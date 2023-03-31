I wanted to give myself a few days before writing this column, just to let the emotions marinate a little bit more.
I had a lot of different thoughts on my drive back from Indianapolis last Saturday night/Sunday morning. One of them was about how similar the NorthWood boys and Fairfield girls basketball state championship seasons were, which I then wrote about Sunday afternoon as part of our NorthWood state coverage in Monday’s paper.
Another was just about how awesome this winter sports season was as a whole; how multiple teams and athletes from The Goshen News coverage area across the board created memories that will last a lifetime.
The obvious ones, of course, being the aforementioned basketball state success. Prior to this season, only one girls basketball program from Elkhart County had won a state title — NorthWood, with championships in 1999 and 2020. Likewise, only one boys basketball team had ever won a state title from the county, with that being the 2004 Jimtown squad at the Class 2A level.
Expanding it to the entire Goshen News coverage area, and only Westview boys basketball had ever won state titles in the sport (1999 and 2000). While others had made it to state championship games in the past (Concord and Elkhart boys; Jimtown, Westview and Wawasee girls), none had been able to cut down the nets in the season’s final game.
And then, just like that, we got two state champions in back-to-back months.
You ever just think about how wild that is?
Not to mention, we had another program make it to the state finals in the Bethany Christian girls basketball team. It was the first time in county history two basketball teams made it to the state finals in the same season, male or female.
The basketball success was tremendous, of course, but you can’t forget what some of our area swimmers and wrestlers accomplished as well.
Team-wise, three schools from The Goshen News coverage area finished in the top 15 at the state finals: Concord sixth, Wawasee seventh and Northridge 13th. It was the best finish in program history for Wawasee, which saw sophomore Julie Mishler earn three, third-place finishes in events (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay). Her older sister, senior Alexis, was also on that relay team and had fifth-place showings in both individual events Julie competed in as well. The sisters rounded out the day with another podium finish in the 200-yard medley relay, joining Kiah Farrington and Hayden Neer for a sixth-place showing.
Concord freshman Catie Brenneman also earned top-eight finishes in four state events: two individually, and two on relays. Seniors Sophia Stutsman, Ella Lantz, Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller and freshman Mya Ernsberger also earned podium finishes across various relays and individual events as well.
Less we forget the impressive career of Northridge’s Sydney Nethercutt that came to an end, too, with her finishing fifth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Then there’s the boys swimming season. While it wasn’t as impactful as the girls, Elkhart County nearly had a state champion in Elkhart’s Lucas Byrd. The senior finished runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 50-yard freestyle, losing both races by some of the thinnest margins. Concord sophomore Cole Stevenson also podiumed at the state finals, taking sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
It was also an incredibly successful wrestling season, too. A total of 11 wrestlers from our coverage area qualified for the state meet, with seven advancing out of Friday’s first round. I’ll never forget watching NorthWood’s Kaden Lone and Goshen’s Laish Detwiler almost simultaneously complete comebacks in their respective first-round matches, somewhat losing my mind as they both won.
Simply put, this was a season to remember for so many communities. I didn’t even really get to mention the Northridge girls basketball sectional title (first since 2017), Westview boys basketball getting back to its winning ways under first-year head coach Chandler Prible or the fact that the Bethany Christian boys basketball team also won a sectional title, its first in 14 years.
Great boys basketball careers for the likes of Cade Brenner, Ian Raasch, Austin Cripe and Brady Yoder came to a close. Likewise for girls basketball standouts Brea Garber, Eva Fisher, Mackensy Mabie and Tyra Marcum. The various swimming and wrestling seniors mentioned above also went out on high notes for their prep careers, with many already set on continuing to participate in their sports at the collegiate level next year.
As a personal aside, this winter sports season was incredibly rewarding for me. As most of you know, I have been a one-man sports department for the past three months. I hesitate to call myself a “one man show,” though, as I’ve had plenty of help from others along the way.
First of all, Mike Deak was fantastic for us covering the Fairfield girls basketball state tournament run. He was all the sectional, regional and semi-state championships for us, which allowed me to go follow Bethany Christian’s journey to Indianapolis. Without Mike’s help, there’s no way we could’ve covered those two postseason runs the way we did, and I can’t thank him enough for both his professional work and personal friendship.
Steve Krah carried the wrestling postseason coverage load for us, as he’s done in recent years. Him and photographer, Branden Beachy, were able to get to the sectional, regional and semi-state for us, with Steve then doing remote coverage of the state finals. Just like with Mike, I have no idea what we’d do if it wasn’t for those two helping with the state tournament wrestling coverage.
I have to thank Goshen News staff photographer Joseph Weiser and freelancer photographer Nathaniel Labhart as well. Both have done excellent work capturing some of our biggest moments of the season so far, and I look forward to their work in the future.
Although he didn’t assist with a lot of high school postseason coverage, Daniel Eash-Scott has been fantastic in covering Goshen College athletics for us with his weekly stories. I haven’t been able to focus on GC as much as I’d like, but fortunately, Daniel has been there to fill that void in our coverage area.
Quickly, a thanks to my former colleague, Evan Lepak, for covering Westview’s sectional championship game remotely from Tampa. He’s off doing better things now (mainly, not freezing to death during the winter), so for him to take time out of his life and help us out like that was truly appreciative.
And finally, a big thank you to everyone who’s supported us in the last few months. I’ve always been grateful to work in a community like this, and the love I have felt from everyone in recent months has blown me away. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much in supporting the work we do at The Goshen News.
Sorry, that was a lot of thank-you’s. This is wrapping up, I promise. I can hear the Oscar’s music playing now actually…
Long story short, it was truly a remarkable four months for The Goshen News coverage area, one that was an absolute thrill ride to be part of. I can’t wait to see what the spring has in store for us.