Yoder, Egli and Aamer — that question after Friday’s game. Their responses were all similar.
Yoder: “I have no idea, but we just care so much. A lot of the guys care, and it’s awesome. Unbelievable. I can never think of a team winning like this ever before. It just makes you feel like you’re a legend or something like that.”
Egli: “I honestly don’t know, but this is just beautiful chaos. I don’t know how else to describe it. We were just able to pull through all the tough times and came out on top.”
Aamer: “I feel like it’s our hearts. No matter what we were down, even with two minutes remaining, we fought through it. We came through; we always do. We fight in overtime; we fight in PKs; we do it all. Just a team’s heart altogether; we know what to do and know how to close out a game, and that’s what we did here.”
Maybe it truly was destiny that this team was going to be state champions in 2021. Aamer and Alrasheed basically called it before the season even began, in Aamer’s words.
“We literally talked about this months ago,” Aamer said. “Me and a close friend of mine, Abder Alrasheed, we talked about this exact moment, in overtime, and it all came and it happened. It was just a crazy moment for me. One of my highlights; craziest moments of my life. One I’ll definitely remember for the rest of my life. … We didn’t know we’d make it this far, but then we did and it happened in overtime. It’s just crazy.”
Fittingly enough, those two are involved in the game-tying and state-winning goals Friday night. Because of course they were. That’s what’s happened with this team all postseason run: the seemingly impossible becoming very real.
It could’ve all ended on four different occasions. When it ultimately did end, though, it ended with a Class 1A state championship title.
Beautiful chaos indeed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.