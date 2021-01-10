I’m a native Floridian who's lived in the Sunshine State for my entire 25-year existence before last week.
I enjoy the warm weather, the beach, and pretty much all of my friends and family reside there.
So why in the world would I pack up my entire existence and move 1,000 miles north into the frigid Midwest in January?
The answer’s simple: To begin my career as a sports journalist.
If you know anything about this industry, you’d understand that very rarely do you get to pick and choose what area of the country you get to work in.
The world of sports journalism is a competitive one, and if you’re lucky enough to see a job listing in general, you apply for it.
That’s why in late October, when I saw a tweet pop up on my Twitter feed from Austin Hough saying The Goshen News was bringing on a new sports reporter, I applied instantly.
And thankfully for me, I was the person who stood out enough to get offered the job.
From what I’ve seen so far, it’s pretty clear this community cares deeply about its sports programs at every level, and I’m excited to get a chance to tell the stories of these athletes and give them the recognition they deserve.
Sports have impacted my life in so many ways over the years. You name it, I’ve probably played it.
They’ve impacted me from afar as well. I saw my first Florida Gators football game live when I was six years old. I watched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl when I was seven, and I witnessed the Tampa Bay Lightning hoist the franchise’s first Stanley Cup when I was nine.
The point is, the love of sports surges through my veins like a freight train. Because of that, I knew from a pretty early age that a career working in sports was something that’d make the most sense for me.
I first embarked on my winding path to becoming a sports journalist in late 2017 after being accepted as a transfer student to the University of Florida’s journalism program.
In the three years I spent as a Gator, I learned and got my hands into more things than I could’ve ever imagined before arriving in Gainesville.
I wrote for five different publications while I was there, including the Independent Florida Alligator (the largest student-run newspaper in the country). I learned what it took to become a sports photographer after interning for the University Athletic Association for a year and a half, and all of that built-up experience helped me land a 10-week internship in California in the midst of a pandemic last summer.
OK. I’m done babbling about myself. My reasoning behind sharing all of that is to ensure the people reading this I do know what I’m doing and am capable of helping Austin bring high quality sports coverage to this area.
Never in a million years would I have imagined I’d be living in Northern Indiana just three weeks removed from graduating college, but here I am.
I look forward to meeting many of you as we cross paths in the coming months.
I’m very thankful for this opportunity, and now it’s time to make the most of it.
