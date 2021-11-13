It’s no secret that offense is king in modern-day football. College and NFL offenses are putting up points at historic rates, with most of those numbers coming from passing the ball. Spread-out formations and gun-slinging quarterbacks dominate the football landscape now, and the fullback position has almost become an afterthought.
That’s why watching the Northridge football team play the last two weeks has conjured up images of what football used to look like before I was born (I’m 26. Sorry to make anyone feel old). Sure, the Raiders aren't lining up in the I-formation often, but it’s what they’ve done out of these more modern formations that takes your mind back to what the game looked like in the 1980s.
Before expanding on the offense, I’d be remiss without talking about the Northridge defense first. That side of the ball has been absolutely relentless for the Raiders this postseason, shutting down two of the best rushing offenses in the state in back-to-back games.
Northridge’s last two opponents, Leo and Mississinewa, came in averaging 344 and 325 yards rushing a game, respectively. Those two didn’t come close to those numbers when facing Northridge, as the Lions and Indians rushed for a combined 170 yards on 56 attempts — a measly three yards per attempt. Leo gained 132 yards on the ground in the sectional final, while Mississinewa only put up 38 rushing yards as the Raiders walked off Interra Field Friday as regional champions.
The rush defense for Northridge has been stellar overall this postseason, holding NorthWood to 44 yards on the ground in the sectional opener and just 32 for Columbia City in the sectional semifinal. Numbers like that would make former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan smile.
What would make former Bears head coach Mike Ditka happy is seeing what the Northridge offense is doing. While the Raider defense has stopped the opposing team’s rushing attack, Northridge has run the ball effectively on offense in its four playoff wins. They ran for 240 yards against NorthWood, 204 against Columbia City, 149 against Leo and 182 against Mississinewa.
They’ve had at least 40 carries in each game as well, including a staggering 62 against NorthWood. Not only is Northridge being effective with the running game, but they’re using it to control the clock and wear out opposing defenses.
“It’s something that we have to do because it keeps our defense off the field, which is another reason why our defense is so good because they’re fresh all of the time, which is good for us,” said Northridge coach Chad Eppley after the game against Mississinewa Friday. “Offensively, our guys love running the football. They’ll do that all day.”
While the Raiders have looked like an old-school football team in those regards, they’ve also embraced modern-day football philosophies as well. That’s most apparent in their fourth down conversion rate, as they are a combined 11-for-13 on fourth downs in the last two victories over Leo and Mississinewa. Teams were expected to punt every time on fourth down unless they were forced to go for it back in the day, but Northridge has done basically the opposite of that these last two weeks.
“It’s something we’ve done pretty much this whole postseason run that we’ve had,” said Eppley Friday of going for it on fourth down. “I look over at our defensive coordinator, Nick Clark, and I ask him if he feels comfortable going for it. And he says, ‘Yeah,’ we go for it and we get the first down. So, it’s nice.”
All of this has led Northridge to this moment: a chance to play New Prairie in the Class 4A North semistate championship game this Friday, Nov. 19 in New Carlisle. The Cougars will look similar to the opponents the Raiders have played the last two weeks, as New Prairie only threw the ball twice in its 28-14 regional win over Lowell. They average 43 attempts and 254 yards rushing a game, meaning the game will be won within the trenches once again.
Both teams head into this week with a lot of confidence. I can’t wait to see how Friday night plays out.
