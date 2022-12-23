COLUMN: Looking at the top winter sports storylines so far

Well, we’ve reached the unofficial halfway point of the winter sports season.
With no local games scheduled until Tuesday because of Christmas, this gives us time to take stock of some of the top teams, surprising storylines and more that have transpired the last two months.
Here are two things from each sport that have caught my eye so far this winter.
Northridge emerges as NLC contender
Is Scott Radeker the best coach in the area?
Not a lot of people were sure what Northridge was going to look like this season. With only three seniors on the roster, it appeared to be a year of transition for the Raiders.
Not so fast, said Radeker and company.
Northridge is 7-1 currently, picking up quality wins over Culver Academy, Valparaiso and Fort Wayne North Side along the way. Its only loss was an overtime game at South Bend Riley. The Raiders also started off Northern Lakes Conference play with a win over a pesky Goshen team last Saturday.
Alex Ellenson has been a revelation for Northridge. A senior playing his first varsity minutes, the lanky, 6’8” center is averaging 14.6 points per game and has been good for at least one thunderous dunk every time out. He’s been complimented on offense by sophomore Mason Bales, who’s averaging 12.5 points a contest. Seniors Nolan Bales and Noah Zmuda, along with sophomore Kam Radeker, have rounded out a Raider starting lineup that plays exceptional complimentary basketball.
Going into this boys basketball season, it felt like NorthWood and Warsaw were going to be the true contenders for the NLC title. Northridge has quickly made sure its name is part of the conversation as well.
NorthWood, West Noble on a collision course
Class 3A is loaded with top teams in the northern half of the state. Two of them are NorthWood and West Noble.
Both teams were expected to be good this year, and they’ve lived up to those expectations so far. NorthWood is 7-1 and ranked No. 3 in 3A, with its only loss being to defending 3A champion Beech Grove. The Panthers have decimated everyone else on its schedule, averaging 30 more points a game than its opponents currently. Its “closest” win was by 24 over Plymouth last week.
While seniors Ian Raasch and Cade Brenner have led the way, the emergence of sophomore Tyler Raasch has been key for NorthWood. A 6’8”, the younger Raasch has provided a bigger low-post presence for the Panthers than they’ve had in recent seasons. Brock Bontrager, JJ Payne and Ethan Wolfe have also played well, giving NorthWood a talented, deep team.
As for West Noble, they remain our only unbeaten team at 7-0. Amazingly, their 3-0 NECC record also leaves them as the last undefeated team in their conference, meaning they control their own destiny for a regular season championship. Senior Austin Cripe has reached another level in his play, as evident by his 36-point performance against Prairie Heights Wednesday. The No. 5 (3A) Chargers also play strong defense, allowing just 41.6 points a game.
West Noble hosts NorthWood on Feb. 7. The two could also meet in a sectional game in early March. Just in case anyone wants to mark their calendars now.
Bethany Christian, Fairfield and Northridge are contenders as expected
If you’ve listened to The Goshen News Sports Podcast over the last six weeks, then this observation doesn’t surprise you.
All three teams listed above are off to fantastic starts, sporting a combined record of 34-5 (Bethany is 10-1, while Fairfield and Northridge are both 12-2). It’s the best start in program history for the Bruins, with its only loss being by 12 to a Central Noble team that’s currently 14-0 on the season.
Fairfield’s losses are to 12-1 Columbia City ands 12-3 Fort Wayne Snider, both of which play in Class 4A (the Falcons are in 3A). Northridge, who was ranked 10th in the one-class coaches’ poll this week, has only lost to Fairfield by three and to 11-2 Homestead by five.
My point here is that these teams are all really, really good. Bethany, Fairfield and Northridge will be strong contenders for their respective sectional championships, with the Bruins looking for its first postseason trophy since 2016, Northridge since its semi-state run in 2017 and Fairfield its first at the 3A level since 2018 (they won back-to-back 2A sectional titles the last two years, making semi-state a season ago as well).
Many other teams impressing
Outside of our top three, I’ve really liked what I’ve seen so far from Elkhart, NorthWood, Wawasee and Westview. All four teams had some question marks coming into the year, yet all have had some nice seasons already.
Elkhart is 9-5, with all five of its losses coming against top-15 teams (No. 1 South Bend Washington, No. 4 Fishers, No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern, No. 10 Northridge and No. 14 Mishawaka Marian). They also get to play No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop next week and No. 15 Warsaw at the end of the year, giving them plenty of elite competition heading into the sectionals. With how prolific of a scorer Samiyah Stout is, the Lions could upset anyone on any given night.
NorthWood and Wawasee have had similar seasons, both under first-year coaches. Taylor Burkhart has the Panthers at 7-5, which has surpassed the win total of the last two seasons combined for NorthWood. Meanwhile, Derek Gilreath is 7-7 guiding the Warriors with a month left in the regular season. Like Stout, both of these teams have a strong scoring threat in freshman Aaniyah Bonner for NorthWood and sophomore Mackenzie Hackleman for Wawasee.
And then there’s Westview, who’s been in a total rebuild under head coach Ryan Yoder. It seems as if the Warriors have started righting the ship, though, in Yoder’s third season. Although their record is 6-9, it’s already matched the win total of last year and doubled the output from the 2020-21 campaign. With some favorable games upcoming in January, Westview will have a good chance to reach double-digit wins for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
Can Wawasee win the NLC?
The Warriors have been a threat in the NLC in recent years, but haven’t been able to get over the hump and win a conference title. Is this the year that changes?
Just like last year, Wawasee will have to go through Mishawaka if it wants to be NLC champs. Both teams currently sit at 5-0 in conference duals, with the Cavemen taking on Northridge Jan. 4 and the Warriors visiting NorthWood Jan. 5. If both Mishawaka and Wawasee win those matches, it’ll set up a winner-take-all showdown for the regular season title between the two Jan. 11 in Syracuse.
Area loaded with state-caliber talent
It feels like there’ll be a lot of Goshen News representation at semi-state this year, with plenty of those kids having a good chance to make the state meet as well.
As of now, Concord senior Armen Koltookian (195 pounds), Goshen junior Laish Detwiler (182), Elkhart senior Brayden Jellison (285) and junior Ethan Freedline (170), Jimtown senior Conner Watts (160), NorthWood senior Kaden Lone (182) and Wawasee junior Kaleb Salazar (106), senior Hunter Miller (152) and senior Gavin Malone (170) are among the area wrestlers ranked in top 20 of their weight classes on the Indiana Mat website. There are plenty of other strong grapplers in the area, too, which should set up for a very competitive state tournament come late January/early February.
The Concord girls are good — again.
I didn’t think Concord was going to be bad necessarily, but graduating the likes of Grace Brenneman and Kiran Stauffer made me think they’d take a step back this year.
So far, that hasn’t been the case.
Grace’s younger sister, Catie, has stepped up as a freshman, and the Minutemen look poised for another top-10 placing at the state meet. The likes of twin sisters Ella and Audrey Lantz, Bella Sponseller, Sophia Stutsman and Ryleigh Robinson have picked up where they left off a season ago as well, powering Concord to a 5-1 record in duals. They also finished second at the Hall of Fame Invitational back Dec. 3.
It feels like the Minutemen will win the NLC because of its depth, barring something unforeseen. How they do at the sectional and state meets will be intriguing to follow.
Will every record be broken this year?
I say that mostly as a joke, but it seems like every day we have a swim meet, a new school or pool record is being set somewhere.
Elkhart senior Lucas Byrd set a new mark in the 500-yard freestyle last week, which is an event he normally doesn’t compete in (he’s expected to be a state contender in the 100-yard freestyle and backstroke events). A few days later, NorthWood senior Joe Hahn set the new school record in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Then there’s the Wawasee girls team, who’s completely rewritten the record books this season so far. At a meet last Tuesday against NorthWood, they set new pool records in all three relay races: the 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle. At the Wawasee Invitational on Dec. 10, senior Alexis Mishler set two new pool records in the 100-yard freestyle and backstroke events, while sophomore Julie Mishler established both a new school and pool record in the 50-yard freestyle.
While the Wawasee girls team might not have the same depth as Concord, its top-end talent makes the Warriors a contender for a sectional title and top-10 finish at state.
There are plenty of other storylines to follow, but these are just the ones that have caught my attention the most so far. I can’t wait to see how our area teams do at their various holiday tournaments next week, setting us up for what should be an exciting start to the 2023 calendar year.