ANN ARBOR — Saturday night was supposed to be a statement game for Notre Dame on the road against Michigan.
Yeah, about that.
The No. 8 Fighting Irish were thumped by their rivals, 45-14, on a cold, wet night in Ann Arbor. The loss essentially eliminates Notre Dame from any College Football Playoff discussion for 2019.
“Clearly, a very disappointing night for Notre Dame,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said afterwards. “(Michigan) was the better team tonight in all phases.”
While the defense had issues stopping the run all night — more on that later — it was the play of redshirt junior quarterback Ian Book that stood out for all the wrong reasons.
Book’s final line? 8-of-25, 73 yards and a touchdown pass — which came on a drive featuring a phantom pass interference call on the Michigan defense. It’s the worst passing completion (32 percent) and fewest yards passing of Book’s career.
What’s even more problematic is it appears Book is still making the same mistakes that have haunted him throughout his time as the starter for Notre Dame. He would bail out of the pocket too quickly. He missed wide-open receivers throughout the night, most notably on a play in the second quarter when receiver Chris Finke was running wide open in the middle of the field.
Book has tended to have “happy feet” while in the pocket, and Saturday night was a shining example of that. Although he was only sacked once officially, Book was running for his life most of the game — in large part to Book’s quickness to tuck and run instead of looking down field to pass.
Book was replaced by redshirt freshman Phil Jurkovec with eight minutes to go in the fourth and the Irish down 38-7.
“It was more the score,” Kelly said as to why Jurkovec came into the game, not because of Book’s performance.
And then there was the rush defense, or lack thereof. Coming into the game, Michigan averaged 154 yards a game on the ground.
They had that number by halftime.
Michigan ran for 167 yards in the first half and 136 in the second half for a total of 303.
The biggest run came in the third quarter with the game still 17-7. Notre Dame had just scored and forced an incomplete pass on first down, setting up a 2nd-and-10 for Michigan at their 25-yard line. With their backs against the wall, Hassan Haskins ripped off a 49-yard run all the way to the Notre Dame 26.
Six plays later, Wolverine quarterback Shea Patterson threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Any momentum the Irish had was vanished.
“We just didn’t execute when we were supposed to,” redshirt junior safety Alohi Gilman said. “They were a better team than us. It’s not a good feeling, but we have to learn from this.”
Notre Dame finished with 180 total yards on offense, 95 of which came when the game was already decided midway through the fourth quarter.
“It’s something we have to go look at tomorrow when we watch the game,” senior offensive lineman Robert Hainsey said. “We didn’t play to our standard, play to our identity — as a team and individual groups. It’s something we’re going to have to look at; take a long, hard look in the mirror and figure out what we did wrong and how to fix it and how to come back stronger.”
It wasn’t just Book and the rush defense, though. Notre Dame ran for 47 yards. Although not great, Patterson still threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan had a 10-minute advantage in time of possession, beat the Irish 23-12 in first downs and doubled them in yards-per-play, 6-2 to 3.0. Simply put, the Wolverines bulled Notre Dame for four quarters Saturday night.
“We have to look at all those things,” Kelly said. “Everyone’s accountable — the coaches, players. We got to coach better and we got to play better. I’m not going to sit up here right now and say that Ian Book has to be the reason, Brian Kelly’s the reason — we’re all accountable.
“I got to watch the film, really, and find out, ‘Did (Book) get flushed-out on a play, can he spend more time in the pocket.’ There’s a myriad of different scenarios that we’re going to have to vet out and find out where can we get better, because we have to get better, clearly, after tonight. So, can Ian get better? No doubt. He can get better.”
If you had said before the season that Michigan was going to beat Notre Dame at home, not many people would’ve thought you were crazy. The Wolverines came in to the season as College Football Playoff contenders, as did the Fighting Irish. This game was expected to go a long way in determining who could have a tiebreaker if both teams were in CFP contention.
Going into Saturday night, though, Michigan was 5-2 and all-but out of the CFP talk, while Notre Dame was 5-1 and still had a chance to make some playoff noise. The Fighting Irish were also coming off a bye, while the Wolverines had to play a tough Penn State team the week prior.
Combine all of that with a loss by No. 5 Oklahoma earlier in the day, and the door appeared to be opening for Notre Dame to make a statement and enter the College Football Playoff discussion for good.
Yeah, about that.
