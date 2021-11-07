All week, I hesitated to make a prediction for the Leo-Northridge football game for one reason: I just watched the Westview boys soccer team win three games that they “weren’t supposed to win” on their way to a state championship.
On paper, Northridge “wasn’t supposed to win” Friday. Leo came in with an 11-0 record, the No. 2 ranking in Class 4A and a rushing attack that was averaging 344 yards per game. They were scoring 42 points a game and only allowing 13 per contest, making it a seemingly improbable obstacle for a team like Northridge to get over.
And yet, there the Raiders were, celebrating on their home field with the Sectional 19 trophy as the final whistle blew on a chilly night in Middlebury.
It’s not impossible what Northridge did Friday night, but the way they did it is what’s maybe most impressive. Essentially, they out-Leo’d Leo.
The box score says as such. Northridge ran a staggering 70 offensive plays, compared to 38 for the Lions. Because of that, the Raiders held the ball for 30:19 in regulation compared to Leo’s 17:41 of possession.
Northridge enforced its will with the running game and limited Leo’s, something that hadn’t been done against the Lions all season. The Raiders outgained Leo on the ground, 149-132. It was the lowest output of rushing yards for the Lions by far this season, with the next lowest being 222 yards against Norwell on Sept. 3.
And when it mattered most, Northridge made the big plays. The Raiders converted 6-of-7 fourth down attempts while stopping Leo on their one fourth down play, which came with 1:19 left in the game and the Lions driving for the potential game-winning score at the Northridge 24-yard line.
Simply put, Northridge won in pretty much every facet of the game. The only stat Leo won was in the turnover margin, as they only committed one while intercepting two Raider passes in the second half. Other than that, all the numbers pointed to Northridge being the better team Friday night at Interra Field.
All of that is to set up the point of this column: the postseason really is a second season. I know that’s a cliché for players and coaches to say, but if the northern half of the Class 4A football playoffs this year tell us anything, it’s that those clichés are true sometimes.
Of the four teams remaining — Northridge, Mississinewa, Lowell and New Prairie — none of them were ranked in the top 10 of the final Indiana AP Class 4A poll. The closest team was New Prairie at 11th. The Raiders did spend some time early in the season in the top 10 before the combination of injuries and a tough second-half schedule led them to losing four of their final five games and dropping out of the polls completely.
Going into the tournament, only two of the top 10 teams in the class were in the northern half: No. 2 Leo and No. 10 Hobart. They were on opposite ends of the bracket, too, which meant a semistate matchup between them was possible. That won’t happen though, obviously, as the Lions lost to Northridge, while the Brickies were blown out by Lowell, 38-10, Friday in the Sectional 17 final.
This means that whoever represents the North in the Class 4A state title game will be a team that maybe “wasn’t supposed to be there,” which I think is very cool. For as much complaining as there is about the same teams winning all the time (No. 1 Indianapolis Roncalli and its 10 state championships is still a heavy favorite to win the 4A title altogether, for what it’s worth), it’s fun to see some fresh blood make its way into the final four in the North.
Northridge had only won one sectional title (2014) before Friday. It was Lowell’s first sectional crown since 2018. Mississinewa didn’t win a sectional title between 1989 and 2016 before now winning ones in 2017, 2019 and 2021. New Prairie has found similar recent success as Mississinewa, winning sectionals in all three of those years as well and all seven in its program history since 2004.
Neither Northridge or Mississinewa has made the state title game before. New Prairie has gone once, losing in 2014 to New Palestine. Lowell is the most tradition-rich school of the four, winning a state title in Class 4A in 2005 before finishing runner-up in 2007, 2009 and 2017.
That’s what makes these regional matchups this Friday even more fun, especially the one in Middlebury. Northridge (8-4) will host Mississinewa (9-2), with the schools having won a combined two regional titles between each other — the Raiders a 4A crown in 2014 and the Indians a 3A title in 1985 when there were only five classes. Both of these programs are relative strangers to this stage, so it should be exciting to see which one rises up to the moment.
Lowell (9-3) and New Prairie (10-2) should also be a blast. The game will be at Lowell, so it’ll be interesting to see how much home field advantage plays a factor in that one.
As you may notice by the records, these are four teams that are really good, despite not being ranked in the top 10 by season’s end. Any one of them could be making a trip to Indianapolis the weekend of Nov. 26-27 to play for a state championship, which makes these next two weeks incredibly captivating.
I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.
