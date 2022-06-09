PLYMOUTH — Brayden Miller is no ordinary freshman — not on the golf course, at least.
The Fairfield standout has quickly established himself as one of the best golfers in the area, punctuated by qualifying for the state meet with a one-under 71 Thursday in the regional at Swan Lake Golf Course in Plymouth.
Miller hit 17 greens in regulation during his round, something even a professional would envy. He would make par on the first 11 holes he played, beginning on the back-nine and then carrying over to holes No. 1 and 2 on the Black Course of the facility.
The streak ended with a bogey on No. 3, but he followed that with a par and two-straight birdies on the next three holes. After a minor setback with a bogey on No. 7, Miller finished with a par and birdie on the final two holes to give him his 71.
“I knew I was going to shoot around even from the start because I hit nine out of nine greens and two-putted every single one; I was about 10 feet out every time and two-putted every time,” Miller said. “I knew that if I just kept on doing what I was doing, I was going to shoot pretty good. I just had to get a couple of putts to fall, and they did.”
While his on-course success has been undeniable, Miller has meant almost just as much to the Fairfield boys golf program behind the scenes.
Having played the game since he was four years old, Miller has developed a love for golf since he first picked up a club. That has transitioned into the player he is today, which in turn has helped elevate the entire roster of Falcon players.
That was evident by the entire Fairfield team qualifying for regionals this year for the first time since 2018.
“To watch his practice habits has definitely accelerated the rest (of the team),” Fairfield coach John Kauffman said. “I was looking at the stats from a year ago for our awards, and just how much the team has progressed is staggering. And I know Brayden’s a part of that, but even when you take him out of the equation, the team still excelled.”
It’s not just Miller’s golf skills that are advanced, though. The way he carries himself around his teammates, coaches and others on the course show that he’s not a typical teenager.
“Sometimes it surprises me how mature he is; mature beyond his years a little bit,” Kauffman said. “He’s a great teammate, always encouraging the rest of the team. He handles himself extremely well. When he doesn’t play well — and that can be maybe a 76 or a 77 — he knows it’s still golf and accepts that.”
His maturity maybe shined brightest during a recent time of tragedy.
Miller was friends with Fairfield sophomore Kadin Schrock, who tragically died in a drowning accident on May 15. While most of the Falcon players and coaches still wear a blue ribbon on their golf hats to honor Schrock, Miller also sports a “33” sticker on his cap, which was the number Schrock wore as a member of the school’s junior varsity baseball team.
Through an unquestionably difficult time, Miller has shown poise in advancing to where he’s at today.
“I knew him pretty well,” said Miller of Schrock. “I was pretty good friends with him. The first week after he passed, it was rough. … He’s been a really big inspiration for me. I’m glad I could play for him. I’m glad I could make it to state. This one’s for him.”
So now the freshman who plays well beyond his age will head to Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel next Tuesday and Wednesday to play against the state’s best for a chance to accomplish something rarely done in the state of Indiana.
If Miller were to pull off the seemingly improbable and be the low scorer across two rounds, he’d be the second freshman to win the state title in the 85-year history of the event. The only other time was Ben Davis High School’s Jamie Broce in 1992.
“We’ll see how my game looks next week – I’m sure it’ll stick around,” Miller quipped. “I think I’ll play pretty well. I’m looking for a good score; maybe even par or lower. If I can get a couple of putts falling, it’s going to be a low score.”