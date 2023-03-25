INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Wolfe called his shot.
Nine years ago, when this current group of NorthWood seniors were just in third grade, he told those kids the goals he saw them achieving.
“We were in third grade, and we were practicing in The Pit (NorthWood’s gym), and Wolfe looked at us and said, ‘Look up there. This class, this year, in 2023, we’re going to hang a banner,’” senior Cade Brenner recalled. “It’s pretty crazy to look back on because he said it a long while ago, but now it actually became true. I’m just really grateful for it.”
“I didn’t even know what he was talking about at the time,” another senior, Ian Raasch, added.
On Saturday, that vision became a reality.
NorthWood won a dramatic, 66-63 overtime game over Guerin Catholic to win the Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It’s the first title for the program and fourth IHSAA title in school history.
Other than the skill of the players, what allowed Wolfe to have such belief in this group at a young age?
“I think sometimes, a belief system is really powerful,” Wolfe said. “I think the start of a journey starts with a vision. This is a group that I’ve coached them since third grade. Whether it be the ’23 or ’24 class, I’ve watched hundreds of games. … You just start to belief in them. And I think once they get that belief system, things like this can happen. And so, I cannot be prouder of them for, one, remembering that that’s what we talked about, but then the other thing of being able to execute it.”
Although it was probably a little more dramatic than what they wanted it to be, Saturday’s state title triumph put a rubber stamp on a dominant season for the Panthers.
This team always had the target on its back. They were ranked second in the first Class 3A AP poll and never fell lower than third. They were the No. 1-ranked team for the final five weeks of the regular season, hardly breaking a sweat on its way to a 21-2 regular season mark.
Then came the postseason. While there were some drama early in each sectional game, they would eventually go onto win each of those contests by 25-plus points — including a 57-24 victory over No. 7 West Noble in the final.
Riding the momentum of a strong sectional performance, NorthWood dismantled Lake Station, 72-35, in the regional championship. This led them to the semi-state at North Side Gym, where they defeated two solid teams in Bishop Dwenger and Delta to advance them to Saturday’s title showdown with Guerin Catholic.
Even through all the adversity of the final six minutes of regulation and overtime, the Panthers kept their poise. They only lost the lead for a total of 15 seconds, which came at the start overtime. They scored the next seven points after that, giving themselves just enough breathing room.
NorthWood finishes with a 28-2 record. They won their final 20 games. They won the NLC with a perfect 7-0 record for a second-straight season. Despite only playing a six-person rotation, the Panthers had no issues defeating teams with ease.
They left no doubt for the majority of the season. It was rarely a matter of if NorthWood was going to win, but rather by how much. Their only losses were to the defending 3A champions in Beech Grove — an 11:30 a.m. game played 15 hours after NorthWood played on a Friday night — and Ben Davis, who went 33-0 to win the Class 4A state title Saturday night.
Not only was this team dominant, but it was easy to root for. It’s hard not to cheer for a kid like Ian Raasch, who along with his brother, Tyler, have gone through so much heartbreak in recent years with the death of their mom, Pauline, in October 2021.
Then there’s Brenner, who was that superstar who had the moxie of one on the court, but was humble off of it. Time will tell if he or Ian Raasch become Indiana All-Stars because of their stellar on-court play.
Seniors JJ Payne and Brock Bontrager did all the “little work” to let the star players shine. Tyler Raasch matured and grew throughout the season, becoming a defensive juggernaut by the end of it. And Aaron’s son, Ethan, was the sharpshooter of the group, knocking down huge three-point shots in key moments to provide a spark for the team.
“When you look at the journey we’ve been on — it didn’t start just this year,” Aaron Wolfe said. “We’ve had some tough losses at the end of seasons where you have to say goodbye to seniors. And this is the first time we’ve gotten to celebrate with our guys at the end of a season. I think it’s just going to be a moment that bonds us forever.”
This was a team for the ages for NorthWood. One people of the Wa-Nee community won’t soon forget.