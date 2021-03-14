I was just sitting at my desk in The Goshen News office this past Wednesday when a Twitter message popped up on my phone. It said it was from the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, which surprised me a little.
I had reached out earlier in the week, wondering if they would be open by Saturday for when myself and others from the greater Elkhart County area would be heading down to see NorthWood boys basketball compete in the regional at the New Castle Fieldhouse. Given the Hall of Fame is right next door to the school, it’d be a great place to visit after the Panthers’ 10 a.m. game that morning.
They didn’t respond to my original message, but two days later announced that they would be open from noon-7 p.m. Saturday. “Awesome!” I thought. This would be something cool to do, regardless of how NorthWood did in the regional semifinal.
Less than 20 minutes after the HOF’s announcement, that Twitter message from them hit my inbox. When I read it, I was shocked.
“Austin, you saw our tweet that we’ll be open to the public from 12-7 on Saturday. If you’re down on Friday and interested in a private tour, let us know.”
Wait, what? A private tour of the Hall of Fame? Uh, yes please.
I had to play it cool though, of course. I was planning on traveling down on Friday anyway, along with Goshen News sports reporter Evan Lepak and another journalist from the area. (It’s nearly a three-hour drive. Carpooling was almost required). Once I ran it by those two gentlemen, we set in motion the plans to visit the HOF before the general public was allowed in on Saturday.
THE TOUR
Once we walked in, we watched a 15- to 20-minute video of legendary Indiana players talking about playing in the Hoosier State. Larry Bird, Oscar Robertson and George McGinnis were among the people featured in the video.
We then were greeted by the Hall of Fame’s director, Chris May. He gave us the lay of the land of the place and let us explore everything at our own pace. While some parts were closed for COVID-19 reasons, the majority of the Hall was available for viewing.
There were multiple items from our area on display. A letterman’s jacket for former NorthWood girls basketball coach Steve Neff, Wawasee’s Shanna Zolman’s jersey from her 2002 Miss Indiana Basketball season and a cereal box made for the 1999 state champion Westview boys basketball team were some of the artifacts that caught my eye walking through the building. Also, there were multiple items related to the 1954 Milan state championship team — are they famous or something? (I kid).
REMINDER OF THE WORLD
Maybe the part of our time in the Hall that hit me the most was seeing a picture displayed of the 2020 Class 3A girls basketball state champion NorthWood Panthers. It was in a glass case that is designed to show off the past year’s state champions. A team picture is usually there, plus any other memorabilia the school wants to submit to be on display, whether it be a jersey, T-shirt, etc.
For NorthWood, though, there was only a picture. Two weeks after they won the state title, the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. The Hall of Fame closed to the public and hasn’t been open much since then. Renovations to the building for the past three months have also forced it to be closed, as opening Saturday was a one-day exclusive happening.
The new renovations will be awesome for the Hall. May said they’re installing video boards that will allow visitors to search and find items and artifacts from their favorite teams digitally. He said that they can only display 20% of the memorabilia that they have, making these screens a much-needed addition to the Hall of Fame.
‘MAMA, I’VE MADE IT’
I joked with some friends that when I received that message from the Hall of Fame Twitter account, that it was my unofficial “mama, I’ve made it” moment as an Indiana preps reporter. I even called my mom that night to let her know that I had indeed “made it.”
I’ve been fortunate to work for The Goshen News for nearly 1,000 days now. This past weekend wrapped up my third full season of covering boys basketball in the area. I’m grateful for where this job has taken me so far, such as on private tours of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Oh, and one more thing: In 49 other states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana.
