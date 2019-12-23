It’s officially the season of giving, and Northridge High School decided to give one thing to everyone this weekend: a statement.
Three of the biggest victories of the weekend in the area came from the Raiders’ wrestling, boys basketball and girls basketball programs. One of them was expected, one of them a little surprising and the other an upset. The wins, though, solidified Northridge as one of the top overall winter sport schools in the Northern Lakes Conference.
THE EXPECTED
The expected result came from wrestling, as Northridge locked up the Northern Lakes Championship with a win over Wawasee in the December Super Duals at Wawasee. Not only did the Raiders knock off the Warriors, but they did so with a convincing 49-16 victory. They went 5-0 at the Super Duals after going 5-0 the prior weekend at their own Super Duals tournament. Northridge went undefeated in conference action last year, and they’re poised to finish 7-0 again in the NLC this year.
THE SURPRISE
The surprising result came in the boys basketball game between Northridge and Goshen Saturday night. Heading into the game, the Raiders were 4-2 and the RedHawks a perfect 5-0. There was some uncertainty about both teams coming into this season, but the 5-0 start had Goshen fans optimistic the 2019-20 campaign could become a memorable one.
And then Northridge won, 73-38.
If you had told me going into the game the Raiders were going to win, I wouldn’t have been surprised. The matter in which they won, though, was surprising. Goshen was never in the game, as Northridge had built a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. They never took their foot off the gas pedal and declared that the Northern Lakes Conference title in boys basketball runs through them.
Northridge made 12 three-pointers in the game against Goshen.
“We had been struggling from the 3-point line the last couple of games. Tonight, that wasn’t an issue,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said following the game. “We have a number of kids that can hit from out there. We have a lot of guys who spend a lot of time in the gym shooting.”
THE UPSET
The upset for Northridge came when the girls basketball team knocked off Goshen Friday night. The Raiders held the RedHawks to just 31 points in a 43-31 win.
“The players and I have been having some heart-to-heart talks about how this program was built on defense,” Northridge coach Doug Springer said following the game Friday. “This is a young group and they didn’t realize that at first. Part of it has been my fault. Since this is such a new group, I totally revamped what we were doing. I tried to fit things to this group.”
The Lady Raiders entered the game going through one of its toughest seasons to date, having a 3-10 record before Friday night. Meanwhile, Goshen entered the game with an 11-2 mark. After Friday night’s game, though, Northridge is 2-1 in NLC play while Goshen is 1-2.
While the overall record for the Raiders isn’t great, they’ve been playing better as of late. They nearly completed a double-digit comeback against Concord before taking down the RedHawks.
With NorthWood girls basketball being 4-0 in NLC play, it’ll be tough for teams to catch them. But at 2-1, Northridge can still earn a share of the conference title if they win their four remaining NLC games — including against the Panthers on Jan. 18. That would’ve seemed like an improbable thought after the Raiders entered conference play with a 2-8 record.
On top of the three statement victories from Northridge athletic teams, the school’s swimming and diving teams swept NorthWood Saturday, with the girls winning, 153-33, and boys, 120-63.
It was a weekend full of winning in Middlebury, one that gives the school all sorts of momentum heading into the post-Christmas stretch of the winter sports season.
